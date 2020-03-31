Velma Louise Monaghan
AMORY – Velma Louise Monaghan, 92, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory. Born on January 12, 1928, she was a daughter of Lester Lee and Rowena Kennedy Duncan.
Louise met the love of her life, J.B. “Mutt” Monaghan while in high school. She and Mutt married and were later blessed with three children, Barbara, George, and J.B. Jr. Louise worked for several years with Amory Garment Plant before opening her own business, Monaghan’s Bags and Fabric.
Louise, or as her grandchildren affectionately called her, “Knock-Knock,” was a sweet, happy lady known for her big heart and smile. She was a long-time member of St. Matthews Methodist Church, where she served as a secretary and treasurer for many years. Faith, family, and friendships were cornerstones in her long life. In her free time, she enjoyed the great outdoors: fishing, hunting, and planting flowers. Louise created lasting memories with her family and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Barbara Harlow (John), Amory; son, George Monaghan, Amory; fourteen beloved grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. “Mutt” Monaghan Sr.; son, J.B. Monaghan Jr.; sister, Thelma Lucille Cheatham; and brother, Elmer Boozer Duncan.
A private family graveside will be held at Masonic Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 concerns, public visitation will not be held. Those who wish to participate in the graveside service may contact the family and attend in their car at the cemetery. Social distancing is required during this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Jacqueline Rogers
WATER VALLEY – Jacqueline Rogers, 48, passed away on March 29, 2020, at her home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
William Frank Westmoreland
POTTS CAMP – William Frank Westmoreland, 54, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at graveside in Lebanon Cemetery in Potts Camp with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at graveside from 1:00 PM until service.
Jerry Allen Hester
GUNTOWN – Jerry Allen Hester, 58, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his son’s home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 12 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Barney Frost, Jr
CHARLESTON – Barney Frost, Jr, 27, passed away on March 28, 2020, in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Gregory Floyd Robinson
FULTON – Gregory Floyd Robinson, 54, passed away on February 13th, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Fulton, MS. on June 16th, 1966 to the late Marion Hamilton “Ham” and Mary Frances Robinson. He was a graduate of Tremont High school and a veteran of the U.S Army. He was named after his grandfather, the late, Floyd Robinson. Greg enjoyed all things outdoors, was an avid hunter and dog lover. He enjoyed construction work as that is what his career and passion in life was.
He is survived by his wife, Monica Robinson of 5 years, children Amber Robinson Kyle, Bradley (Heather) Robinson, and Anthony Miller, 8 grandchildren (Kyndal, KayLeigh, Carson, Kason, KynLeigh, Lincoln, Korbin, and Emery), brothers, David Dotson, Steve (Doris) Robinson, and Jerry (Nina) Robinson, sisters Elaine (Sam) York, Barbara (Bob) Palmer, a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters (Jacki Robinson Crawley and Christy Lynn Robinson), and his niece (Faith Dotson). Greg chose to be cremated and no memorial services are made at this time. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Shirley Ramer
BOONEVILLE – Shirley W. “Honey” Ramer, 79, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her residence in Booneville. She was born on November 12, 1940, in Prentiss County to Willard Wesley Carter and Frankie Pearle Tennison Carter. She was a seamstress and owned several fabric shops throughout her life. She enjoyed sewing, flower gardening, and being with her kids and grandkids.
There will be a private family service with Bro. Jesse Hisaw delivering the message. Burial will be in Fairview Church of God Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Michael McAnally (Deena) of Booneville; daughter, Sharon Cain of Booneville; a brother, Aaron Carter (Carolyn) of Burton Community; grandson, Matthew Cain (Jessica); granddaughters, Amber Davis (Chris), Alexis Bullard (Devin), and Marley McAnally, all of Booneville; great-grandchildren, Carter Cain, Lily Cain, Noah Cain, Presleigh Davis, Emma Davis, and Wyatt Davis.
She preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Ramer; parents; an infant brother, Harold Carter; and two sisters, Jimmie Lynn Hopkins and Lenovia Miles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Church of God Building Fund.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Charles Duke, Jr.
HORN LAKE – Charles Duke, Jr., 76, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Baptist Desoto in Southaven. Services will be on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2 PM at Redland Cemetery.
Brandon Eugene Pankey
UNION/LAFAYETTE COUNTY – Brandon Eugene Pankey, 39, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Region One in Memphis. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Pankey family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Lena Mae Naron
HOUSTON – Lena Mae Naron, 89, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery privately.
Gola Faye Loden
BALDWYN – Gola Faye Loden (73) passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home in Baldwyn after a long battle with cancer. She was born November 26, 1946 to Travis and Exie Taylor Jamerson. She loved the Lord, being with her puppy Jake and walking at the gym with the ladies, especially her special friend, Jean McCreary. She enjoyed shopping around town with her daughter and grandchildren and she always enjoyed a cup of coffee with loved ones. After moving to Baldwyn in 2008, she became a member of East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She loved being able to hear her son-in-law preach and also loved the former pastor, Bro. Rex Bullock. Services will be 3 pm Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Rex Bullock officiating and Bro. Anthony Copeland presenting the eulogy. Burial will be in the East Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin an hour before the service. Gola is survived by her daughter, Missy Leathers (Gary) of Baldwyn; her grandchildren, Candance Copeland (Anthony) and Shane Gordon (Megan); her great-grandchildren, Gavin Copeland, Eli Tate Gordon, Saylah Faye Copeland, Makenna Grace Gordon and Hastin Copeland all of Baldwyn; her sister, Brenda Angel (Larry) of Baton Rouge and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Pearlie Mae Jamerson, Myrtle Harmon and Bobbie Nell Jamerson; her brothers, Dwight Jamerson and Jackie Jamerson and her parents. Pallbearers are; Johnny Harmon, Michael Jarrell, Johnny Jarrell, Cary Leathers, Todd Leathers and Chris Ramey. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Louise Copeland Bunville
TUPELO – Louise Copeland Bunville, 74, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. There will be a private service on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with a public burial and visitation held at 3 PM at Chapel Grove Cemetery at Chesterville. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Trevian Pegues
HOLLY SPRINGS – Trevian Pegues, 20, passed away on March 30, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Nancy Aubert
HOUSTON – Nancy Aubert, 66, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on April 5, 2020 at 1:30 at Duncan Hill Cemetery.
Mary Pierson
VARDAMAN – Mary Pierson, 76, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Tuesday at 2:00 pm at New Providence Cemetery.
Ralph Newman
PARIS – Ralph Newman, 89, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Yalobusha County Health Care in Water Valley. Services will be on Wednesday at 2:00 pm at Banner Cemetery. Visitation will be on 1:00-2:00 Wednesday at Banner Cemetery.
Brenda Kennedy
WALNUT – Brenda Kennedy, 66, passed away on March 31, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Wendell Hutson
TREMONT – Wendell Hutson, 76, passed away on March 31, 2020, at Region One Health Medical Center in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
