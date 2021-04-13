TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Doug Arnold, Friendship
Mable Ruth Berry, Starkville
Jessie Joe Burns, Guntown
Jimmy Dale Dunlap, New Albany
Terry Lynn Graham, Sr., Tupelo
Frances Gullett, Blue Springs
Sue Howard, Tupelo
Edd Lewis, Okolona
Walter Mays, Guntown
William Frank "Will" McGregor, Pontotoc
Annie Miller, Booneville
Randy Palmer, Tupelo
Beauton Farris Patterson, Golden
Jimmy Rodgers, Guntown
Navaro Trice, Tupelo
Robert Houston "Jack" Vandiver, Tippah/Union Counties
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
April 14, 2021
MR. JERRY H. BURKETT
Tupelo
4 p.m. Wednesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 2 p.m. until service time
Wednesday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. ANNIE B. ALEXANDER
Tupelo
2 p.m. Saturday
King’s Gate Worship Center
Priceville Cemetery
Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until service time
Saturday at the Church
MRS. SUE HOWARD
Tupelo
Private family services
have been held
Holland Directory for Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Mr. Charles E. “Eddie” Randolph
Belden
11 AM Today
Tupelo Chapel
Chesterville Memorial Cemetery
Mr. Edd Lewis
Okolona
11 AM Thursday
Okolona Chapel
Boones Chapel Cemetery
Visit: 10 AM – service time Thursday only
At the Okolona Chapel
Mr. Donald Edwards
Shannon
11 AM Friday, April 16, 2021
White Hill Baptist Church
McGaughy Cemetery
Visit: 4 PM – 7PM Thursday, April 15, 2021
at the Tupelo Chapel
Mr. Terry Lynn Graham, Sr.
Tupelo
4 PM Friday, April 16, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Private Burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Shannon
Visit: 2 PM – service time Friday only
At the Tupelo Chapel
Mrs. Jean Hoffman
Graveside Memorial Service
11:30 AM Saturday, April 17, 2021
New Home Cemetery in Itawamba County
Sharon Andrews
Tupelo
No Formal Services
Shawn Kreuzberger
Tupelo
No Formal Services
Sue Howard
TUPELO - Sarah "Sue" Howard, 87, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 after a sudden illness. Sue was born in Tupelo May 9, 1933, the daughter of Joseph Ike Berryhill and Evelyn Farris Berryhill. Sue worked for the South Central Bell Telephone Company for many years. After retirement, Sue still enjoyed staying active, getting out with family and friends. She was a member of the Tupelo Elvis Club and loved watching her great-nephews play football and baseball. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and had also attended East Heights Baptist Church.
Sue leaves behind two nieces and a nephew and several extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Howard who passed away January 21, 2006.
The family honored Sue's life with a private graveside service at Lee Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors was entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to East Heights Baptist Church, 205 Lake Street, Tupelo, Mississippi, 38804.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mable Ruth Berry
STARKVILLE - Mable Ruth Waldrop Berry, 95, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born September 27, 1925, to John Eston Waldrop and Lanie Bell Powell Waldrop. She was a graduate of Thaxton High School, and worked as a nurse in Pontotoc, MS before her marriage to Belton Eugene Berry on May 29, 1948. Mrs. Berry became a fulltime homemaker and enjoyed gardening, sewing, needlework and bridge. She and Belton enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling throughout the county in their travel trailer. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Starkville.
A family graveside service is scheduled for Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 3:00 PM, at Sand Springs Cemetery, in Pontotoc County, MS. Minister Clifton Curtis will conduct the service. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Berry Williamson (Jim) of Oak Ridge, TN, and a granddaughter, Valerie Henderson (Verlin) of Atlanta, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sisters, Loraine Graham, Bernis Graham and Melba Jean Russell; and two brothers, John Marlin Waldrop and John Eston Waldrop, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Children's Building Fund at First Baptist Church, 106 E. Lumpkin Street, Starkville, MS 39759 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Jimmy Dale Dunlap
NEW ALBANY - Jimmy Dale Dunlap, 74, passed away on April 13, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Robert Houston "Jack" Vandiver
TIPPAH/UNION COUNTIES - Robert Houston "Jack" Vandiver, 95, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his residence in Blue Mountain. Services will be on Thursday, April 15 at 12 Noon at Locust Grove Baptist Church. Arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 15 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Locust Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at church cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Randy Palmer
TUPELO - Our dearly beloved Randy, formally Jackie Randall Palmer, nicknamed 'JR' or 'Pulpwood', left us way too soon on April 11, 2021.
