Charles L. Atkinson
STARKVILLE – Charles L. Atkinson, 84, passed away on September 12, 2019 at his residence in Starkville, MS. He was born September 29, 1934 in Louisville, MS to Charles E. Atkinson and Claudie Kennedy Atkinson. Charles attended and graduated from Louisville High School in 1952 and went on to attend and graduate from Mississippi State University in 1957. He later married Roxene Hall on December 27, 1958
Mr. Atkinson was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Starkville, MS. He was also a county supervisor for the Farmer’s Home Administration in Winston County for several years and a member of the Mississippi National Guard and served as treasurer of the Starkville Dixie Division. He traveled extensively to all 50 states and abroad.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Atkinson and Claudie Kennedy Atkinson; and a sister, Maggie Atkinson Perry.
He is survived by his wife, Roxene Hall Atkinson of Starkville, MS; daughters, Betty Lynn Atkinson of Florence, MS and Jeannie Atkinson White (Brady) of Alabaster, AL; and two granddaughters, Maggie and Hannah White.
Visitation was held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following in the sanctuary. Dr. Martin Lifer will conducted the service. Burial was in Oddfellows Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Pl, French Camp, MS 39745.
James Lipsey
PONTOTOC – James Lipsey, 67, passed away on September 15, 2019, at his home in Ecru. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Chester Lee Morning Jr
NEW ALBANY/FORMERLY OF HOLLY SPRINGS – Chester Lee Morning Jr, 74, passed away on September 14, 2019, at his home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Gene Mills
FULTON – Gene Austin Mills, 86, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. He was born January 31, 1933, in Itawamba County to Early Arvis Mills and Louella Hall Mills. He served in the Korean War as a military policeman in the Panama Canal Zone. He was a member and deacon of Greenwood Baptist Church. He served on the Board of Directors of Farm Bureau of Itawamba County. He was a member and Past Master of Richmond Lodge #97 and Fulton Lodge #444, a 10 year District Deputy Grand Lecture of the Grand Lodge of the State of Mississippi, a member of York Rite, a member of Hamasa Temple Shrine and Past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star. He was a charter member of the Dorsey Lions Club. He was a member of the American Legion Post #51. He retired from Rockwell International and Tecumseh Products. He was Election Commissioner of the 3rd District of Itawamba County for 12 years. He enjoyed Brotherhood of his home church as well as visiting surrounding churches for their Brotherhood. He loved to listen to music, both gospel and country, especially Hank Snow. He enjoyed playing dominos and was an Atlanta Braves fan.
Services with Masonic Rites will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham and Bro. Doug Wilson officiating. His son Bruce Mills will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Sylvia Comer Mills; two children, Cynthia (Billy Wayne) Wilburn of Fulton and Bruce (Vermille) Mills of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandchildren, Kacy (Andrew) Peel of Saltillo, Austin (Alli) Wilburn of Fulton, and Kelli Mills and Tanner Mills, both of San Antonio, Texas; great-granddaughter, Alexis Jade Kezes; great-grandson, Nolan Michael Crespo of San Antonio, Texas; sisters, Wanda (Bobby Joe) Reed of Belmont, Barbara Ann (Mitchell) Weatherford of Nettleton, and Lela Hinton of Fulton; sister-in-law, Eppie Comer of Fulton; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by one child, Roxie Leigh Hart; his parents; a brother, Thomas Mills; and brother-in-law, Buddy Hinton.
Pallbearers will be the deacons of Greenwood Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be the Masons.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at the funeral home.
Odie Frazier
DALLAS, TEXAS/FORMERLY OF ACKERMAN – Odie Frazier, 72, passed away on September 15, 2019, at Rowlett Rehab in Rowlett. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Leonard Jernigan
PLANTERSVILLE – Leonard Jernigan, 66, passed away on September 16, 2019, at Magnolia Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Tim Weatherford
HOLLY SPRINGS – Tim Weatherford, 66, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday 5-9 PM.
Jerry Miles
OLD UNION COMMUNITY – Mr. Jerry Wayne Miles, 75, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence surrounded by loved ones following an extended illness. He was born February 5, 1944 in Prentiss County, Mississippi to Earnest Miles and Retha Owens Miles. Jerry married Barbara Shook on December 29, 1962. He was the owner of Creative Iron and retired after many years of employment by Flowers Bread Company. He was a Christian man who loved his family. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He greatly enjoyed a good cold Pepsi cola on a regular basis.
A celebration of his life and home going will be at 2 PM, today (Tuesday) in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. William Tracy Arnold officiating. A private family burial will follow in Brewer Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 12 noon to service time.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Miles of Old Union Community; his children, Randy Miles (Teresa) of Old Union Community and Melissa Jolley (Virgil) of Shannon; 1 brother, Gary Miles (Terressia) of Marietta; 3 sisters, Frances Jennings (Bobby) of Booneville, Ann Ivy of Altitude, and Linda Sue Roberts (Ralph) of Baldwyn; 4 grandchildren, Patrick Miles, Jeremy Jolley, Andy Houston, and Jordan Elrod; 5 great-grandchildren, Chaz Jolley, Taylor Miles, Jacie Miles, Maddox Miles, and Cohen Miles; a host of nieces, nephews and other dear relatives; his special caregivers from Sanctuary Home Hospice, Cam, Denise, and Hannah. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl Miles, Ray Miles, and Milton Miles, Sr., and sister, Helen Dye.
Pallbearers will be Michael Miles, Harold Dye, Jeremy Jolley, Ryan Elrod, Andy Houston, and Patrick Miles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Emma Lois Comer
MANTACHIE – Emma Lois Comer, 84, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, after a sudden illness at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Emma Lois was born December 14, 1934, to George and Lila Martin in the Greenwood community. She graduated from Itawamba High School in 1953. She married Charles Edwin Comer on July 31, 1954. They were married for 62 years. She worked at Mantachie Manufacturing and then at Dorsey Elementary School for 20 years.
She was a long-time member of the Fawn Grove Free Will Baptist Church. She sang alto in the choir, played the piano, and taught Sunday school. In earlier years, she sang with the group, Harmonettes. She loved her family and enjoyed watching her great-grandchildren play.
Services will be at 11:00 a. m. Wednesday, September 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Memorial Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Lila Marlin of Mantachie; Two grandchildren, Chris Marlin of Mantachie, and Heather Humphries (Courtney) of Oxford; three great-grandchildren, Parker, Marley, and Elliot Humphries; One brother, Dale Martin (Nan) of the Greenwood Community; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edwin Comer; her parents, one sister and brother-in-law, Willena Martin Comer and Lamoine Comer, her brother and sister-in-law George “Son” and Clyda Nell Martin, nephews, Graham Comer and Andy Martin, and her son-in-law, Terry Marlin.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Martin, Michael Martin, Don Roberts, Mark Roberts, Gary Franks, and William Forrester.
Honorary pallbearers will be Perry Franks, Russell Burcham, David Howell, Phillip Marlin, J.T. Knight, Keith Knight, Ricky Rayburn, and Andy Spradling.
Visitation will be from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fawn Grove Cemetery Fund or Fawn
Grove FWB Building Fund c/o Fawn Grove FWB Church, 1333 Fawn Grove Church Road, Mantachie, MS 38855.
Special thanks to the staff at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living where she lived for the past 6 years and the staff at North Mississippi Medical Center 3rd South.
James Otis Wilbanks
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Otis Wilbanks, 76, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Thursday, September 19 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 18 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Medlock Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilbanks family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
