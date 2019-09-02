Jenith “Gee” Coggin
NETTLETON – Jenith “Gee” Coggin ,93, passed away August 31, 2019, at her residence in Nettleton. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Nettleton, where she taught Sunday School, for many years. She will be remembered for her faith in God and her many prayers for everyone that came to visit her.
Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Nettleton, with Bro. Jeffrey Gladney, Bro. George Johnson, Dr. Keith Dowden, Bro. Tommy Ray Dabbs and Bro. Bradley Geno officiating. Visitation will be, from 11 until 1 p.m., Tuesday, at the church. Buroial will follow in Nettleton City Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home, in Nettleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. W.C. and Bertha Carter McCay; husband, Ben Coggin; sister, Carrie Ward; brothers, Carter, Dorsey, and John McCay; and one great-grandchild, Olivia Hamblin.
She is survived by her children, Kaye, B.G. Coggin III, Peggy, Lisa and David; her grandchildren, Tommy Ray, John, Dee-Dee, Mary Margaret, Staci, Steven, Terrence, Brianna, B.G., Ken, Kellen, Laura, Courtney and David Owen; a beloved sister and brother-in-law, Wallace and Annelle Majors; and 35 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be made to the Nettleton Cemetery Fund, 166 Road 1533, Nettleton, MS 38858, or Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Charles E. Johnson
RIPLEY – Charles E. Johnson, 67, passed away September 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley.
Sheryl Blaylock
GORE SPRINGS – Sheryl Blaylock, 74, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Grenada Rehab and Healthcare Center in Grenada. Services will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 2 p.m. at Bradford Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Pryor Funeral Home, and also on Wednesday, from 1 until service time, at the Church.
Prentiss L. Pennington
ABERDEEN – Prentiss L. Pennington, 77, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. He was born July 5, 1942, in Hamilton, to Silas Halbert (Bert) Pennington and Lauferee Whitaker Pennington. He was a life long resident of Monroe County. He married Ann Jackson on June 2, 1961. He worked at Walker Mfg. Company, and retired from McCallum Building Supply. Mr Pennington was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church, in Aberdeen.
Services will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11 a.m., at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel, with Bro. David Harrell and Bro. David Snyder officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Cemetery, in Verona. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Jackson Pennington, of Aberdeen; two daughters, Lori Newman (Stan) of Aberdeen and Sonya Luna (Greg) of Collierville, Tennessee; one son, Ricky Pennington (Donna George) of Aberdeen; one brother, Talmadge Pennington (Glenda) of Aberdeen; five grandchildren, Matt Newman, Leigh Autrey, Katie Newman, Madison Luna and Dalton Luna; and four great-grandchildren, Thomas Boles, Taylor Grace Newman, Hank and Mary Kate Autrey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Matt Newman, Thomas Boles, Dalton Luna, Dan Davis, Dunlap Catledge, Kendall Davidson, David Newman and Joe McCallum. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Easter, and all the men of Faith Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, Faith Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen and Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Johnny Gilleylen
AMORY – Johnny Lee Gilleylen, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Diversicare Nursing Care Facility in Amory. He was born on December 20, 1946, to the late Billy & Annie Gilleylen. He was united in holy matrimony to the late Betty Jean Hampton.
Homegoing Services for Johnny Lee will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 1 p.m, at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be today (Tuesday) at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the United Memorial Cemetery in Amory. Darden & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.
Edward “Ed” Eaton
JUMPERTOWN – Edward “Ed” Andrew Eaton, 91, of Jumpertown, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his home. He was born February 19, 1928, to Edgar Eaton and Effie Yates Eaton. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He enjoyed skeet shooting, classic cars, yard work, loafing and playing dominoes.
A Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home, with Bro. David English officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his children, Sheena Eaton (Tim), Sheree Fielding, Lisa Wright (Charles), Eddie Dean Eaton (Jenelle), Cathy Lambert (Tim) and Billy Eaton; fraternal children, Eddie Andrews (Carla) and Debra Jones (Keith); grandchildren, Kerri Wilson, Brad Jackson, Jeffery Prentiss, Jessica Prentiss, Charlie Wright, Lindsey Wright, Gavin Eaton, Chase Eaton, Shane Eaton (Misty), Brian Donahue (Rebecca) and Tracy Dodds; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Louise Robinson (KB) and Neita Swader (Johnny); dear friends, Franklin Yates and Joe Lambert; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. We want to give a special thanks to Susan Farris for being a great caregiver.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Eaton; granddaughter, Sonya Prentiss; grandsons, Nonan Bill Eaton and Wesley Dodds; fraternal son, Bobby Andrews; five brothers; four sisters; and dear friends, Ronnie “Whitey” Keeble and Whitey Jackson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 11 until 3 p.m, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Shane Eaton, Jeffery Prentiss, Charlie Wright, Jordan White, Keeton White and Brian Donahue.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robbie Bridges, Dillon King, Dallison Prentiss and Judson Prentiss.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Eloise Barnes
TUPELO – Eloise Barnes, 85, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Tupelo. Services will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 2 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home.
Jimmy Gray
FULTON – Jimmy Gray, 74, passed away September 1, 2019, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Billy R. Edgeston
RIPLEY – Billy R. Edgeston, 44, passed away September 2, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley.
