Ca’Mirah Forst
GRENADA – Ca’Mirah Forst, 10 days, passed away on September 21, 2019, at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Ashley Anthony
CASILLA – Ashley Anthony, 28, passed away on September 12, 2019, at residence in Casilla. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Joshua David Palmer
TUPELO – Joshua David Palmer, 31, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Waters Funeral Home, Wednesday September 25, 2019 @ 3:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Euclatubba.
Timmy Wayne Byrd
LAWS HILL – Timmy Wayne Byrd, 60, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Tuesday 5-8 PM.
Ray Chisem
WATER VALLEY – Ray Chisem, 61, passed away on September 23, 2019, at Yalobusha General Nursing Home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Joyce Johnson Petigo
RATLIFF – Joyce Johnson Petigo 81, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home. She was a nurse at NMMC for over 27 years and she was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, hummingbirds, flowers especially roses and spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday. September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Rodney Lindsey and Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Mitchell Pettigo (Ramona) of Ratliff; brothers, Rickey Johnson (Billie) of Mantachie and Jimmy Johnson (Jane) of Ratliff; grandchildren, Heather McCreary (Chris) and Stephen Pettigo (Christy); (7) great-grandchildren, Courtny McCreary, C.J. McCreary, Tori McCreary, Drew Pettigo, Logan Pettigo, Hunter Pettigo and Sophie Pettigo.
She was preceded by her husband, Chester Petigo and her parents, Clellon and Evelyn Hendrix Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Pettigo, Ronnie Brazile, Chris McCreary, Terry Johnson, Willie Gusmus, Donnie West, Tim Hill and Stanley Hill.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Marilyn Cowsert
BRUCE — Marilyn Terry Cowsert, 80 of Bruce,Mississippi departed for Glory on Monday,September 23, 2019, at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany, Mississippi. She was born in Big Creek, Mississippi on September 26, 1938 to the late George Edward Miller and Jesse Lee Wooten Miller.
Marilyn was a member of Mt.Tabor Baptist Church where she worshipped her Lord and Savior. Marilyn worked for the Kellwood Company for many years before transitioning into her role as a dietary assistant with the Grenada Lake Medical Center.
She leaves behind Daughters; Debbie Terry Smith and Treva Terry Logan; Sisters, Norma (Steve) Winter and Elizabeth (John Lee) VanHorn; 4 Grand Children; Nathan Terry, Scott Smith, Stacey Montgomery, and Tasha Sutherland;8 Great Grand Children.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. A funeral service remembering Marilyn’s life will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M in the chapel of Parker Memorial Funeral Home ,with Bro. Jimmy Vance officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt.Tabor Cemetery in Big Creek. John Wayne VanHorn, Kaden Montgomery, Kaleb Montgomery, Lance VanHorn, Steve Winter, and Tyler Smith will serve the family as pallbearers; Scott Smith and Tommy Montgomery will serve the family as honorary pallbearers.
Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve Marilyn’s family in making arrangements remembering her life. Online condolences may be made at parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com.
Elvis P. Howell
Tippah County – Elvis P. Howell, 58, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Friday September 27 at 11 AM at St Matthew MB Church near Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Friday September 27 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Ripley City Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Howell family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Mildred Cartwright
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mildred Cartwright, 88, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at Kirby Pines Rehab in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 with a Visitation for the public 5-8 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Magnolia Gardens in Corinth, MS.
Terry Coomer
SULLIGENT, ALABAMA – Terry Coomer, 60, passed away Sunday, September 21, 2019, at his residence in Sulligent. Services will be on Wednesday at 11:00 at the chapel of Chandler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 6:00-9:00 Burial will follow at Buckhorn Cemetery in Buckhorn, MS.
Robert “Bob” Pressley
BOONEVILLE – Robert “Bob” Pressley (68) passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. He retired from Cooper Tire after 26 years. Bob was a devout Christian. He was a graduate of Booneville High School and went on to play football at Northeast Mississippi Community College. He was a horticulturist. He enjoyed farming, working on cars, fishing, watching sports, reading books and spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Services are 7 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Brad Pressley presenting the eulogy and John Tutor officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Bob is survived by his wife, Sandy Hinds Pressley of Booneville; his daugther, Amanda Williamson (Nate) of Meridian; his sons, Brad Pressley (Laura) of Tupelo and Blake Pressley of Booneville; his sister, Melissa Parker (Travis) of Guntown; his grandchildren, Farrah and Alice Williamson of Meridian and Kynleigh Pressley of Tupelo; his niece, Christy Green (Andy) of Dumas; his mother-in-law, Elese Hinds of Marietta and his special friend, Bill Hinds of Marietta. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Pap” and Fay Pressley; his sister, Martha Bridges; his niece, Casey Parker and his father-in-law, W.C. Hinds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Joanna Spears
NEW ALBANY – Joanna Harmon Spears, 63, passed away on September 22, 2019 at her home. She was born October 8, 1955 in Brinkley, Arkansas to Fred Louis Harmon and Audrey Mae Scott Harmon. She had worked at Piper Impact for thirty years and was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. She loved hummingbirds and growing roses.
Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Matt Frazier, Bro. Steve Woods and Bro. Vic Garrison officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Sammie Spears; three daughters, Joann Frazier (Pete), Anita Collins (Dale) and Crystal Rainwater; and one son, Jesse Carrillo (Valarie), all of New Albany; by a step-son, Dustin Spears; a step-daughter, Sabrina Kelley; two sisters, Frances Mason of New Albany and Bessie Bryant of Dewitt, AR; a brother, James Harmon of New Albany; fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a twin brother, Jonas Harmon; a sister, Marie Tatum; and a grandson, Nathan Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Randy Myers, Mack McDonald, Kirk Breedlove, John Stout, Jesse Carrillo, Michael Rainwater, Bobby Rhynes and Allen Rogers.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Robert Wayne Ruff
FULTON – Robert Wayne Ruff, 64, departed this life for his heavenly home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Robert had battled cancer for 2 years. Born in Lee County on April 14, 1955 to the late Archie and Ophra Nesbitt Ruff, Robert lived most all his life in Itawamba County. He attended public schools there, graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School, where he was a standout football player, and played tuba in the school band. Robert later attended Itawamba Community College where he played football. He worked for over 30 years in sales/engineering at Leggett and Platt in Tupelo before retiring. Robert loved his family, his state and country, golfing, and grilling out for everyone. He professed his faith at an early age and was a lifelong member of Friendship CME Church in Itawamba Co.
A service celebrating his life will be held at Noon Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Patrick Head, his pastor, officiating. Private burial will follow in the Friendship CME Church Cemetery in Itawamba County. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time Wednesday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving the family.
Survivors include his daughter, Brittany M. Ruff, and her two children, Austin McShan and Braelyn Shumpert, all of Okolona; his two other grandchildren born to son Billy, Rashad Ruff and Jaden Ruff; five sisters, Elnois Tucker (Dr. James L.) of Plantersville, MS, Jercine Smith (James) of Plantersville, MS, Carolyn Green (Minister Andrew) of Fulton, MS, Frances Hooper (Sammie) of Fulton, MS, and Evelyn Shumpert (Rev. Letoris); three brothers, Hal Ruff (Simi) of Fulton, MS, Charlie Ruff (Jewel) of Fulton, MS, and Otis Ruff (Carla) of Woodstock, MD; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Ophra Ruff; his son, Billy Ruff, who died Sept. 18, 2010; two sisters, Delois Ruff Young and Jewel Dean Ruff; and five brothers, Elzie Ruff, Ezra Rogers, Larry Ruff, Shelby Ruff, Joe W. Ruff, and Rev. Doyle Ruff.
Honorary pallbearers will be his very special friends, Jackie Elliott, Dean Stacey, and Reggie Horton.
For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at Noon Wednesday and for 90 days thereafter.
Hazzie Jenkins Dye Owens
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY – Hazzie Jenkins Dye Owens, 90, passed away on September 23, 2019, at her daughters home in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Romell Anthony Peterson
TUPELO — Romell Anthony Peterson, 47, passed away on September 22, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
David Thomason
MT. VERNON – Charles David Thomason, 82, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. A native of Union County, he was born in Myrtle January 7, 1937 to O.M. and Audrey Bateman Thomason and was raised in Blue Springs. He was a 1955 graduate of Sherman High School and went on to receive his Associate’s Degree from Itawamba Community College, Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Mississippi State University and his Masters Degree in Education from The University of Mississippi. He taught History and served as a guidance counselor at Milam Junior High for 20 years before his retirement. He also served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for 6 years. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, member of the American Legion Post 49 and a member of the William Gray Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. David enjoyed coaching little league baseball for both of his sons and their friends for Joyner School when they were young. He was a long-time member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Patsy Elliott Thomason; sons, Chuck Thomason of Blue Springs and Steve Thomason and his wife, Susan of Oxford; five grandchildren, Kristi White and her husband, BG of Fulton, Caleb Thomason of Memphis, Tennessee, Sami Thomason, Cody Thomason and Cooper Thomason all of Oxford; and great-grandchild, Easton White of Fulton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Thomason; and half-sister, Ruth McDaniel.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service time Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Winters officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairfield Cemetery Fund in C/O Tony Sheffield, 1035 County Road 190 Blue Springs, MS 38828 or Move on Up MS at moveonupms.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