Randy was born on August 27, 1962, in Amory, MS. He was a kind and generous soul. Randy always stayed connected to friends and family far and near to let them know he was thinking about them. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University, but his heart was with the University of Alabama. Randy had a successful career in logistics and also worked with Toyota in Tupelo.
Randy loved golfing and was quite talented at the sport. In recent years, he enjoyed long rides in his Jeep with the top down and Kelly by his side. He also enjoyed his daily walks and games of fetch with his loyal companion Niko.
Randy will be missed greatly by those he left behind. Goodbye Randy, until we see you again.
He is survived by his daughter, Bayley Palmer; parents, Jackie and Virginia Palmer; longtime and loving partner, Kelly Reed; sisters, Sandra Byczek (Bill) and Cherie Judd (Pat); faithful dog, Niko; and many dear friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife Aundrea Palmer and birth mother Alice Collums.
His funeral services will be at 10:30 am, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Bro. David Snyder, Pastor at the 1st Christian Church in Aberdeen, officiating. Burial will follow in Lann Cemetery, Splunge, Mississippi.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 9:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
The family requests that masks and social distancing are observed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Edd Lewis
OKOLONA - Edd Lewis was born the eighth of ten siblings on October 18, 1948 in Chickasaw County, Okolona, Mississippi to Johnnie Lewis and Leona Wooten Lewis. He graduated from Okolona High School, attended college at IJC where he played football just before being drafted into the US ARMY. Edd received numerous medals for his military service in Vietnam.
Edd did carpentry work, spent six years working on a farm for Mr. O.W. Ball, and then went to ICC learning more of the carpentry trade in a House Building Cluster. Later, he worked for Blount Int'l on the Tom Bigbee Waterway pouring the locks, dam and boat ramps. Edd worked at Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. in Tupelo for 23 years and retired in February 2009.
Edd and Donna, along with friends and family members, built a home in 2004 that he designed on the land he loved and where he grew up south of Okolona in Chickasaw County. He enjoyed working the land, growing vegetables and sharing them with family, friends and neighbors. He loved to tell people he lived at Egypt just to see the look on their faces! Then telling them it was Egypt, MS. He had lots of stories from his childhood, time in Vietnam and experiences in life and enjoyed telling stories. He spent his life taking care of his family and was generous to those in need. He professed his faith in Jesus as his savior and was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Lewis; two sons, David Lewis (Lori) of Walker, LA and Stephen Lewis of Mantachie; a step-son, Marcus Hill (Michelle) of Myrtle; seven grandchildren, Audrey Burks (Joey), Brooke Greenhill (Cody), Chance Clayton, Carley Gibson, Lindsey Hill, James Lewis and Lila Lewis; and six great-grandchildren, Jasper Huck Burks, Maverick Lewis Burks, Emma Kayte Greenhill, Cameron James Greenhill, Harley Jade Hill and Layla Jo Clayton. Surviving brothers and sisters are, Lounez Scrivner, Elizabeth Hamric, Clayton Lewis, Kathleen Thornton and Sammy Lewis. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Lewis and Leona Wooten Lewis; brothers, Joseph Lee Lewis, Tom Lewis, William Earl Lewis; a sister, Johnnie Ruth Wright and step daughter, Deborah Smith.
A celebration of life service with Military Honors will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. The family will begin receiving friends one hour prior to service time Thursday only. Burial will be in Boone's Chapel Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is happy to serving their friends.
Pallbearers will be Huck Burks, Cody Greenhill, Joey Burks, Chance Clayton, James Lewis, Michael Lewis, Bruce Lewis, Paul Rajacich, Johnny Barnett, Fred Barnett, Roy Barnett, Mike Lewis, Terry Manning, Steve Manning and Richard Manning.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105 or the Boone's Chapel Cemetery Fund, 496 Co Rd 411, Okolona, MS 38860.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Walter Mays
GUNTOWN - Walter Mays, 62, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home in Guntown. Services will be on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Beauton Farris Patterson
GOLDEN - Beauton Farris Patterson, 95, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Southern Magnolia in Golden, MS. Services will be on Thursday, April 15, 3 p.m. at Golden Central Baptist Church, Golden, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 15, 1-3 p.m. at Golden Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
William Frank "Will" McGregor
PONTOTOC - William Frank "Will" McGregor, age 25, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born January 13, 1996 to Phil and Selena Montgomery McGregor. Will was a member of Turnpike Baptist Church. He graduated from North Pontotoc High School in 2014. Will was a truck driver at McGregor and Sons Trucking. He enjoyed riding four wheelers, driving his friends and family around and riding on the back roads. Will treasured time spent with his friends and family and delighted in being "right" all the time.
