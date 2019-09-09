Mark Oliver Bullock
TUPELO – Mark Oliver Bullock, 72, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Hospice unit at North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, he was born January 30, 1947, the youngest child of Henry Marvin and Louise Young Bullock. He was a graduate of Lucy Caldwell Ragsdale High School where he was All-State and All-Conference in baseball, basketball and football. After High School, he served in the North Carolina National Guard. He later moved to Tupelo where he owned and operated NAFFA Corp and worked as an independent sales representative in the furniture industry. Mark was an avid golfer and die-hard MSU Bulldog fan. He was a long-time faithful member of St. James Catholic Church where he served as a CYO director for many years.
Survivors include his daughter, Megan Grammer of Tupelo; son, Mark Hinshaw and his wife, Rachel of Atlanta, Georgia; and four grandchildren, Caden and Cydney Grammer of Tupelo and Gabrielle and Beau Hinshaw of Atlanta.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Bullock; and brother, Jerry Bullock.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church.
A Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, PO Box 734 Tupelo, MS 38802 or All Animal Hospital in C/O TownCreek Animal Rescue, 1411 Coley Rd Tupelo, MS 38801.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Bernice Adams
MANTACHIE – Bernice Adams, 88, resident of Mantachie, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Courtyards in Fulton. She was born March 16, 1931, in Itawamba County to Fletcher and Lila Hill. Bernice was a loving and giving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, working in her yard, and playing with her dog Dora. Decorating on holidays was one of her favorite past times. She was a professional hair stylist who loved the people and her work.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Unity Cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Vickie Buckelew (James), Janie Adams, Susan Smith (Joel), and Gregory Adams; a brother, Dean Hill; her grandchildren, Jessie Nino (Sheri), Jennifer Chavez (Alex), Nathan Adams, Justin Rayburn, and Melanie Ewing (Marty); twelve great-grandchildren, Daniel Adams, Nicholas Adams, Victoria Adams, Alexia Rayburn, Alyssa Chavez, Baylee Rayburn, Angelina Chavez, Shelby Adams, Mia Chavez, Clark Nino, Camdyn Ewing, and Cooper Ewing; and one great-great grandchild, James Adams.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Janice Adams; two brothers, Bentford Hill and Larry Hill; and a sister, Vernell Brazile.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the Adams family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
James “Howard” Dodd
AMORY – James “Howard” Dodd, 72, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Wren Cemetery, Aberdeen, MS.
Memories and condolences may be share with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Charles Bruce Thornton
TIPPAH/ UNION COUNTIES – Charles Bruce Thornton, 79, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at his residence in Blue Mountain. Services will be on Wednesday September 11 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday September 10 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Mountain Cemetery.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thornton family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Larry Stark
PONTOTOC – Larry Starks, 59, passed away on September 8, 2019, at his residence in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Tiffany Freelon
LOUISIANA – Tiffany Freelon, 42, passed away on September 5, 2019, at Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Bruce.
Francis Jones
ABERDEEN – Francis Jones, 66, passed away on September 8, 2019, at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in Atlanta. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Geraldine Hale
ABERDEEN – Geraldine Hale, 69, passed away on September 8, 2019, at Home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Cheryl Marie Pittman
TIPPAH COUNTY – Cheryl Marie Pittman, 70, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Private Services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pittman family and invites you to share memories.
Billy Hare
TUPELO – Billy Hare, 82, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 21, 1937 to Curtis Dexter and Lola Mae Hare. He was a 1956 graduate of Tupelo High School, then served in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed retirement from Rockwell/Delta after 35 years of employment. He was an avid golf enthusiast and a charter member of the Natchez Trace Golf Club. He was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Lee County.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Brenda Vinson Hare; sister, Nell Jaggers of the Furrs Community; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hare of Plantersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ruby Robinson and Johnnie Riley; and three brothers, Melvin Hare, Wayne Hare and Billy’s twin, Bobby Hare.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services with Military Honors willl be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Don Baggett and Rev. Todd Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nelson Addison, Greg Neisler and Billy’s four golfing buddies, Bobby Hankins, Bob Lehman, B.L. Phillips and George Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Vinson and Heath Brazel.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Taylor King
PONTOTOC – Taylor King, 83, passed away on September 8, 2019, at Home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Ecru.
Angela Walker
TUPELO – Angela Walker, 53, passed away on September 6, 2019, in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Debra Vaughan
AMORY – Debra Vaughan, 62, passed away on September 9, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Jerry Ross
CORINTH – Jerry Ross, 65, passed away on September 6, 2019, at his home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Carl Wayne Herndon
PONTOTOC – Carl Wayne Herndon, 93, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Lauderdale Community Hospital in Ripley, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 1 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Oak Forest Cemetery.
Betty Davis
FULTON – Betty Lorraine Davis, 85, left her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born March 3, 1934, in Burnwell, Alabama, to Rufus Alan and Nellerine Harper Glover. Mrs. Betty, as most people called her, was an avid gardener and had one of the prettiest yards in Fulton. She also enjoyed cooking, canning, and going to Cracker Barrell. It had been said by her daughters, that she had visited four the last few months of her life, and the staff knew her name at all four. She was the faithful wife of Bro. Jimmie Davis, and was by his side for 67 years of marriage. She married her true love in September of 1951, and together they had three loving daughters, six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Mrs. Betty always loved taking care of her family and always put them first. She always cooked everyone’s favorite dish and filled up two tables and a desert table every time a daughter’s family came to visit.
