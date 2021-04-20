TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Brenda Faye Carr-Betts, Tupelo
Russell Blankenship, Belden
Rosie Lee Choice, Tupelo
Janice Clayton, New Albany
Dr. Forster Davidson, Benton County
Bobby Fields, Tupelo
Tabatha Frazier, Tishomingo
Deana Hardin, Myrtle
Faye Burrow Lovvorn, Amory
Marilyn Jane Megginson May, Tupelo
Donald McMinn, Aberdeen
Hillard "Butch" Moore, Booneville
Gary Dewayne Rhea, Myrtle
Becky Rowan, New Albany
Teresa Russell, Birmingham, Alabama
Michael Scalf, Saltillo
Sandra Trest Sisson, Amory
Rick Slay, Tupelo
Betty Jean Cox Thornton, Baldwyn
Kittie Townsend, Shannon
Sue Warren, Amory
Jaquenette Q "Bug" White, Horn Lake
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Teresa Russell
of Birmingham, AL
Visitation from 12pm to 1pm Thursday
Chapel Service at 1pm Thursday
Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park
Russell Blankenship
of Belden
Services are incomplete
Holland Directory for Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Mr. Rick Slay
Tupelo
2 PM Friday, April 23, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Priceville Cemetery
Visit: 12 PM – service time Friday only
Mr. Austin Davis
Tupelo
Arrangements incomplete
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
April 21, 2021
MR. TOMMY JOE
RUSSELL
Pontotoc
Graveside Services
1:30 p.m. Wednesday
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Wednesday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. MARILYN JANE
WINTERS MEGGINSON MAY
Tupelo
2 p.m. Wednesday
First Baptist Church, Tupelo
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Wednesday at the Church
MRS. ROSE FISCHER
Starkville
11 a.m. Saturday
Starkville, St. Joseph
Catholic Church
Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time
Sunday at the Church
MEMO, FLAG, BOONEVILLE FH LOGO
Hillard "Butch" Moore
BOONEVILLE - Hillard Eugene "Butch" Moore, Jr., 72, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his residence in Booneville. He was born in Tiptonville, TN, on April 29, 1948, to Hillard Eugen Moore, Sr. and Alma Christine Bell Moore.
He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He received numerous awards, medals, and ribbons, including the Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and two Purple Heart Medals.
There will be a Military Honors service on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 2:30 PM in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, in Germantown, TN. Bro. Bill Brown and Bro. William Jerome will be officiating. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Cathy" Davis Moore; two sons, Chad Moore and Johnathan Moore (Sylvia), both of Memphis, TN; one step-son, Chandler Walker (Katelyn) of Kossuth; one brother, Tony Moore (Lanie) of Deltona, FL; one sister, Thresa Melton (Charles) of Deltona, FL; and 5 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jimmy Moore.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Rosie Lee Choice
TUPELO - Rosie Lee Choice, 90, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021 12:00 p.m. at Mt Zion Cemetery, Verona. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Russell Blankenship
BELDEN - Russell Blankenship, 61, passed away on April 19, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Rick Slay
TUPELO - Rick Slay, 69, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from Noon - service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Priceville Cemetery. A full obituary will follow.
Gary Dewayne Rhea
MYRTLE - Gary Dewayne Rhea, 66, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 1033 CR 19, Myrtle. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 21 12 Noon - 2:00 at Macedonia Church. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
Sue Warren
AMORY - Sue Warren, 81, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mayfield Cemetery in Saltillo.
Sandra Trest Sisson
AMORY - Sandra Trest Sisson, 80, passed away on April 19, 2021, at her residence in the Wren Community. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Brenda Faye Carr-Betts
TUPELO - Brenda Faye Carr-Betts, 61, passed away on April 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Deana Hardin
MYRTLE - Ardenia Elizabeth "Deana" Hardin, 60, was born in New Albany on March 7, 1961, the daughter of Gerald and Kathy Benjamin Dunlap. She passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus. Deana was a Baptist and worked at Reed's Market in New Albany. She loved tending her flowers in her flower garden.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A. M. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Glenfield Funeral Home with Brother Charles Wright officiating, and burial following in Enterprise Cemetery. Pallbearers are Shawn Dunlap, Edward Rodgers, Ethan Dunlap, Zach Dunlap, Bobby Raines, and Rodney Hardin. Visitation is from 4:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. today at the funeral home.
