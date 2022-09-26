TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James Walter "J.W." Davis, Amory
Lynda Rowland Furr, Tupelo
Jovernian Algernon Givhan, Pontotoc
Kristian Clarence Wayne Harris, Corinth
Billy Hill, New Albany
Patricia "Pat" Katherine Moorman, Ecru
James Randall "Pete" Nichols, Mantachie
Jimmy Robinson, Booneville
Tammie Lynn Sartin, Houlka
Mr. Jackie Vanzant, New Albany
-----------------------------------------------------
MEMO
Patricia "Pat" Katherine Moorman
ECRU - Patricia "Pat" Katherine Moorman Bramlett, 64, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at NMMC-West Point, MS. Pat was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School. She enjoyed reading, collecting angels, and spending time with her grandson. Before her health failed, she enjoyed riding horses.
She is survived by her mother, Catherine Moorman; her son, Jeremy Bramlett; her grandson, Bradon Bramlett; 2 brothers, Terry Moorman(Tina) and Ricky Moorman(Linda); her former spouse, Ricky Bramlett; mother-in-law, Lou-Ann Yates; sisters-in-law, Shelia Bramlett and Judy Bramlett; and her brothers-in-law, Scotty Bramlett and Mike Bramlett.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Moorman.
Services will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jimmy Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery, Ecru, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Bramlett, Mike Bramlett, Ben Moorman, David Clark, Bodie Smith, Ricky Moorman, and Terry Moorman.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 27th 12PM until service time.
MEMO
Mr. Jackie Vanzant
NEW ALBANY - Mr. Jackie Vanzant, 82, passed away on September 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
MEMO
James Randall "Pete" Nichols
MANTACHIE - James Randall "Pete" Nichols, 55, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial was in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation was an hour before the service Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with Pete's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
James Walter "J.W." Davis
AMORY - James Walter "J.W." Davis, 88, began his new life in heaven and reunited with his wife on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born on June 18, 1934, in Shannon, Mississippi to the late Gilbert Thomas Davis and Jewel Stella Gray Davis.
J.W. grew up in large family with six siblings in Monroe County. According to the whole family, he was gladly designated as his mother's favorite child. He was a proud graduate of Becker High School and obtained his diploma in 1953. A patriot, J.W. enlisted in the United States Air Force serving for two years towards the end of the Korean War. Upon leaving the military, he worked at several places. Initially, he lived and worked in Zion, Illinois. He then moved back to Monroe County where he worked at Amory Sheet Metal, in Amory, and then at Walker Manufacturing in Aberdeen. Lastly, he had a 25-year career at Kerr McGee in Hamilton, MS.
He married the love of his life on July 2nd, 1960, Shirley Jean Strawbridge. Together they had two children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. J.W. was a selfless man. He made sure that his family never wanted for anything - especially his wife. They will all miss him dearly, and are rest assured that he is now at peace and healed. His legacy will live on in the hearts of others for generations to come.
A restless soul, J.W. loved to travel the countryside in the comfort of his vehicle alongside his family. He often took them back to the places of his childhood, and often reminisced about his upbringing during the countless drives on the back roads. J.W. was a prolific reader. He read and amassed hundreds of books in his lifetime. He spent many days from sunup to sundown at Lake Monroe fishing with his wife and Tom and Nell Haney. Other hobbies included playing cards and board games with family, completing Sudoku puzzles, collecting coins, and playing online golf games. Papaw Jay was known as the "local taxi service" by the great-grandchildren and their friends especially after school.
