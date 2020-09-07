William Tommy Surratt
SALTILLO – William Tommy Surratt, 73, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his home in Saltillo. Services will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday noon until service time at Waters Funeral Home.
Nora Robbins
MYRTLE – Nora Mae Sanders Robbins died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones on Sunday evening, September 6, 2020. She was born March 4, 1934 to Boyd Sanders and Ethel Gillis Sanders, who both pre-deceased her. She was a homemaker and former employee of Wal-Mart in New Albany and formerly worked as a seamstress at Denton Mills for many years. Nora enjoyed going on trips with her church, shopping with her daughters and granddaughters, and spending time with her family. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Ethel Sanders; her husband of 54 years, Glen Lamar Robbins; two brothers, Emmitt Sanders and Clifton Sanders; one sister, Annie Ruth Gatlin; one son, Donald Robbins; one son-in-law, Joe Brown and one great grandson, Hunter Jordan.
Those left to honor her memory are her daughters, Alice Brown, Annie “Sissy” Robbins (Lowell) and Sherry Childs (Sam); her sons, Jerry Robbins (Susan), Kenneth Robbins (Cindy) and Robert Robbins (Barbara); one sister, Linda Thomas (Alton); sixteen grandchildren; forty great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening, September 8, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Myrtle. Funeral services will be at the church on Wednesday, September 9 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Steve Cohea officiating. Burial will be at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Timbo Robbins, Brett Robbins, Heath Robbins, Matthew Brown and Cole Childs, her grand sons-in-law, Matt Frazier and John Garrett and her great grandson, Trapper Jordan.
Funeral services are entrusted to United Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Elouise Orear
FULTON – Elouise Cockrell Orear, 80, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born April 4, 1940 to the late Reggie Guy Cockrell and the late Edna Bethay Cockrell in Fulton. She retired from Moore’s Meat plant after 30 years of service and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Elouise enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Thomas, and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son; Johnny Paul (Rachel) Rogers of Fulton, step-son; Ricky (Phyllis) Orear of Fulton, brother; Billy Cockrell of Burnsville, grandchildren; Joana (Rob Holley) Rogers, Breana (Nick) Rogers, Tabitha (Justin) Rogers, Shea (Nathan) Bennett, Tiffany Cunningham, and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Basil Lubert Orear, and her parents; Reggie Guy and Edna Cockrell.
Pallbearers will be Gary Sullivan, Roy Adams, Elton Warren, Bill Jones, Billy Johnson, and Wesley Graham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Kilgore, Eddie Kilgore, Jason Kilgore, and Jessie Kilgore.
Memorials can be made to:
Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Hugh Edward Moore
MARIETTA – Hugh Edward Moore, 90, passed away on September 7, 2020, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Dudley Cantrell
AMORY – Dudley Earl Cantrell, 66, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Dudley was born on October 25, 1953 in Amory to the late Howard and Helen Harmon Cantrell. An Amory High school graduate of 1972, he was a star football player, taking great pride in holding his end of the line with his other teammates. He was most definitely a team player and he exemplified this in every area of his life. For Dudley, it was never about himself, but always about others. On February 20, 1981 he married Brenda Sanders. There was a day that Dudley heard the Gospel message of Jesus Christ and on that day, he committed himself unto the Lord. He served for many years at Becker Baptist church, driving the church bus picking up kids, cooking breakfast for the brotherhood and using his God given talent, singing. No matter which way life went for Dudley, he always had a song in his heart and used this to encourage all he would come in contact with. He lived his life looking forward to going to the Promised Land but there were 160+ acres in Becker Bottom that he considered heaven on earth. He loved the simplicity of working on his place, hunting and sharing the joy of hunting with others in the Bottom. He found great joy, peace and solitude while on his favorite John Deere Tractor in the Bottom. A devoted and trusted employee of the MCEPA for over 35 years, Dudley set the standard for all who will follow his footsteps at the MCEPA. His favorite saying was “its just another day at the EPA!” While resting in his chair, he enjoyed watching the Braves play baseball. A people person to say the least, words will never adequately describe the impact he had on others and the legacy he will leave behind. Above all, Dudley loved and adored his family. He was his grandchildren’s number 1 fan in life. A true leader, he instilled in them the values he learned during his life.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Cantrell, Amory; daughters, Amber Vanvolsen (Joe) Ontario, Canada and Lori Edwards (Wayne), Amory; son, Bryan Fooshee (Brandy), Brandon, MS; grandchildren, Halee Pannell, Stone Hunter, Paxton Vanvolsen, Peyton Vanvolsen, Neely Vanvolsen, Reese Vanvolsen, Ella Fooshee and Lillie Ann Fooshee; great grandchildren, Preslee and Andee Kate Pannell; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Fogel; brothers, Hank and Mickey Cantrell.
