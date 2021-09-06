TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Myra Adams, Fulton
Eddy Ray Alexander, Sr., Mantachie
Sharon Angeles, Baldwyn
Thomas L. "Tommy" Brooks, Tupelo
Andrea Marcele Brown, Okolona
Patricia Chamblee, Fulton
Julius Jerome Davis, Memphis, Tennessee
Polly Lavern "Little Moma" Fowler, Tupelo
Sharon Denise Freeman, Aberdeen
Kezia Johnson, Atlanta, Georgia
Willie T. Kennon, Ripley
Orion Latson, Fulton
Royce "Rooster" Loague, Dorsey
J.D. Richardson, Tippah County
Wayne Smith, New Albany
Matielean Thomas, Okolona
William (Jack) White, Tupelo
--------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
September 7, 2021
MRS. POLLY LAVERN
“LITTLE MOMA” FOWLER
Shannon
11 a.m. Thursday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery
Visitation: 9 until 11 a.m. Thursday,
at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. THOMAS L. “TOMMY”
BROOKS
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
--------------------------------------
MEMO
Patricia Chamblee
FULTON - Patricia Chamblee, 84, passed away on September 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
MEMO
Sharon Angeles
BALDWYN - Sharon Angeles, 55, passed away on September 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO
Sharon Denise Freeman
ABERDEEN - Sharon Denise Freeman, 45, passed away on September 2, 2021, at NM-Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
MEMO
J.D. Richardson
TIPPAH COUNTY - J.D. Richardson, 85, passed away on September 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Eddy Ray Alexander, Sr.
MANTACHIE - Eddy Ray Alexander, Sr., 73, passed away on September 5, 2021, at home in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Royce "Rooster" Loague
DORSEY - Royce "Rooster" Loague, 92, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his home. He was born March 18, 1929, to Sheb and Edith Whitten Loague. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was a self-employed truck driver for many years, and worked for Mitchell Scruggs in his later years. He enjoyed fishing and pony pulling.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include five children, Sheryl Shedd and Perry Loague, both of Fulton, Brent Loague of Tupelo, Jason Loague (Shay) of Mooreville, and Salena Whaley (Robert) of Fulton; one brother, Mike Loague of Fulton; two sisters, Yvonne Lockridge (Gene) of Memphis and Nan Morgan of Vermilion, OH; eleven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great -great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Loague; one sister, Jane Vickers; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Pervin Metcalf, Brownie Franks, Scott Graves, Robert Whaley, John Tatum, and Larry Loague.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 7, from 11 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Loague family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, SENTER LOGO
Myra Adams
FULTON - Myra Ann Hood Adams passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home in the Ryan's Well community surrounded by those who loved her. She was born on March 4, 1945, in Itawamba County to the late Junior and Halovee Hood. Growing up in Itawamba county, Myra spent most of her early life being influenced by her grandmothers Opal Umphers and Birdie "Maw" Hood. She was an independent and strong-willed woman raising two boys and countless other children. She particularly enjoyed working the election polls with her friends from the Well. Myra had a love for people and a giving heart which was evident in all that she did. She knew the meaning of work and enjoyed her time working in insurance but found her calling in healthcare. She worked in the North Mississippi Medical Center Cath lab for many years where she developed life-long friends that she considered family. Of all her titles throughout the years, the most important to her was that of mother, grandmother, and friend. Myra loved her home and community and to honor her love, services will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 on the hillside adjacent to her home at 2595 Walker Levee Road, Fulton, Mississippi, 38843, at 3:00 p.m. with Brother Lloyd Minor and Brother Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be at her home church, Mt. Vernon Baptist Cemetery immediately following services.
She is survived by her sons Keith (Brenda) Adams of Tupelo, Ken Adams of Fulton, grandchildren: Kelsey (Steven) Goudeau, Stephen Adams, Grant Adams, Lillie Adams, and her beloved brother Eddie Hood and Paul Hood. She is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Adams, her parents, and her older brother Robert Hood. Special thanks to all the healthcare providers, Malinda Ingram (nurse practitioner), the staff at North Mississippi Oncology, and North Mississippi Home Hospice. The family would also like to thank all the friends, neighbors, and co-workers who have called, visited, and brought food.
