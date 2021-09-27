TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jackie Dale Arnold, Iuka
James Ray Bridges, Guin, Alabama
Geneva Brott, Pontotoc
Samuel Burt, Nettleton
Brenda Coleman, Hamilton
Michael R. Curtis, Blue Springs
Brenda Dobbs, Amory
Melvin Dowdy, Pontotoc
Shelia Dykes, Amory
Lisa Frazier, Pontotoc
Jeniffer Garner, Tupelo
Odell Gates, Fulton
Penny Lindsey Harp, Booneville
Autia Jones, Houston
Julia McNeese, Amory
Buster Oswalt, Saltillo
Vira Mae Cummings Patton, Verona
Flora Suggs, Enid
Sylvia Taylor, Charleston
Grace Ann White, Fulton
Tavares L. Williams, Okolona
Landon Woodson, Ecru
--------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
September 28, 2021
MR. JAMES “BUSTER”
OSWALT
Saltillo
2 p.m. Wednesday
Saltillo Chapel
Lebanon Cemetery
Visitation: 5 until 8 p.m.
Tuesday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
MRS. MARY BLANCHE
POSEY ARNOLD
Vienna, Virginia
Graveside Services
11 a.m. Thursday
New Chapel Cemetery
--------------------------------------
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Otho Stevens
Fulton/Tupelo
6 PM Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
Lee County Shrine Club
Visit 5:30- service time
Willodean Speegle
Tupelo/Hanceville, AL
6PM Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit 4-Service Time Sept. 28, 2021
Bulah Family Cemetery
Lawrence County, AL
2:00 PM Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021
Jeniffer Garner
Tupelo
6 PM Wednesday
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 5 PM-service time
Mr. Sammy Burt
New Chapel Community
11 AM Saturday
New Chapel Community Church
New Chapel Cemetery
Visit: 10 AM-service time
Shelia Fay Dykes
Amory/Nettleton
Arrangements Pending
--------------------------------------
MEMO
Jackie Dale Arnold
IUKA - Jackie Dale Arnold, 63, passed away on September 24, 2021, in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO
Landon Woodson
ECRU - Landon Clay Winfield Woodson, 16, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Lebonheurs Childrens Hospital in Memphis. Landon was born May 9, 2005, in New Albany, the son of Clay Woodson and Tracie Foster Young. He was a sophomore at North Pontotoc High School and was a member of the football team. He enjoyed working on antique cars. Landon was a Baptist.
Survivors include his father, Clay Woodson of Ecru; his mother and step father, Tracie and Shannon Young; grandparents, Darlene Woodson of Ecru, Naaman and Mary Frances Young, of Myrtle; brothers, Lane Nobles of Booneville, Benjamin Woodson, of Ecru, Kyle Woodson of Ecru; Austin Young of Tupelo, and Josh Newsum, of Pinedale; and sisters, Madelien Woodson of Ecru, Laken Roberson of Hickory Flat, Amber Parrish of Hickory Flat, and Kristen Young of Blue Springs. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Charlotte Foster.
Graveside service is Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Blue Mountain Cemetery in Blue Mountain, Ms. Visitation is Wednesday, from 12:00 P. M. until 2:00 P. M., at Blue Mountain Cemetery. Brother Steven Thomas will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are Andrew Phillips, Naamon Young, Chris Bishop, Wayne Hulsey, Richard Walls, and Tommy Montgomery. Condolences may be left online at GlenfieldFuneralHome.com
MEMO
Autia Jones
HOUSTON - Autia Jones, 85, passed away on September 25, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
MEMO, KESLER LOGO
Penny Lindsey Harp
BOONEVILLE - Penny Lindsey Harp (56) passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at her home in Booneville. She was a member of Prospect Church. She enjoyed fishing, working, cutting wood, her dogs and taking care of Tommy and Bonnie.
Services are 2 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Hamblin officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, September 27, 2021 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be in the Prospect Cemetery.
Penny is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tommy Harp of Booneville; her brother, Kevin Hall of Booneville; her sister, Martha Dean Hill of Mantachie; her sister-in-law, Bonnie Stone of Booneville; her niece, Tammy Sanders (Roger) of Mantachie; her special cousin, Pat Tucker (Malcolm) of Booneville and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Brittany, Ashley, Brent and Zachary.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Lindsey; her mother, Louis Hall; her step-father, John Lee Hall; her infant sister, Teresa Dale Lindsey; her nephew, Glen Hill and her special friend, Marvin Shelton.
Pallbearers are; James Henry Stone, Stephen Powell, Roger Sanders, Zachary Elliff, Matt Hogue and Ricky Chittom.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Melvin Dowdy
PONTOTOC - Melvin Dowdy, age 91, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born February 15, 1930 to Henry Milton and Nannie Mae Buchanan Dowdy. Melvin was currently a member of Cairo Baptist Church and was a longtime member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was also a Mason, and member of the Eastern Star and Lions Club. Melvin enjoyed working, farming, operating heavy equipment and loved baseball and watching his grandson play ball.