Funeral services will be held at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 9 at 1 PM with Bro. Eric Keeton and Bro. Jason Green officiating. Pallbearers will be Bryan Fooshee, Stone Hunter, Paxton Vanvolsen, Luke Pannell, Brad Sanders, Jeff Gilmore, Jonathan Clouse and Nick Webb. Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Rowland and the Monroe County Electric Power Association Employees.
Visitation will be on Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 5-8 PM.
Everyone is encouraged to follow the required national and state Covid 19 social distancing guidelines.
Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Elma King
PONTOTOC – Elma King, 87, passed away on September 6, 2020, at his residence in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Vincent Harper
TUPELO – Vincent Harper, 52, passed away on September 6, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Raymond Butts
THAXTON – Raymond Butts, 85, passed away September 6, 2020 at Oxford Veterans Home. Raymond was born July 18, 1935 in Burwell, Nebraska.He was born and raised on the family farm. He attended grade school at District #14 and graduated from Burwell High School in 1952. Ray attended the University of Nebraska Agricultural School. He farmed with his father, Cecil Butts, until 1958 when he went into the Army and served as a medic in Korea. When his father died, he received a hardship discharge to work the family farm. He married Jeanine Deanna Meyers Dwinell on August 16, 1960. In addition to adopting her son, Martin Dwinell, he and Jeanine had two children, Raymond Wayne and Janice Deanna. Ray went to work at the ASCS office in Burwell in 1960. He took an office management position in South Souix City, NE and later transferred to Wayne, NE where he became the County Executive Director. He retired from that position November 1990 having served there for 30 years. After retirement, Ray and Jeanine sold their home and traveled, spending their winters in Benson, AZ and summers working in RV parks in Stanley, ID and Wheatland, WY. In 2007, Ray and Jeanine moved to Mississippi to be near their daughter. They enjoyed living near family and built close friendships in Thaxton, MS.
Ray is survived by his son, Raymond Wayne Butts (Sandy); daughter, Janice D. White (Wes); 7 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jeanine Butts; his parents, Cecil and Irma Shafer Butts; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; and his adopted son, Martin Dwinell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Michael Wilbanks officiating. Visitation will begin at 5 PM continuing until 7 PM. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Annette
IUKA – Linda Annette, 71, passed away on September 2, 2020, at Tishomingo Community Living Center in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ludlam Funeral Home.
Mrs. Louis “Vallie” Jefferson
RED BANKS – Mrs. Louis “Vallie” Jefferson, 83, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Private services will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Mt. Newell Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Mt. Newell M B Church 1934 N. Red Banks Road Red Banks, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Jimmy Long
TUPELO – Jimmy Long, 79, passed away on September 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Nettleton.
Tommy Money
CHARLESTON – Tommy Money, 81, passed away on September 6, 2020, at Memphis VA Medical Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Linda Applewhite
CLARKSDALE – Linda Applewhite, 66, passed away on September 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Robert Brand, Jr.
SHANNON – Robert Brand, Jr., 77, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery, Buena, MS. Due to the pandemic the graveside service will be private to the family only. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5-7 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
John R. Ford
ABERDEEN – John R. Ford, 68, passed away on September 6, 2020, at Care Center of Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Delbert Coy McCullough
AMORY – Delbert Coy McCullough, 78, passed away on September 6, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home, Amory.
Sarah Shelley
AMORY – Sarah Shelley, 74, passed away on September 7, 2020, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Chad Ruth
PONTOTOC – Chad Ruth, 43, passed away on September 6, 2020, in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Jackie Towery
PONTOTOC – Jackie Towery, 77, passed away on September 7, 2020, at Pontotoc Extended Care in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
