Jimmy Angle, Randolph
Thomas "Bo" Bates, Tippah County
KC Cooper, Fulton
Gerald Dodds, Booneville
Kevin Brian Lofton, Oxford
Carrie Mae Rogers, Saltillo
Marie Weathers, Saltillo
---------------------------------------
Kevin Brian Lofton
OXFORD - Kevin Brian Lofton, 27, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Thursday April 21, 2022, 12:00 Noon at Clear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 1704 Clear Creek Road, Lamar, MS. Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
KC Cooper
FULTON - KC Cooper, 31, passed away on April 16, 2022, at Regional Medical Center in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Marie Weathers
SALTILLO - Marie Weathers, 89, passed away on April 18, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Gerald Dodds
BOONEVILLE - Gerald Dodds, 74, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home.
Thomas "Bo" Bates
TIPPAH COUNTY - Thomas "Bo" Bates,67, lifelong resident of Walnut, departed this earth unexpectedly on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Bates will be at Mt. Pleasant Church in Walnut, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2PM with Bro. Larry Dollar and Bro. W. C. Alexander officiating.
Bo was born November 17, 1954 in Tippah County to the late Hubert and Voler Jane Woods Bates. He attended the Walnut public school district in Tippah County and was a roofer for many years before his retirement. A Christian and member Mt. Pleasant Church, Bo will be remembered as a loving husband who enjoyed pony pulling, horse logging, joking and cutting up with others. A simple, humble man with a heart of gold, Bo loved helping others and spending time with his "Little Buddy" Manning Britt.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 19,2022 from 5PM until 8PM and Wednesday April 20,2022 until time of service at Mt. Pleasant Church in Walnut.
In addition to his wife Gayla Ann Glover, he is survived by four brothers, Phillip Bates (Mary), Frank Bates, William Bates and Billy Bates (Deborah) of Walnut and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by three sisters Dorothy Kirkman, Nancy Bates, Francis Bates, one brother Daniel "Bud" Bates and one nephew Michael Bates.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bates Family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
Carrie Mae Rogers
SALTILLO - Carrie Mae Buchanan Rogers passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was 91 years old. Carrie was born on Christmas Day in 1930, in Lee County, the daughter of Robert Buchanan and Millie Mae Heflin Buchanan Faulkner. She worked for many years at Reed Manufacturing and then as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. Carrie was a member of Mayfield Church of Christ and loved attending services before her health began to decline. She was an avid reader and enjoyed tending to the flowers in her yard. Carrie was a loving individual, kind and gentle to everyone she met, with a positive spirit and outlook on life. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
Carrie leaves behind her two children, Evelyn Lyons (Shelby) and J.R. Rogers (Joann), all of Saltillo; grandchildren, Rusty Lyons (Tamara), Rodney Rogers (Deana), Amber Vardeman (Brian), and Noah Moody; great-grandchildren, Joshua Rogers (Sophie), Andrew Lyons (Abigail), Emma Kate and Laura Ann Lyons, and Jeremiah, Mathias and Lucian Vardeman; brother, Oscar Buchanan (Eva); sisters, Rachel Cox, Annie Crowl, and Mattie Tucker; great-great-grandson, Daniel Thomas Lyons; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Faye Cox, Ruth Rhodes, and Gloria Jean Buchanan.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday with Ministers Mark Shiers and Adam Miller officiating. Burial will be in Mayfield Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lonnie Neaves, Pete Worthey, Rusty Lyons, Rodney Rogers, Andrew Lyons, and Joshua Rogers.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy Angle
RANDOLPH - Jimmy Dale Angle, age 72, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at NMMC Pontotoc. He was born October 26, 1949 to Earnest Agnew and Delma Alice Austin Angle. Jimmy was a 1969 graduate of Randolph High School and a member of County Line Baptist Church. He was retired, after working 32 years at Hanes Converting. Jimmy was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the American Legion Post 16. Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring vehicles and spending time with his family.
Services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Cobb and Rev. Donnie Finley officiating; burial will follow in the County Line Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Dale Angle; one son, Kyle Angle (Ashley); three sisters, Patsy Moore, Jean Ferguson and Peggy Belk (John); two brothers, Johnny Angle (Elouise) and Gary Angle (Janice); and three grandchildren, Colton Angle, Wesson Angle and Baylie Gann.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Mike Angle, Jason Angle, Colton Angle, Wesson Angle, Derek Heatherly and Wesley Heatherly.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
