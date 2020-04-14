Nellie Pruitt
GOLDEN – Nellie Pruitt, 77, passed away on April 14, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home-Belmont.
Nickie N. Agnew
BOONEVILLE – Nickie N. Agnew, 41, passed away on April 12, 2020, at Booneville Baptist Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Charles Guyton
RIPLEY – Charles Guyton, 73, passed away on April 13, 2020, at his residence in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Bryson Barnard
UNITY – Bryson Barnard, 67, passed away on April 11, 2020 at his home. He worked at Daybright Lighting and had worked for Mid South Packers. He was member of Unity Baptist Church but attended Unity Church of God of Prophecy. he enjoyed playing dominoes. He was a loving father, brother and the best granddaddy. Everyone always says if we had one more day with their loved ones, but one more day would never be enough with our loved one.
Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jeremy Lincoln officiating. Burial was in Unity Cemetery.
He is survived by two sons, Christopher Clayton Barnard of New York and Nathan Barnard (Maria) of Mantachie; four sisters, Carolyn Thompson (Bobby) of Fulton, Margaret Meeker (Rick) of Olive Branch, Zelda Ridings (Mike) of Olive Branch, Pam Lyons (Lewis) of Unity and Wally Barnard (Sandra) of Evergreen; mother of his children, Anita Golden (Mooreville); five grandsons, Carrson Barnard, Eli Barnard, Cody Shiers, Tyler Boyd and Alyssa Stegall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivo and Gladys Hill Barnard; infant brother, Donnie.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ricky Mask
PONTOTOC – Ricky Mask, 62, passed away on April 14, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
Maxine Brown
OKOLONA – Maxine Brown, 62, passed away on April 11, 2020, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Mike Lawson
TUPELO – Michael Lawson, born December 29, 1960, passed away Saturday, April 4th at home surrounded by loving family.
He was preceded in death by his Father Billy Lawson and Mother Shirley Wages Towery. He is survived by his children Brittany (Justin) Vick and Cory Lawson, brothers Billy Dale Lawson (Dawn), Kenneth DeLozier (Patty) and his sister Linda Tabel (Scott), 4 Aunts, 4 Uncles, 8 Nieces and 3 Nephews.
Michael adored spending time with his three grandchildren Bryson, Liam, and Lincoln who were the light of his life and gave him so much joy.
He was a great friend and support to many members of his NA group helping them through their recovery. We would also like to extend our families thanks and gratitude to his friend Bart Burton for the care and friendship he gave to Michael during his final weeks.
A memorial will be held at a date in the near future.
Timmy David “G-Man” Gann
UNION COUNTY – Timmy David “G-Man” Gann, 54, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside service will be at 3 PM Thursday, April 16 at Shady Grove Cemetery near Ecru. The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Gann family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Wendell Lee Nagle
TIPPAH COUNTY – Wendell Lee Nagle, 73, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Private Services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Nagle family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
James Mabry, Jr.
TUPELO – James Mabry, Jr., 76, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 12 pm, Graveside at Porters Memorial Park. Visitation will be on one hour prior (11-12pm) at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Mary Maynard
AMORY – Mary Maynard, 75, passed away on April 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Jonathan Powell
TUPELO – Jonathan Lopez Powell, 84, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Baptist Hospital, Oxford. He was born on August 31, 1935, the last of fourteen children born to James Claude and Maude Mae Brazeal Powell. He and his twin sister were born in the Blair Community near Guntown. Jonathan’s father was a sharecropper and life was hard for the family. His father died of sunstroke when he was only eleven years old. When Jonathan was twelve he started his first job as a car hop at the Leigh-Elowan Grill on South Gloster. After he had gained enough experience he was hired by Johnnie Chism at Johnnie’s Drive Inn where he worked until he graduated from high school. Every paycheck was given to his mother to pay their rent. Jonathan was blessed with tips which provided for his school supplies and his clothes. He graduated from Tupelo High school in 1954 as an honor student where he was active in the choir and a percussionist in the high school band. He was named in the Who’s Who in American High School Bands as First Chair Percussionist. After graduation he was cleared to go to Washington, DC where he worked for the FBI and was trained as a Finger Print Technician. While in Washington, he attended George Washington University night school. After fourteen months in Washington he was transferred to Chicago where he was trained as a Communications Specialist. In those fourteen months he was promoted from a GS3 to a GS5. In Chicago, he attended Wright Junior College. He was drafted into the Army and took basic training at Ft. Chafee, Arkansas and AIT training at Ft. Gordon, Georgia. He was then shipped to Camp Darby, a Southeast European Task Forces Post in Livorno, Italy where he served as a Cryptographer in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. While at Camp Darby he served as Vice President of the Protestant Men of the chapel, a charity organization that provided aid to Italian children and needy people. He was also a Chapel Choir member and taught a high school Sunday School class. Upon discharge, he returned to Washing, DC to resume his government career. However, the only opening was in Norfolk, VA. Jonathan didn’t like this city and yearned for the church and friends he left in Chicago. He returned to Chicago and began working in the Comptroller’s Department of The First National Bank of Chicago while attending Northwestern University to complete his BBA Degree on a GI bill. After five years, he then joined Sloan Valve Company as Chief Cost Accountant. With Sloan Valve Company, he served as Customer Services Manager, OEM Sales Manager and finally he moved to Miami, FL as Field Sales Administrator. He retired in December, 1992 and returned to his hometown of Tupelo. He married Phyllis Copley in Chicago on June 13, 1964. Jonathan and Phyllis were blessed with a daughter, Melissa (Lisa) Powell and a son, Michael Powell. This marriage ended after 24 years. After he returned to Tupelo, his sister introduced his to one of her best friends, Carrie Storey Thompson and they were married in August, 2000. Wherever Jonathan has lived he has always been actively involved in church life. He has served as Deacon, Sunday School Director, Choir Member, Soloist and Sunday School Teacher as well as serving on many committees and various leadership roles. He has lived a devoted and productive life serving Christ.
