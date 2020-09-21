Mr. Willie Bean
LAMAR – Mr. Willie Bean, 67, passed away on September 20, 2020, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mamie Lee Saxon
PONTOTOC – Mamie Lee Saxon, 98, passed away on September 20, 2020, at Pontotoc Extended Care in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Opalean Murphy
AMORY – Opalean Murphy, 99, passed away on September 20, 2020, at her residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
David Rinehart
BOONEVILLE – David Rinehart, 68, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 4 pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Sardis Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Wilma “Pip” Underwood
GUNTOWN – Wilma “Pip” Underwood, 79, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home in Guntown. Services will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Burnt Fields Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Willie Barrentine
AMORY – Willie Barrentine, 70, passed away on September 19, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Thurman Leroy McCain
PONTOTOC – Thurman Leroy McCain, 84, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2 PM at Lighthouse Church, Royal Oak Drive, Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, September 21, 5-8 PM and Tuesday, September 22, 12 PM until service time at Lighthouse Church, Royal Oak Dr, Pontotoc, MS. Burial will follow at Sand Springs Cemetery.
Towanda D. Hogan
AMORY – It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, Towanda Denise Hogan. She passed away peacefully in the NMMC-Amory. After suffering for some time here on Earth. She went home to be with the Lord on September 15, at the age of 49, with her daughter at her side. Towanda was born on May 21, 1971, in Amory Monroe County, to the parents of Earskin Childs & the late Rena Mae Jenkins.
Towanda attended Amory High School and was of the Baptist Faith.
She loved her children and enjoyed watching soap operas on TV.
Towanda is survived by her children: Marcus, Shalandria, Marquillion, and Quintarus Hogan.
A Memorial Service will be held today, at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m.
Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
Sandford Moore
OAKLAND – Sandford Moore, 47, passed away on September 16, 2020, as the result of a vehicle accident in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Mrs. Beatrice Porter
RED BANKS – Mrs. Beatrice Porter, 91, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Mt Newell Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Wednesday September 23, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt Newell Memorial Gardens. Serenity Autry funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Marshall Fonda
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Marshall Fonda, 57, passed away on September 10, 2020, at his residence in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Coldwater.
Flake Farmer
ASHLAND – Flake Farmer, 76, passed away at his home on September 17, 2020. Flake was born October 2, 1943, in Yalobusha County, MS to Reed Vaughn Farmer, Sr. and Grace Adams Farmer.
Flake was instrumental in forming the Snow Lake Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Fire Chief for 42 years. He also served as Police Chief for the Town of Snow Lake. Flake enjoyed serving his community and stood ready to help anyone in need.
Flake is survived by his wife, Carol Farmer; brother Joe Farmer (Jean); step-daughter, Mandy McDaniel (Jason) and their son Dalton; and two step-children from a previous marriage, Joan Kuykendall (Kenneth) and Patrick Simpson (Kim). He is also survived by two special little girls, Anna Katherine Graves and Katie Lynes.
A memorial service will be held at the Snow Lake Volunteer Fire Department at 11:00 am Saturday, September 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Snow Lake Volunteer Fire Department.
The Holly Springs Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Wayne Potts
NEW ALBANY – Ronald Wayne Potts, 71, went to his Heavenly home on September 21, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1949, to Kyle and Carrie Starnes Potts. He worked at Master-Bilt as a tool and die, and as a master machinist. Mr. Potts was a member of Martin Baptist Church. He was much loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 12 noon until the start of the service at 2:00 p.m. at Martin Baptist Church, with Bro. Andy Russell officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Burial will be at Martin Cemetery.
Mr. Potts is survived by his wife, Judy Potts; one daughter, Amanda Cocke (John); one son, Matthew Potts (Megan) and a daughter-in-law, Becky Potts; three sisters, Janice Canerdy, Betty Rhea, and Sheila Potts, and five grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Randy Potts.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Beth Breithaupt
HOLLY SPRINGS – Beth Breithaupt, 60, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at graveside in Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Rachel Hall
FULTON – Rachel Lynn Hall, 62, died Monday, September 21, 2020, after a long bout with cancer. She was born April 19, 1958, to Ruble Forrest “R.F.” and Esther Lee Tucker Sheffield. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. She worked at Action Lane Furniture for 31 years. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, cooking, and canning.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in the East Fulton Cemetery.
Survivors include her mother, Esther Lee Tucker Sheffield; one daughter, Samantha Thompson (Dusty); three grandchildren, Kaylin Brooke Thompson, Karly Elizabeth Thompson, and Kady Noel Thompson; several cousins and other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Ray Hall, who died in 2014; and her father.
Visitation will be from noon until service time on Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Pallbearers will be Dusty Thompson, Garry Wallace, Rick Beasley, and Sidney Willard.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Ricky Smith
TISHOMINGO – Charles Ricky Smith, 61, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 7, 1959, to Edward and Edna Smith. He was a contractor before his retirement. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, NASCAR, collecting die cast cars and Beatles Memorabilia, fishing, live music and spending time with his dog, Mickey and his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Danalynn Smith; one son, Ricky (Andrea) Smith; three step-children, Clayton (Olivia), Rebecca Franklin, and Joshua Martin; his father, Edward Smith; one brother, Gerald (Dana) Smith; four grandchildren, Brittany Jenkins, Dylan Smith, Rylee Brewster and Lily Franklin; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Smith and his sister, Deborah Jones.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Danny Walls
PONTOTOC – Daniel Thedford “Danny” Walls, 79, passed away September 20, 2020 at Pontotoc North Mississippi Nursing Home. He was a 1958 graduate of Algoma High School, Keegen Radio School in Memphis, and Barber College. He worked at WSEL Radio for 28 years, 4 years at Northwest Junior College announcing all sports games, and owned and operated Joy Theater for 18 years. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. He wrote country and gospel music songs. Some of his songs were recorded by Patti Page, Hank Thompson, Hank Williams, Jr., Osborne Brothers, David Houston, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Mel McDaniel and Barbara Mandrell.
Danny is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Walls; two sons, Dan Walls (Lindy) and Kevin Walls (Tami); grandchildren, Dan Ray Walls, Spencer Walls (Amanda), Adam Gray (Tiffany), Braden Gray (Rebecca), and Keaton Walls; and 11 great grandchildren; sister-Clara Jean Welch (Glendon); and a half sister-Cecilia Atkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents-Thedford Walls and Ruby Walls Garrison; and one half brother, Joe Garrison.
Services will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11 AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Harvey Sewell officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Dan Ray Walls, Spencer Walls, Keaton Walls, Adam Gray, Braden Gray, and Bobby Duke.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, 5-7 PM and Wednesday, September 23, 10 AM until service time.
Troy Lee Russell
CORINTH – Troy Lee Russell, 88, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on September 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gentry’s Chapel Cemetery, Middleton, TN. Visitation will be on 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home.
Sara Allen Crow
STARKVILLE – Sara Allen Crow, 87, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date at Privately with ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME of Tupelo Ms. in charge of arrangements.