Deana is survived by her husband of sixteen years, Johnny Hardin of Myrtle; her daughter, Lou Rodgers of New Albany; her brother, Shawn Dunlap of Oxford; her grandchildren, Katie Kennedy, Blake Murphree, Riley Rodgers, and Aiden Rodgers: and her great grandchild, Finley Sherrar. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Chris Kennedy.
Condolences may be left on line at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Kittie Townsend
SHANNON - Kittie Townsend, 98, passed away on April 19, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Bobby Fields
TUPELO - Bobby Fields, 66, passed away on April 20, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Jaquenette Q "Bug" White
HORN LAKE - Jaquenette Q "Bug" White, 43, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home in Horn Lake. No Public Viewing. Services will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 12:00 Noon at St. Paul MB Church, 1393 State Hwy 309, S. Byhalia, MS. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Janice Clayton
NEW ALBANY - Janice Kay Hall Clayton, 68, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born January 31, 1953 in Shelby County, TN to William Charlie "Dub" Hall and Glennie Lee Hall. She was a thirty-year retired nurse, having worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany and as a travel nurse in California. She was a Christian woman and a member of Wallerville Baptist Church and "Women of Wallerville." She loved her church and church family. She loved her family dearly and her grandchildren were her world. She was a very loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Funeral services will be at 4:00p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw, Bro. Clayton Wanner, Bro. Neal Vick and Jaxon Jones. Burial will be at Wallerville Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Clayton; a daughter, Tina Wanner (Jamie); two sisters, Kathy Hodges and Marqueta Hall (Michelle); a brother, Greg Hall (Peggy); two sisters-in-law, Lisa Hall and Ann Hall; and five grandchildren: Clayton Wanner (Victoria), Jaxon Jones, Marly Kayt Wanner, Kaylee Jones and Jasper Wanner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Dana Clayton; a sister, Linda Carter; and two brothers, Larry Hall and Wayne Hall.
Visitation will be Friday, April 23, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Donald McMinn
ABERDEEN - Donald McMinn, 82, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at his residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Riverbend Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Crenshaw Cemetery.
Becky Rowan
NEW ALBANY - Rebecca "Becky" Sue Rowan passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County on April 19, 2021. She was born May 17, 1948 to the late Delma B. Taylor and Mavis Harrison Taylor. She graduated from Myrtle High School. A few years later, she attended Northeast Mississippi Community College to obtain her nursing degree. During her career as a nurse, she worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, Graceland Nursing Home and finished out her career with Union County Schools as the school nurse for 29 years. As the school nurse, she was able to touch the lives of many children and teachers. She was elected School Nurse of the Year for the State of Mississippi during her tenure.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, all times to be held at First Baptist Church of New Albany with Bro. Andrew Chesteen and Bro. Harvey Sewell officiating. Burial will be at New Harmony Cemetery.
She has two children whom she dearly loved, Dr. David Kevin Rowan (Allison) and Tammy McDonald (Michael); five grandchildren, Zachary McDonald, Caleb McDonald, Charlsey Rowan, Rhett Stegall and McKinley Stegall. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Joe Rowan; and parents, Delma B. Taylor and Mavis Harrison Taylor.
The family request that memorials be made to the Acts 1:8 Mission Fund, First Baptist Church of New Albany.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Tabatha Frazier
TISHOMINGO - Tabatha "Tabby" Yarbrough Frazier, 51, of Tishomingo, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was a member of the New Lebanon Baptist Church and attended Clausel Hill Methodist Church. She was a retired school teacher with 20 years of teaching at Hills Chapel School. She loved teaching, reading, working in her flowers and spending time with family especially her great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Redd officiating. Burial will be in the New Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 5:00 PM until.
She is survived by her husband, Guy Frazier; her mother, Peggy Yarbrough; sister, Beth Murphy (Wayne); nieces, Jordyn McVey, Tabithia Richter (Thomas), Amanda Wiggington (Shane) and Summer Williams (Josh); nephews, Jamie McVey (Tricia), Justin McVey (Angie) and Joey McVey; uncle, David Yarbrough (Carole); aunt, Cindy Yarbrough; great nieces, Layah, Kaylee, and Brooklyn; great nephews, Brantley, Jimmy Wayne, Daniel, JB, Garyn and Christian and a host of other family members.