Pallbearers are Easton Hood, Stephen Hood, Chris Adams, Scooter Pitts, Dylan Taylor, Brian Pitts.
Honorary pallbearers are Richard Johnson, Darrell Pitts, Jett Taylor, Paxton Crane, and Lorene Brumley.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
MEMO, PHOTO, US ARMY ICON, BORDER, FOSTER AND SON LOGO
Willie T. Kennon
RIPLEY - Willie Thomas Kennon , 75, was born on March 30, 1946 to John D. Kennon and Lillie L. Lowery Kennon of Ripley, MS. He departed this world September 1, 2021 at Columbus Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was a member of St. Paul UMC in Ripley, MS until his death. Willie T. joined the Army after eleven years of education from 1965 -1967. He was a Vietnam Veteran while on active duty, later he joined the reserve for many years. He worked at Coombs Mobile Homes for 30 years and then he went on to truck driving. He drove trucks from 1995 to 2018 ending with Big M in Blue Mountain, MS when health began to fail. He entered matrimony to Peggy Adams Kennon for 45 years until her death in March of 2016. Willie leaves to cherish is memories seven children: Jackie Rucker, Robert Kennon, Marquilla "Mark" (Kathryn) Kennon, Ashley Kennon, Thomas Kennon, Connie (Chris) Williams and Tracey Kennon. Nine grandchildren, one brother James Kennon, and a special friend Shelia Foote. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Foster & Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS from 12p-8p with the family present from 6p-8p. The funeral service will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2p at Foster & Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
MEMO
Polly Lavern "Little Moma" Fowler
TUPELO - Polly Lavern "Little Moma" Fowler, 97, passed away Sunday, September 05, 2021, at Samaritans Garden in Verona. Services will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 9 a.m. until service time at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left on her life tribute page at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery.
MEMO
Thomas L. "Tommy" Brooks
TUPELO - Thomas L. "Tommy" Brooks, 87, passed away on September 5, 2021, at Regency Hospital in Meridian. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors, Tupelo.
MEMO
Andrea Marcele Brown
OKOLONA - Andrea Marcele Brown, 43, passed away on September 3, 2021, at Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, TX. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by FIELDS FUNERAL HOME - OKOLONA.
MEMO
William (Jack) White
TUPELO - William (Jack) White, 78, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Graveside- Porter Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friend may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Orion Latson
FULTON - Orion Latson, 65, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on 7pm, Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 at TUPELO CHAPEL OF MEMORIES. Visitation will be on 4pm until 7pm September, 7th, 2021 at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 109 Rankin Ext., Midtown Tupelo. 662-260-5100 Please visit associated funeral.com to leave your condolences by clicking on tributes link.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, UNITED LOGO
Wayne Smith
NEW ALBANY - Wayne Smith passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born in Union County, Mississippi to Claude Augustus Smith and Vena Mae Shirley Smith. Wayne was married to Helen Robinson Smith for 52 years before she passed away 13 years ago. He is survived by two sons: Michael Smith and his wife Stacy, David Smith and his two children Katelyn Smith and Matthew Smith and their mom Karen Smith. Wayne was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany, Mississippi. He served in the Army, was a member of the local American Legion, and was a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club. Wayne loved music and played the piano for many events over the years. Family and friends were a rich part of his life. Funeral arrangements will be handled by United Funeral Service in New Albany, Mississippi and the service will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, at First Baptist Church in New Albany. Visitation will be from 9 - 11 am and the service will be at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of New Albany with a designation to Missions giving.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Julius Jerome Davis
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Julius Jerome Davis, 39, passed away on September 4, 2021, at his home in Warrensburg, MO. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
MEMO
Kezia Johnson
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Kezia Johnson, 48, passed away on August 27, 2021, at Well Star Cobb Hospital in Atlanta. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Matielean Thomas
OKOLONA - Matielean Thomas, 75, passed away on September 5, 2021, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations - Okolona.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.