Services will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joey Moody and Rev. Brock McWhirter officiating; burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Vanetta Newsum Dowdy; his daughter, Debbie Henry (Virgil); son, Kenny Dowdy (Rhonda); step-daughter, Donna Sauer (Devin); step-son, Mike Swords (Charlotte); two sisters, Mildred Kidd and Joyce McMillen (Jack); seven grandchildren, Melanie Laumann (Chris), Amanda Word (Bernard), Natalie Dowdy Robbins (Christopher), Stephanie Dowdy Davis (Dustin), Tyler Dowdy (Rachel), Julie Kidd Whitfield (Chris), Matthew Kinkennon (Amanda); two step-grandchildren, Blake Swords and Clint Harper; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Joshua Jobe, Chandler Laumann, Weston Watkins, Jackson Robbins, Cade Robbins, Connor Norris, Laken Norris, Taylor Norris, Abby Whitfield, Asher Whitfield, Olivia Whitfield, Will Whitfield, Isaiah Whitfield, Memory Kinkennon; and five step-great-grandchildren Travance Whitfield, Tylan Whitfield (Emily), Tariq Whitfield, Taran Whitfield and Sariah Whitfield; and one step-great-grandchild Natalie Harper; and two great-great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Carston Jobe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 55 years, the mother of his children, Louise McCollum Dowdy, and a daughter and son-in-law, Linda Word (Don).
Pallbearers will be Tyler Dowdy, Matt Kinkennon, Dustin Davis, Christopher Robbins, Chris Whitfield, and Jeff Dowdy. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Swords, Carl Sudduth and Ken Nowlin.
Visitation will be from 11 AM until service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO
Lisa Frazier
PONTOTOC - Lisa Michelle Frazier, 53, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Lisa was a 1984 graduate of North Pontotoc High School. She began an early enjoyable life of truck driving that carried her across most of the United States and Canada. Her daughter, Katarina, was her traveling companion and together they enjoyed many treasured moments.
Lisa is survived by her daughter, Katarina Taylor (Kevin); her grandchildren, Kaden Lane Pannell, Knox Hayes Taylor, and Kanaan Michael Taylor; her parents, W.C. and Philla Frazier; her brother, Jason Frazier (Toni); her nephew, Jay Frazier; and her step niece and nephew, Haley and Jesse French.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Webb and Inez Clowers and Earn and Rosie Frazier.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 12PM-1PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc immediately followed by a graveside service at 2PM at Turnpike Cemetery. Bro. Pete Gregory will be officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Taylor, David Voyles, Bro. Bobby Butler, Randy Miller, and Mark Stevens.
MEMO
Geneva Brott
PONTOTOC - Geneva Brott, 95, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1PM at Immanuel Cemetery.
MEMO
Odell Gates
FULTON - Odell Gates, 78, passed away on September 27, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Julia McNeese
AMORY - Julia Ann Goodwin McNeese, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on September 5, 1946 in Monroe County to Huey and Opal Robertson Goodwin. She was a graduate of Amory High School and she was the widow of Clinton "Buck" McNeese. She kept children for a number of years and sewed for the public. She was a homemaker but worked outside the home as a secretary for Pullman Couch before she went back to college. She graduated nursing school from Bevill State Community College and she also attended Blue Mountain College. She worked for several doctors in Aberdeen and retired from Golden Living Nursing Home. A devoted pastor's wife, she sought to meet the needs of others. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed sewing and her chickens. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor and Bro. Rodney Waycaster officiating. Burial will follow in Durrett Cemetery.
Survivors include three sons, Dewayne McNeese (Karen) of Amory, Tim McNeese, and Kevin McNeese (Nikkie) of Amory; one daughter, Kim Renfroe of Amory; 10 grandchildren, Matt McNeese (Brittany), Shayla Carter (Brandon), Laykan Renfroe, Lindsey Leavell (Jared), Logan Renfroe, Drake McNeese (Courtney), Hannah McNeese, Hunter McNeese, Renee Black (Dakota Lugo) and Bo Black; 5 great grandchildren, Lynle Mac Carter, Sawyer and Ellie Leavell, Eli McNeese, and Adalynn Reese Lugo; special niece, Teresa Ware; and special friends, Francine Griffin, Mrs. Lois, and Mrs. Ruth Carter.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Bishop; her parents; her husband, Bro. Buck McNeese; and her father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Maggie McNeese.
Pallbearers will be Matt McNeese, Drake McNeese, Logan Renfroe, Brandon Carter, Hunter Black, Dakota Lugo, and Jared Leavell.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until service time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Tavares L. Williams
OKOLONA - Tavares L. Williams, 43, passed away on September 20, 2021, at his home in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Grace Ann White
FULTON - Grace Ann White, 55, passed away on September 21, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Michael R. Curtis
BLUE SPRINGS - Michael R. Curtis, 63, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11 am at New Harmony Cemetery in Blue Springs. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PEGUES SALTILLO LOGO
Buster Oswalt
SALTILLO - James Milton "Buster" Oswalt, 73, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at The Meadows in Fulton. He was born October 28, 1947 in Prentiss County, the son of Milton and Hazel Saylors Oswalt. Buster was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Guntown. Even though he was disabled, he loved being with his family and enjoyed watching wrestling and "Walker Texas Ranger."