She was also well known or her beautiful hair and was lovingly called Betty Bouffant by her grands. She kept up with the weather daily, and called her family members to tell them if it would rain when they were planned to travel or attend an event. One of her grandchildren told her she should be a “Weather Woman”, and another said ,”No”, nobody could see the maps for her hair.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Amos and Bro. Leroy Dutton officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include three daughters, Jane Rather (David) of Tupelo and Holly Springs, Jimmie Nell Davis of Pelahatchie, and Anita Williamson (Stan) of Golden; six grandchildren, Justin Gregory (Dana) of Brandon, Jill Gregory of Ridgeland, Brandon Williamson of Golden, Bryan Williamson (Viviana) of Vicksburg, Alexis Rather of Baton Rouge, LA, Kate Killough (Chris) of Corinth; seven great grandchildren, Garrett Gregory, Makenzie Williamson, Brantley Williamson, Greenlee Gregory, Jacob Quinn, Diego Elias Williamson, and Miller Killough; one sister, Joyce Wingo of Empire, AL; several close nieces and nephews, and her precious and loving care-giver and traveling buddy, Debra Jones Frederick (Eddie) of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by husband, Bro. Jimmie Davis, who died January 9, 2019; one sister, Nila Wright; one brother, Larry Glover; her father and mother in law, Claude and Lula Davis; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Justin Gregory, Brandon Williamson, Bryan Williamson, David Rather, Stan Williamson, and Chris Killough.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Harold Fikes, Edwin Ballinger, Jeffrey Ballinger, Doris Gann, Tom and Janice Parker, and Mike and Sherry Bennett.
Visitation will be from Noon until service time on Thursday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
The family wishes thank her wonderful and devoted hospice care nurses, Nicole McCracken and Sonya Carruthers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS, 38803, or Union Grove Baptist Church, % Rodney Farrar, 5 Farrar Dr. Fulton, MS 38843, or Lebanon Baptist Church, 810 Berry Circle, Fayette, AL 35555.
Online condolences may be shared with the Davis family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Linda Carrol Gibson
NETTLETON – Linda Carrol Gibson, 66, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at her residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Wednesday at graveside 10:00 a.m. at Grey’s Cemetery.
Geraldine Gross
WATERFORD – Geraldine Gross, 81, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at her residence in Dry Creek Community. Services will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Faith Assembly of God in Myrtle, MS. There will be no visitation. Burial will follow at Faith Assembly of God Church Cemetery.
Mickey Denham
HOULKA – Mr. James Michael “Mickey” Denham, 70, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home in Houlka, Mississippi. James Denham was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on July 21, 1949 to James Marvin Denham and Maeola Lindsey Denham. He was a retired truck driver and a farmer. He also was a member of His Grace Ministries in Houlka, Mississippi.
Funeral Services will be held at His Grace Ministries in Houlka, Mississippi on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Tim Brown officiating.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, Mississippi.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at His Grace Ministries in Houlka from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.
James Denham is survived wife of over 30 years, Pam Perkins Denham of Houlka; his step-father, Trubert Warren of Houlka; his daughter, Lisa (Matt) Stegall of Pontotoc; three step- daughters, Nikki (Floyd) Sanderson of Olive Branch; Ericia (David) Marrone of Olive Branch, and Jennifer Perkins of Chalmette, LA.; one son, Jamie (Tracey) Denham of Algoma; his grandchildren, Samantha (Xavier) Bingham, Brooke Stegall, Katelin Denham, Addie McGregor, Ethan Baily, Mady Kay Savage, Caden Walker, and Casey Swinford; and one great grandchild, Bentley Bingham.
Mickey Denham is preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter.
Pallbearers will be Mike Davis, Vick Holladay, Ricky Russell, Brad Funderburk, Jake Holladay, Terry Leachman, Mike Paden and Roger Pettit.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Lela Mae Decker
NEW ALBANY – Lela Mae Decker, 84, passed away Sunday, September 8,2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. She was born July 12,1935 in Jackson, TN to Oliver and Edie Rayford Ranks. She was a member of First Pentecostal Church, New Albany. She was formerly employed at Mohasco Furniture. She was a wonderful lady, who would help anyone.
Visitation will be, Tuesday, September 10,2019 at First Pentecostal Church of New Albany, from 5-8 pm, located at 990 Highway 30 East New Albany, MS. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 11,2019 at the First Pentecostal Church, with Bro. Charles Cooper officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one daughter, Audrey Gates of Etta; two sons, Billy Joe (JoAnn) Decker of New Albany and Randy (Kari) Decker of New Albany; one sister, Mary E. Shaw of Memphis, TN; ten grandchildren, Marie Sansing, Kenny Decker, Billy Decker, Jenna Worden, Tobi Lynn Macias, John Macias, Adren Macias, Issabella Macias, Johnny Macias and Kathryn; nine great grandchildren, Allie Sansing, Lelieah Grace Moore, Britney Decker, Shelby Decker, Nathan Decker, Hayden Decker, Casey Decker, Ashley Decker and Mercadies Decker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Robert Decker; daughter, Ruby Mae Thompson; Son in law, Charles Gates; two grandsons, Michael Decker and Jimmy Thompson; sister, Pauline Hunter; brother, Henry Ranks.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