Private Family Graveside services will be Wednesday at Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Kerry Powell officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Carrie Powell of Tupelo; his daughter, Lisa Powell of Salt Lake City, UT; his son Sean Powell (Christina) of Royce City, TX; a step-daughter Pam Blassingame (Morgan) of Tupelo; three step-grandsons, Daniel and Alex Blassingame of Tupelo and Chance Swift of Royce City, TX; two granddaughters, Kira Jane Powell of Salt Lake City, UT and Tira Gail Powell of Royce City, TX; one brother, Fred C. Powell of Tupelo; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and seven sisters.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonlne.com.
James T. Davis
SALTILLO – James T. Davis, 80, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was born in Starkville, August 6, 1939 to Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Davis. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University. James retired from Entergy Corporation after 25 years and from the Mississippi National Guard after 21 years. He was a member of The Church at Trace Crossing.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Edith B. Davis of Saltillo; son, Jeffrey Davis and his wife, Erinn of Spring Hill, Kansas; grandson, Thomas Davis of Spring Hill; brother, Larry Davis and his wife, Blakely of Mobile, Alabama; and a host of other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to either Eight Days of Hope, PO Box 3208, Tupelo, MS 38803 or Mid-South Food Bank 239 S Dudley St, Memphis, TN 38104.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Gertrude Duffie
FURRS COMMUNITY – Gertrude Ann Duffie, 80, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 31, 1939 in Stevenville, Newfoundland, Canada, the daughter of Samuel and Gene Rose. Gertrude married Calvin Duffie who she met through his military service. They made their home in the Furrs Community where they raised their four children. She worked as a seamstress for Blue Bell Industries for many years. Gertrude greatly enjoyed bowling, paying bingo and loved to travel.
She leaves behind her four children, Wanda Dover of the Furrs Community, Shirley Anderson of Mooreville, Donald Dufffie and Bobby Duffie, both of Furrs; six grandchildren, Chris Duffie, Melissa Keith, Vanessa Caulder, LeCole Brazil, Olivia Duffie, and Ashley Montgomery; 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Viola Dale (Rodney), and Meldred Gregory (Jim); and one brother, Willis Rose (Nora).
In addition to her parents husband, Gertrude was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tina Dover; three sisters, Versus Morris, Bod Rose, and Maud McEachren; and a brother, Eldared Rose.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at White Zion Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
James “Boo” Franks
ATHENS – James “Boo” Franks, 54, passed away on April 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Wilma Holder
FULTON – Wilma Holder, 93, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo. She was born September 16, 1926 to the late Andrew Malachi Pearce and the late George Dewey Gregory Pearce. She retired from Abbott Labs after many years of service. She was a member of Tilden Church of Christ. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and enjoying the holidays with friends and family.
A private family service will be 3:00 pm on Thursday April 16, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Jeff Bates officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her son, Jerry (Amelia) Holder of Fulton; daughter, Janet (Stephen) Winkler of Saltillo; granddaughters: Danelle Hughes of Tupelo, Shanda Wood of Fulton, Brandi (Bryan) Wood of Fairview community; great-grandsons: Tyler (Lexus) Wood, Gage Wood, Jaxon Hughes; great-granddaughters: Haylee (Austin) Sheffield, Kennady (Jon-Michael) McNab, Gloria Wood, Harper Wood; great, great-granddaughters: Paris and Piper Sheffield.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil C. Holder; sisters: Martha Marcine Orsborn, Nell Tucker, Miriam Holder; brother, James Buford (JB) Pearce.
Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association in Wilma’s memory.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Jamal Macon
BALDWYN – Jamal Macon, 25, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on April 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. for the immediate family. There will be a walk through viewing from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center (associatedfuneral.com).
Willie Weeks
BOONEVILLE – Willie Weeks, 69, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born May 1, 1950 to Fate Weeks and Lois Bush Weeks. Mr. Weeks enjoyed poetry, photography, and music. He was Pink Floyd and the Beatles #1 fan. He and his wife of 40 years, Dianne, are the owners of Weeks Diner of Booneville, MS. He enjoyed his job with every ounce of his being. He had a passion for serving and helping others. Mr. Willie was beloved by his family.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. The funeral services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife Dianne Weeks; two brother-in-laws, Clayton Wilemon (Denise) and Terry Barnes (Phyllis); two sister-in-laws, Melissa Nichols and Donna Coats; a host of nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fate and Lois Weeks; one sister, Diane Weeks Hamlin; and two brothers, Don Weeks and Jerry Weeks.
A drive-thru Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Terry Grisham
UNION COUNTY – Terry Grisham, 70, passed away on April 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mary Thompson
CHARLESTON – Mary Thompson, 74, passed away on April 6, 2020, at her residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