She is preceded in death by her, father, James "Jim" Yarbrough; her grandparents, Odell and Marie Yarbrough and Harold Dean and Letha "Granny" Bryant; uncle, Gerald "Dickie" Yarbrough; great niece, Julie-Anne McVey and great nephew Everett Dean McVey.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Michael Scalf
SALTILLO - Michael Scalf, 54, passed away on April 20, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
Faye Burrow Lovvorn
AMORY - Faye Lovvorn, 79, finished her time here on earth and began her new life in Heaven on Monday, April 19, 2021. She was born in Amory, MS on October 28, 1941, to the late Weir Burrow and Donnie Wardlaw Burrow.
Faye grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Smithville High School in 1959. She married the love of her life and her best friend, Gerald Lovvorn on October 2, 1959. God blessed them with three beautiful daughters, a large extended family, and 61 years of a happy marriage. She was a great wife and mother, staying home for many years to help raise the family. Later in life, she helped her family out by working for over twenty five years at Renasant Bank, formerly Peoples Bank and Trust. She always put others first, never thinking twice of taking the back seat in all things in life. Faye would always tell her family "I love you to the moon and back" and she often offered hugs to those who needed a little pick me up.
She was a true example of a fine Christian woman as she was a servant and encourager of others to meet and know God. She oftentimes reminisced on how her mother would read the Bible and her genuine love of God. Faye passed this passion onto her children, teaching them about their Savior, and being a great role model for them in life. Faye was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory and she often would tell her friends and family "No matter what, we can't miss Heaven". There is no doubt with her family that she didn't miss it. She never met a stranger and was sweet and caring to everyone. She battled cancer during her lifetime, yet she had great faith and always praised God through the battles. A true jewel, she left a great impact on others of the importance of being a part of the Kingdom of God.
In her free time, she liked to go shopping with her daughters and going out to eat with her friends Shirley Childers and Janet Ransom. She liked to listen to Country music and Christian music. Her closest friend in life was Sue, her sister, and they talked daily and made many precious memories throughout the years. Faye was great at making her lawn beautiful, gardening, landscaping, and making a great home. A painting enthusiast, Faye was very creative, she could make anything new by adding color and texture to furniture and items in her home. Above all, she loved spending time with her husband and her family.
Heaven gained an angel and until those left behind meet her again, they will cherish the memories and love poured out by Faye. They know she is at peace and in His glorious presence.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Lovvorn, Amory; daughters, Beth Childers (Rodney), Amory, Laura Sullivan, Tupelo; grandchildren, Luke Summerford, Brandon Merritt, Connor Merritt, Jake Childers, Brady Childers (Olivia), Ethan Childers, Cole Childers, Tori Frantz, and Katie Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Blake Summerford, Ryleigh Summerford, Kenzlie Merritt, and Malakai Stacy; sister, Sue Holloway (Len), Smithville; nieces and nephews, Phillip Hathcock (Cindy), Teresa Hathcock, John Hathcock (Ellen), David Holloway (Kim), Charles Holloway (Donna), Donna Holloway Ratliff (Jearl).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Merritt; brother, Daniel Burrow; sister, Sybil Hathcock (Hoyt).
Her Celebration of Life funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Dr. Allen Simpson and Mr. Philip Hathcock officiating. Music will be by David Holloway. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with Pallbearers being Charles Holloway, Keith Merritt, Luke Summerford, Brandon Merrit, Connor Merritt, Jake Childers, Brady Childers, Ethan Childers, and Cole Childers.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Teresa Russell
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - Teresa Renee Russell, age 56, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was born October 9, 1964 in Loriet, France to Wilburn Junior and Jonnie Mae Baswell while her father was stationed there in the military.
Teresa loved people to the fullest and did for others even when she had little herself. Her life was a living example of an overcomer and she was a fighter in every aspect of life. Teresa held several professions over her 56 years but the one title couldn't dare define her. She truly could do anything she set her mind to and did. Teresa loved her children, grandchildren, family, and extended family to the fullest and never met a stranger.
Teresa is survived by her husband James Russell, daughter and husband Olivia and Jason Barber, son and wife Wilburn and Ashley Ables, daughter and husband Crystal and Charles Bueti, step-daughters Kelly Logan and Kristina Potter; her siblings Brenda Smith, Lewis Baswell, Susan Thomason, Sammy Baswell and Georgette Mabry; grandchildren Madeline Johnson, Mckayla Barber, Christian Tressler, Jayden Ables, Josalyn Tressler, Lillian Johnson, Arianna Tressler, JJ. Barber, Jaylee Ables, Madison Ables, Marissa Ables; plus many nephews and nieces all of which she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us celebrating her life Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home, 5257 Raymond Ave, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be at 12:00 PM and Funeral at 1:00 PM in the chapel with Bro. Jimmy Henry officiating. Graveside will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Dr. Forster Davidson
BENTON COUNTY - Dr. Forster Davidson, 90, resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 17, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Memphis.