Murlis Underwood
NETTLETON – Murlis Gene Underwood, 79, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at his home in Nettleton. Born October 29, 1939, in Itawamba County, he was a son to Clovis and Cora Lee Pruitt Underwood. Growing up in northern Itawamba County, Murlis attended Fairview School, and he later married JoAnn Baggett, on March 10, 1959. Living all his adult life in Nettleton, he retired from PeopleLounger, with nearly 30 years of service. Some would call Murlis a daredevil and adventurous, who loved to drive stock cars, go mud riding and four wheeling. He was a gun enthusiast, a fisherman, and enjoyed beaver hunting at night. He would hone his shooting skills by killing snakes. A longtime member, he was saved in 1973, at Liberty Baptist Church, and would continue to serve as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, on the building committee and youth director, and he never missed services until his health began to fail. Aside from his relationship with Christ, his most important in life was his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who surrounded him as he entered his eternal reward.
Funeral services for Mr. Underwood will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Liberty Baptist Church, with Bro. Robert Hogue and Bro. Lane Galloway officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, JoAnn Underwood; two daughters, Debbie Kyle (Mark) and Rachel Turner (David); two sons, Phillip Underwood (Patricia) and Tim Underwood (Rena) all of Nettleton; two brothers, Bervin Underwood (Nell) of Nettleton and Troy Underwood (Peggy) of Golden; grandchildren, Joseph Kyle, Lisa Edwards, Michelle Laney, Katie Lindsey, Josh Kyle, Karlie Wilbanks, Chase Underwood, Morgan Thomas, Shelby Chenault and Austin Turner; great-grandchildren, Jolie, Jay and Jep Kyle, Kyle and Will Laney, Kaiden Thomas, Gunnar and Sylas Wilbanks, John Paul Kyle, and John Grady Lindsey; a host of nieces and nephews; and family friend, Eddielene Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Herman and Lois Baggett; two brothers, Earvin and Larry Underwood; and a sister, Peggy Underwood.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Kyle, Josh Kyle, Chase Underwood, Jason Laney, Austin Turner, T.J. Edwards, Zack Wilbanks and Kyle Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons.
Visitation will be on Tuesday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the church and will continue on Wednesday, from noon until service time.
Memorials may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Josh Kyle, 30005 Curtis Store Rd., Nettleton, MS 38858.
Earnie Dill
FULTON – Earnie May Franks Dill, 86, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at her home. She was born September 16, 1932, to the late Elvin Franks and the late Evelene Chrsitian Franks in Mantachie. She was a member of Believer’s Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and church family.
Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home, with Bro. Harold Ozbirn officiating. Burial will be in Fawn Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be, from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Danny (Sandra) Dill of Tremont; sisters, Loyce (Bud) Turman of Fulton, Joyce Jackson of Fulton, Linda (Oneal) Thompson of Aberdeen; five grandsons; one granddaughter; 12 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four step great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Houston Dill; her parents; sisters, Lavern Vess, Lavee Dill, Fay Brown and Dathel McComb; brothers, Orvile Franks, Ausbon Franks.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Eulon D. Brannen
FULTON – Eulon D Brannen, 88, left this earthly home Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his home. He was born November 18, 1930, to the late J.D. Brannen and the late Carra Mae Johnson Brannen. He was a member of Gum Church of Christ. He spent many years as an electrician and welder at Mueller Brass and Tru Temper. After retirement, he was a volunteer member of Tremont Fire Department, until he turned 80. He met life with a smile and a kind gentle spirit. He was loved by many.
Services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home, with Ministers Brady Ramey and Rodney Livingston. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., on Wednesday. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Jan White of Fulton; sister, Lynette Peoples; grandsons, Mark White and Bobby (Amanda) White of Smithville; great-granddaughters, Reid (Taylor) Caldwell and Shelby White both of Tupelo; great-grandson, Jack White of Smithville; special cousin, Eugene Johnson.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Syble Brannen
Pallbearers are Rush Holcomb, Adam Carnathan, Barry Peoples, Ethan Taylor, G.A. Curry, Tim Kimble
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
James White
JUMPERTOWN – James Edward White, 85, of Jumpertown, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at North Delta Hospice House in Southaven. He was born June 14, 1934, to James Franklin “Bay” White and Lois Beatrice Vick White. He was a member of Booneville Church of Christ. He loved gathering eggs with his grandchildren and taking them on wagon rides; he enjoyed fixing things, farming, raising goats, chickens and guineas. He owned bulldozers and did mechanic work.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Terry Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Church of Christ Cemetery.
He is survived by one son, Brian White (Lisa) of Byhalia; three daughters, Rhonda Howell of Jumpertown, Deanna Ward (Johnnie) of Booneville and Myra Henry of Tennessee; one sister, Clara Hall (Charles) of Baldwyn; 11 grandchildren, Kaila Reich (Chris), Audra Misso (Griff), Nathan Howell, Nicole Ball (Sam), Krista Glass (Kaleb), Adam White, Adrian Durbin (KC), Heath Henry, Taytum Henry, Kristin Chittom (Luke) and Cruz Eaton; 13 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty White; his parents; and three brothers.
Pallbearers will be Heath Henry, KC Durbin, Nathan Howell, Adam White, Chris Reich, Griff Misso, Sam Ball, Kaleb Glass and Briley Misso.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at McMillan Funeral Home.
David Cobb
NEW ALBANY – David Cobb, 72, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his home in New Albany. Services will be Tuesday, September 2, 2019, 2 p.m., at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Keownville Baptist Church Cemetery.
