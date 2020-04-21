Delsie Ann Dobbs
ABERDEEN – 96, passed away at her residence in Aberdeen.
Delsie Ann Dobbs was born to the late Brooks Hadley and Annie Lee Hadley on March 14, 1924 in Chickasaw Co. She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church and also a faithful member of the United Methodist Women Auxiliary.
Delsie Ann leaves to cherish her loving memories, one son; Charles Dobbs of Aberdeen. Three daughters; Louise Hadley (Leon) of Aberdeen, Anna Mae Gilleylen of Aberdeen, and Jo Ann Edwards of Aberdeen. Twenty grandchildren, forty great grandchildren, fourteen great great grandchildren, fourteen great great great grandchildren, and one niece; Betty Ann Johns.
Delsie Ann Dobbs is proceeded in death by her husband; Andrew Dobbs, Jr. Four sons; Willie James Dobbs, Ollie B. Dobbs, Bobby Gorden Dobbs, and Brooks Earl Dobbs. One daughter; Norma J. Dobbs. One grand-daughter; Catherine Dobbs. One great grand-son; Demontrio Freeman. One Great grand-daughter; Selenna Faith Dobbs.
The service will be Wed., April 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Burns Cemetery in Aberdeen with a mandatory 10 people or less policy implemented.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Lucy Jean Judon
ECRU – Lucy Jean Judon, 79, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home in Ecru. A private family graveside service will be on a later day at St Paul Cemetery Ecru, MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Marchanna Rodgers
ABERDEEN – Marchanna Rodgers, 85, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat. 25 April 2020- 12 Noon at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery-Whitfield Street. Visitation will be on 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery-Aberdeen, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Ben Norman Dulaney
RIPLEY – Ben Norman Dulaney, 77, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. He was born on April 30, 1942, to Benjamin Styles and Daisy Luella Dulaney in Pulaski, IL. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and grandfather. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard. He spent the last 50 years as a residential and commercial builder and contractor. Norman enjoyed anything in the outdoors, gardening was his passion along with hunting and fishing.
He is survived by four children: Wayne Dulaney (Renee’) of Tupelo, MS, Lori Carter (Billy) Walnut, MS, Lynn Alberson (Billy) Ashland, MS, Michael Dulaney (Ethelda) New Albany, MS, their mother Norma Dulaney Holcomb (David) Ripley, MS; seven grandchildren: Ashley Dulaney Roberts (John), Sloan Dulaney Stroud (Tyler), April Vargas (Chris), Amy Smith, Neal Alberson (Holly), Johnathan Dulaney (Erica), Michalla Dulaney, and thirteen great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters: Wanda Dulaney of Ripley, MS, Helen Huitt of Ripley, MS, Carolyn Stokes of Saint Joseph, IL, Ann Matlock of New Albany, MS, Joe Dulaney of Urbana, IL, sister-in-law: Dorothy Ketchum of Ripley, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Benjamin Styles and Daisy Luella Dulaney , his wife: Gwendolyn Dulaney of 35 years, two sisters: Francis Cockrell , Ruth Smith, and a brother: Albert (Sputnik) Dulaney.
Due to the COVID-19 virus there will be no public service, the only service will be a private graveside for the immediate family which will abide by the current state regulations of less than ten people and social distancing of six feet separation.
In lieu of flowers , donations can be made to Parkinson or Alzheimer Research.
Expressions of sympathy for the Dulaney family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Gloria Patterson
FULTON – Gloria Patterson, 59, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home. She was born February 14, 1961 to the late Billy Joe Box and the late Katie Lou Moore Box in Zion, IL. She was an accomplished singer and artist before becoming disabled. She enjoyed painting, art work, drawing, crafting and spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Senter Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She is survived by her daughter; Jessica Blue Dillard of Fulton, sister; Cindie (Alan) Green of Phil Campbell, AL, brother; Red Box of Guntown, grandchildren; Liam Chrsitian Tidwell of TX, and Connor Baroett Green of Red Bay, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Joe and Katie Lou Box, and a brother, Billy Ray Box.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Louise Dulaney
FULTON – Gladous Louise Dulaney, 94, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born February 2, 1926 to the late James V. Leslie and the late Trudie Stembridge Lesley in Fulton. She retired from Blue Bell after 20+ years of service and was a member of Fulton Free Will Baptist Church. Louise enjoyed gardening, yard work, fishing, and cooking Sunday dinner for her family.