Services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Turnpike Baptist Church with Rev. Pete Gregory officiating; burial will follow in the Turnpike Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his parents, Phil and Selena McGregor; his sister, Sami Grace McGregor; brother, James Clay McGregor; his grandmothers, Frankie Montgomery and Carolyn McGregor; three uncles, Ty Montgomery (Carolyn), Allen McGregor and Mark McGregor (Dee); an aunt, Lisa McGregor; and cousins, Brandon, Caleb, Haley, Ruth and Rob.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Rev. Sammy Montgomery and Clay McGregor.
Pallbearers will be Calen Walker, Michael Williams, Briayan Santellia; Aaron Edington, Jarrett Bishop, Sam Stringer, Ethan Loggins, Cole Loggins and Houston May.
Visitation will be from 12 noon on Wednesday until service time at 2:00 PM Thursday at Turnpike Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Navaro Trice
TUPELO - Navaro Trice, 27, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance, 1148 Madison Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 4-6pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Doug Arnold
FRIENDSHIP - Doug Arnold, 60, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home. He was born October 23, 1960, in Valdosta, GA to Kenneth and Mary Ruth Arnold. He graduated from Wingfield High School and received his Bachelors Degree in Business from Delta State University. He played college football for Hinds Junior College and Alabama A & M. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service as a Revenue Officer and retired after 35 years of service. Many may remember him as the voice of the Saltillo Tigers Football team. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was a past Sunday School Teacher and Assistant Choir Director. He was as avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and enjoyed playing the guitar, hunting, fishing, working on projects in his barn and most of all, playing with his grandchildren.
Services will be 1 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Jarrell and Dr. Forrest Sheffield officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. The family request that mask be worn. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Scott Arnold of Friendship; one daughter, Makayla Merritt (Ryan) of Purvis; one sister, Debbie Arnold of Guntown; his mother-in law, Martha Scott of Friendship; four grandchildren, Alaina, Luke, Layton and Elizabeth Kay.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Arnold and his father, Kenneth Arnold.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Merritt, Mike Scott, Mike Scott, Jr., Barry Martinez, Casey Hendrix and Bobby Scott. Honorary Pallbearers will be Luke Merritt, Layton Merritt, Cayson Hendrix and Liam Scott.
Visitation will be 11 - 1 Thursday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Jessie Joe Burns
GUNTOWN - Jessie Joe Burns, 83, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born in Baldwyn, MS on November 18, 1937 to Lawrence and Modena Morgan Burns. His family moved to Montgomery, AL when he was 5 years old. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery and he was a veteran of the Alabama National Guard. He liked camping, antique cars, bird hunting, fishing and Alabama Football "Roll Tide". He liked all kinds of car races, watching westerns and Fox News. He started his working career with GM & O, ICG and later retired with KCS Railroad. In his retirement years he worked with Jeff Burns Racing Engines. He flew his first airplane at 20 yrs old and he was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church.
Private family graveside service will be held at Lebanon Cemetery Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Wayne Frederick officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, JoAnn Burns of Guntown; daughter, Janet Burns Lytal (Marty) of Guntown; son, Jeff Burns of Guntown; grandchildren, Jeremy Lytal (Lydia) of Thaxton, MS, and Brittany Burns of Saltillo; great-grandchildren, Greyson Lytal and Max Lytal of Thaxton, Hadley Lane Davidson of Saltillo; brother, Jerry Burns (Gail) of Douglasville, GA; nephews, Micah Burns (Kimberli) of Villa Rica, GA, Scotter Dickey (Denise) of Montgomery, AL and David Dickey (Ashley) of Pratville, AL; niece, Gail Messick (Greg) of Montgomery, AL; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Lytal, Greyson Lytal, Max Lytal, Micah Burns, Scooter Dickey, David Dickey and Greg Messick.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Annie Miller
BOONEVILLE - Annie Miller, 98, passed away on April 13, 2021, at her home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Jimmy Rodgers
GUNTOWN - Jimmy Rodgers, 75, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home in Guntown. Services will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Ellistown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Frances Gullett
BLUE SPRINGS - Frances Gullett, 82, passed away on April 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Terry Lynn Graham, Sr.
TUPELO - Terry Lynn Graham, Sr., 54, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 PM on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be held from 2 PM - service time Friday only at the Tupelo Chapel. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