A Service honoring the life of Dr. Davidson will be at 3 PM Wednesday, April 21 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating.
Dr. Davidson was born December 25, 1930 in Clay County, KY, the last surviving of twelve children born to the late Marion and Rebecca Mathis Davidson. A Korean War Veteran, he proudly served his country in the United States Army and enlisted as a volunteer for the USAID in India during the 1970's.
Mr. Davidson had a lifelong interest in chemistry and the environment. He received a PHD from Purdue University in Soil Microbiology and was employed as a Soil Microbiologist with firms that included Research Seeds in St. Joseph, MO. and part ownership of Urbana Labs located in Illinois
A Christian and avid outdoorsman, Dr. Davidson had a passion for gardening and enjoyed sharing his vast knowledge of plants and farm life with his grandchildren. Hobbies included reading Sci-fi books, feeding birds and adopting stray dogs.
Dr. Davidson will be remembered as a smart and generous man who loved and doted on his son and grandchildren. He lived a long and fruitful life and will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Visitation will be from 2 PM to 3 PM today at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by his beloved wife of 68 years, Nadya Stewart Davidson, one son, Dr. Michael Davidson (Gretchen ) of Germantown, TN and three grandchildren, Zach, Torie and Annaliese.
He was also preceded in death by eleven siblings.
The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Dr. Davidson and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Marilyn Jane Megginson May
TUPELO - Marilyn Jane Winters Megginson May passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House surrounded by her children. She was 82 years old. Marilyn was born in Booneville on October 19, 1938, to Paul Johnson Winters and Ruth Marie Smith Winters. She was a dedicated wife and homemaker who spent her life taking care of others. She married David McNeil Megginson on November 23, 1956 and together they raised four children. As her children grew up, Marilyn decided to attend college in order to be better equipped to help those around her. She earned her registered nursing degree and worked for many years in health care, leaving her career to care for her husband whose health was failing. David preceded her in death in December of 2000. On March 14, 2004, she married Harold May who preceded her in death in December of 2017. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo where she sang in the choir for over 50 years. Marilyn also volunteered at the Sanctuary Hospice House and the Sanctuary Village Thrift Shop. Her family remembers her as a wonderful Christian mother who always put others first. Marilyn was the embodiment of a woman who loved the Word of God and had a servant's heart.
Marilyn leaves behind her children, Paul W. Megginson (Jamie), Kathryn Martin, and Amy Kirby (Chaz); seven grandchildren, Emily Addison (Michael), Andrew Megginson (Amber), Kurt Martin (Rhyanna), Kelsey Megginson Treadwell (Cameron), Konnor Megginson, Dillon Payne (Mandie), and Malorie Payne; nine great-grandchildren, Hayden Dickens, Abby Dickens, Gracie Dickens, Riley Dickens, Samantha Dickens, Westin Martin, Tannor Megginson, Carter Megginson, and Milly Addison; brother, Robert Douglas Winters (Susan); sister, Sandra Kaye Winters Hammack; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; her second husband, Harold; and a son, Steve Megginson.
Her grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Tupelo. Services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Matt Powell and Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed at www.fbctupelo.org and the First Baptist Church Facebook page. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Betty Jean Cox Thornton
BALDWYN - Betty Jean Cox Thornton (79) passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at her granddaughters home in Mantachie. She was a member of Ingram Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, horses, reading, going to church and spending time with her family. She was a nurse for 40 plus years.
Services are 2 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Nick Ulmer officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the in the Lebanon Cemetery.
Betty is survived by her sister, Rachel Glover of Baldwyn; her grandchildren, Brandi Hodges (Bob) of Mantachie, Carl-Lee "Jay" King of Baldwyn, Tony Kennedy of Booneville and Nick Kennedy of Baldwyn and her great-grandchildren, Bobby Hodges IV, Ryan Kennedy, Carter Kennedy, Charlee-Jo Kennedy and Caine Kennedy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Thornton; her daughter, Denise Kennedy; her parents, Leslie and Sula Mae Cox and her brother, Chester Cox.
Pallbearers will be; Bob Hodges, Andy Kennedy, Carl-Lee King, Tony Kennedy and Nick Kennedy.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
