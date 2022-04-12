PONTOTOC - Eltice Jarrett was born July 18, 1928, to Mamie Hale Joyner and James Amos Joyner.
She departed this earthly life from Pontotoc Health and Rehab on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Graden Jarrett, 3 daughters, Jean Mathews of Pontotoc, Patsy Medlin (James) of New Albany, Rhonda Goolsby (Aaron) of Hickory Flat; 7 grandchildren, Steve Mathews (Lisa), David Mathews (Tabatha), Barry Mathews (Kourtney), Joy Williams (Todd), Jarrett Thompson (Megan), Ginger Heatherly (Derek), Jessie Hutchison (Wesley); several great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, 1 sister-in-law Cora Browning. And several bonus great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, brothers, Martin and Collins Joyner, 1 sister Patricia Joyner Fitts, and 1 son-in-law Johnny Mathews.
Her greatest treasure was her family. She was a devoted Christian wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of Midway Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her kindness and humbleness to meet the needs of her community. She was a member of the Beckham Homemakers Club for over 50 years.
Pallbearers will be Steve Mathews, David Mathews, Barry Mathews, Jarrett Thompson, Todd Williams, Derek Heatherly, Wesley Hutchison, Colten Mathews, Ross Mathews, and Parker Heatherly.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 Friday, April 15, 2022, at Midway Baptist Church with Bro. Rocky Watts and Bro. Bobby Caples officiating. Visitation will be Thursday night April 14, from 5 pm until 8 pm and Friday from 12 pm until service time at 2 pm all at Midway Baptist Church, 8773 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the Pontotoc Health and Rehab and HomeCare Hospice for the compassionate and loving care that they provided to our wife and mother.
OXFORD - Mrs. Annie Mae Milliner, 91, passed away Tuesday, April 05, 2022, at her home in Oxford. Graveside services will be on Friday, April 15, 2022 11:00 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church 11 CR 167 Oxford, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 14, 2022 3:00 - 5:00 at Serenity Oxford Funeral. Chapel Serenity Burney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