He lived out his faith in his daily walk and interactions with others. He was constantly thinking of others always placing their needs before his, and he enjoyed worshipping God with his fellow church family members at Gregory Chapel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Tomlin (Edward), Amory; son, Keith Davis (Paige), Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Jeffery Williams (Kim), Travis Williams (Alice), Tyler Davis, and Matthew Davis; great-grandchildren, Jon Isaac Williams, Mia Cromwell, Emma Williams, and Bella Vinson. A host of nephews and nieces. Abby, his beloved dog who was his protector and devoted companion.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Hershel and Gene Davis, and his sisters, Syble Thornton, Francis Hall, Bonnie Buchanan, and Betty Langford.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS with Pallbearers being Jeffery Williams, Travis Williams, Dale Langford, Donald Davis, Robert Clyde Buchanan, Jon Isaac Williams, and Mark Buchanan.
Visitation for the family and friends will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Funeral Home in Amory.
A special thanks to Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS, and Legacy Hospice in Amory, MS, for the exemplary care given to our loved one during his final days.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Gideon's International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800 or online at gideons.org.
Memories and condolences may be share with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
MEMO
Tammie Lynn Sartin
HOULKA - Tammie Lynn Sartin, 59, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home in Houlka. Services will be on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 28th 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
MEMO
Kristian Clarence Wayne Harris
CORINTH - Kristian Clarence Wayne Harris, 2, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Services were held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation was held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Rienzi Cemetery.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Billy Hill
NEW ALBANY - Billy Ray Hill, 83, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born September 5, 1939 to Raymond and Irene Hill. He was a retired truck driver who work for Morris Scrap Metal for many years. He enjoyed collecting guns and knives and riding his motorcycle. He was of Baptist faith.
Services for Mr. Hill will be Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 3:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Terry Floyd and Rev. Marta Bolden officiating. A visitation will be from 1:30 till the start of the service at 3:00 also at United. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife Falba Hill, one brother, Wayne Hill (Judy) and two nephews, Adam Hill and Scott Hill.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Michael Whittington, David Morris, Michael Kent, Howard Foster, Adam Hill, and Scott Hill.
Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
MEMO, FLAG, BOONEVILLE FH LOGO
Jimmy Robinson
BOONEVILLE - James Edgar "Jimmy" Robinson, Jr., 68, passed away on Saturday, September, 24, 2022, in Booneville. He was born in Booneville, MS, on March 2, 1954, to James Edgar Robinson, Sr. and Shirley Jean Isbell Robinson. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. James enjoyed reading and watching MASH and the Andy Griffith Show. He enjoyed firearms and was a marksmanship instructor in the United States Air Force.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James is survived by his son, Jamie Robinson; sisters, Suzanne Brooks (Bill), Maria Maxwell (David) all of Booneville, and Jennifer Thompson (John) of Rockvale, TN; grandson, Tucker Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Reese and Zelma Robinson and his maternal grandparents, Charles and Jean Isbell.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
MEMO
Jovernian Algernon Givhan
PONTOTOC - Jovernian Algernon Givhan, 61, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., Graveside at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, September 30, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Chapel, 248 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery, 116 N. Main Street, Pontotoc, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Lynda Rowland Furr
TUPELO - Lynda Rowland- Furr, 67, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at her home. She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed gospel music, camping and traveling. She was a member of Triumphant Singers at the First Baptist Church in Booneville for 50 years and she was of the Baptist Faith. She was an RN for 40 years. Her grandchildren were her life.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Jimmy Smith officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Stanley "Stan" Furr of Tupelo; daughters, Darla Davis (Tarvis) of Baldwyn and Tiffany Brown (James) of Pontotoc; son, Jamie Wallis of Tupelo; sister, Lynette Griffin (Dwyer) of Louisiana; brother, Brian Rowland (Gay) of Booneville; grandchildren, Lauren Terry (Stephen), Taylor Terry, Jaden Wallis, Isaac Wallis, Elijah Wallis, Laken Frison and Addie Brown; great-great-granddaughter, Reighlyn Johnson; sister-in-law, Anna Dexter (Terry) of Jackson, MS, host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Flavous and Gladys Walden Rowland; granddaughter, Amber Brown and a brother Michael Rowland.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11:00 - 1:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.