Buster leaves behind his brother, Raymond Reese (Evelyn) of Booneville; two nieces, Melissa Parker (Billy) of Saltillo and Regina Hamm of Mantachie; four nephews, David Floyd (Kim) of Southaven, Chris Floyd of Guntown, Eric Floyd (Kim) of Fulton, and Michael Floyd (April) of Blue Springs; a special niece, Diane "Tootie" Floyd of Guntown; and a host of great nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Noreen Sanders, Loreen Oswalt, and Ginny Diane Oswalt; and a brother-in-law, Danny L. Sanders.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Saltillo Chapel with Bro. Matt Parker officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Jeniffer Garner
TUPELO - Jeniffer Ann Walters Garner, 51, met her Creator on Sunday evening, Sept. 26, 2021 from NMMC in Tupelo. Jeniffer had battled COPD for some time. Jeniffer was born on July 28, 1970 in Aberdeen to the late Eugene Walters and Joyce Walters. She attended the public schools of Saltillo and spent her working life as a professional home organizer and landscape architect. A lifelong Tupelo area native, Jeniffer was a member of the Tri-County Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and making floral arrangements from her garden grown flowers. A master cook, she was a devoted mother and grandmother "GiGi" that revered spending time with her boys and their families.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 6 PM Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Bro. Chris Jordan, officiating. Visitation will be from 5PM-service time Wednesday only at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed 6pm Wed. at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Jeniffer is survived by her two sons, Joshua Garner and wife, Kathryne of Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Britten "Britt" Garner and wife, Melina of Tupelo. Two grandchildren, Reagan and Luke Garner and one grandson due in February to be born to Britt and Melina, Riley Garner; the boy's father, Dwayne Garner of Tupelo. She was one of 13 children and 5 siblings survive She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Joyce and 7 siblings.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 388O2.
MEMO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Brenda Coleman
HAMILTON - Brenda Sue "Big Momma" Coleman, 73, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2021 at her residence in Hamilton. She was born in Franklin County, MS on October 11, 1947 to the late Webb and Mary Sue Barrett Coward. At an early age, Brenda's family moved to Hamilton where she remained a lifelong resident. Upon her graduation from Hamilton High School, she married the love of her life, Tommy Coleman on August 11, 1967. Soon after her marriage, she would enroll at MUW where she earned a Masters Degree in Education. It was an obvious choice that Brenda would spend the rest of her professional career teaching 5th and 6th graders at Hamilton School. Brenda was a devoted educator and after her retirement in 2006, she stayed on at Hamilton as a substitute teacher from 2007 until 2013. She invested great time and energy into the many hundreds of students she taught. Brenda enjoyed the life of a wife and mother, as there was nothing more prized to her than her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Tommy enjoyed traveling together, particularly going on several cruises. Brenda enjoyed the company of her friends, reading a good book, and being on her iPad. She loved God and was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church and also attended Hamilton United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Walters (Richard), Hamilton; son, Sterling Coleman (Leah), Hamilton; sister, Sarah Darty, Lackey; grandchildren, Eden Vickers (Curt), Abby Coleman, Lauren Walters and Maddie Walters, all of Hamilton; great grandchildren, Gracie, Kip, Everly, Colt and Brant Vickers; sister in law, Susie Pittman (Jerry), Hamilton; brother's in law, Bill Harlow, Hamilton and Wayne Decker (Kay), West Point ; a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Decker; sister in law, Diane Harlow.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Rev. Roger McGruder officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Issac and Ben Smith, Trey Harlow, Stuart and Charlie Coggins, and Garrett Gordon.
Visitation will be in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday evening from 5-8 PM.
Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
James Ray Bridges
GUIN, ALABAMA - James Ray Bridges, 54, passed away on September 27, 2021, at his home in Guin, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO
Vira Mae Cummings Patton
VERONA - Vira Mae Cummings Patton, 76, passed away on September 27, 2021, at her home in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
MEMO
Brenda Dobbs
AMORY - Brenda Dobbs, 56, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11am at Burns Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 3 pm until 7 pm at Community Funeral Directors Okolona. Burial will follow at Burns Cemetery.
MEMO
Sylvia Taylor
CHARLESTON - Sylvia Taylor, 94, passed away on September 25, 2021, at her residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Flora Suggs
ENID - Flora Suggs, 77, passed away on September 26, 2021, at her residence in Enid. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Samuel Burt
NETTLETON - Samuel Burt, 68, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Saturday October, 2, 2021 at New Chapel Community Church. Visitation will be on 10AM-Service time Oct, 2, 2021 at New Chapel Community Church.
MEMO
Shelia Dykes
AMORY - Shelia Dykes, 62, passed away on September 27, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.