A private family graveside service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday April 24, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Bill Adams officiating.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter; Sarah Cunningham of Hermitage, TN, grandchildren; Sandy (Ronnie) Webb and Scotty (Kristen Bennett) Dulaney, both of Fulton, 3 great grandchildren; Stacy (Jeremy) Cagle, Reagan Dulaney, Laykin Dulaney, 4 great great grandchildren; Chloe Cagle, Kennedy Cagle, Braiden Bennett, Emilee Bennett, and a daughter in law; Sherri Dulaney of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; C.T. “Cotton” Dulaney, parents; J.V. and Trudie Lesley, a son; Jimmy Dulaney, 2 sisters; Clyda Green, and Cleburn Lesley, 2 step sisters; Erma Lesley, Verna Lesley, and a step brother; Noonan Lesley.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Homer Martin
MANTEE – Mr. Homer Malcolm “Mack” Martin, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home in Mantee, Mississippi. Mack was born in Cumberland, Mississippi on December 24, 1944 to Oris Martin and Naomi Elizabeth Whitney Martin. He was a retired Deputy Circuit Clerk for Wayne County, Mississippi.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge arrangements.
Mack is survived by his wife, Lisa Baker Martin of Mantee; his daughters, Holli Marie (Kevin) Barnes of Crystal Springs, and Amanda Upton of Braxton; two sons, Malcolm (Semmes) Martin of Meridian and Ryan Martin of Mantee; his sisters, Glinda Martin Muirhead of Mantee, Hilda (David) Campbell of Grenada, and Libby (Ralph) Brand of Mantee; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who he loved.
Mack is was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Terry Martin and Timothy Martin: one grandson, Bryson Martin, one granddaughter, Summer Jones, and one great-granddaughter, Norah Kate Vaughn.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Charles Wayne Rakestraw
BLUE SPRINGS – Charles Wayne Rakestraw, 88, passed away on April 21, 2020 at his residence in Blue Springs. He was born March 20, 1932 to the late Leslie Holder and Lavelle Pickens Rakestraw.
He married Sarah McCord on February 27, 1955. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Iceland during the Korean War. He owned and operated two different service stations and was part owner of Cleveland Street Garage in New Albany. He also owned and operated a community store in New Harmony. He was a retired truck driver for Mohasco Furniture. He always had a small family farm. He was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a charter member of the Southeast Union County Fire Department.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Harmony Cemetery located on County Road 205 in Union County, with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw and Bro. Kevin Williams officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by two sons, Larry Wayne Rakestraw (Charlene), and Kenny Rakestraw (Donna), both of Blue Springs; a son-in-law, Mike Hannaford of New Albany; eight grandchildren, Lesley, Evan, Kayla, Justin, Jason and Jeremy Rakestraw, Beverly Russell (Cody) and David Hannaford; a sister, Shirley Caldwell of Blue Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sarah of 57 years; his daughter, Barbara Hannaford; a sister, Christine McCollum; a brother, Houston Rakestraw.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials can be made to the Gideons International P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jo Nell Cox
AMORY – Jo Nell Cox, 79, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Liberty Cemetery. Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
JD Wheeler
FULTON – JD Wheeler, 91, passed away on April 21, 2020, at his home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Max Irwin Hill
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Max Irwin Hill, 56, passed away on April 21, 2020, at North Misssissippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Lue Webber
ASHLAND – Lue Webber, 57, passed away on April 20, 2020, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Ann McDonald
ALGOMA – Ann McDonald, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born June 11, 1932 to William Hobert and Mildred Frances Polk Rickman. Ann was retired from Stegall Ford where she worked as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Algoma Presbyterian Church. Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with her friends.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at 3:00 PM Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Old Monroe Cemetery, with Rev. Chris Podd officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Dobbs (Gary) Algoma, MS; two grandchildren, Lesley Warren (Brad) and Lisa Roye (Patrick); two step-grandchildren, Ethan Dobbs (Katie) and Elizabeth Deatherage (Keith); three great-grandchildren, Liam Warren, Lauren Butler (Dalton) and Landon Roye; and five step-great-grandchildren, Destiny, Harlee, Marley, Slade and Kane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Ladell McDonald, and a step-great-grandson, Abel Haze.
Memorials may be sent to Old Monroe Cemetery, C/O Shawn Sheffield, 100 Wallfield Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Aubry L. Hays
TUPELO – Aubry Lynch Hays, 95, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 25, 1924 in Selma, Arkansas, the son of Chester Lee Hays and Lillie Iris Whittaker Hays. Aubry earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Arkansas. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. A longtime resident of Tupelo, Aubry worked as a civil engineer for M & W Construction and then began his own business, Hays Company, Incorporated. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed watching college sports.
He is survived by his two children, Dr. Richard Hays and his wife Tonya of Gulfport, and Mari Lynn Hays of Jackson; two granddaughters, Aubrey and Gracie Hays; and his sister, Lanelle O’Quinn of Shreveport, Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mariella and his grandson, Rick Alexander
Private services honoring his life will be held Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jim Yates officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Doug Greenhill
AMORY – Doug Greenhill, 79, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Hatley Cemetery. Please share your condolences and memories with his family eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Jeffery C. McGuirt
CALHOUN CITY – Jeffery C. McGuirt, 60, passed away on April 20, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home- Bruce, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
