TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Roger Dozier, Carolina Community
Billy Joe Griffin, Saltillo
Tom Hewitt, Tupelo
Walter Franklin Johnson, Union County
Ricky Loden, Shannon
Terry Self, Starkville
William Lee (Walker) Smith, Shannon
Annie Dean Tallent, Houlka
James Harold Taylor, Booneville
------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Wednesday
April 27, 2022
MR. STUART “STU” HALLMARK
West Memphis, Arkansas
2 p.m. Thursday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 12:30 p.m.
until service time
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
------------------------------------
MEMO
Ricky Loden
SHANNON - Ricky Loden, 42, died on April 25, 2022, at his residence in Shannon. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
MEMO
Annie Dean Tallent
HOULKA - Annie Dean Tallent, 94, passed away April 24, 2022 at her home. She was born February 17, 1928 to Jim and Odell Turner. She attended Schooner Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed flowers, especially roses. She was a great cook and enjoyed her family and church family.
Services will be at 2:00PM Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Linn Hughes will officiate. Burial will be in the Williams Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-children-Martha Fitts (Cecil), Jean Crawford and Renita Partin (Mark); seven grandchildren; and many great and great great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by-Parents; Husbands-Wayne Crawford and Durell Tallent; daughter-Hazel McCamon; and a brother-L.A. Turner.
Pallbearers-Jonathan Fitts, Philip Fitts, Cecil Fitts, Paul Wilson, Jake Wilson, Jimmy Schwalenberg; honorary-Buddy Schwalenberg, B.J. Schwalenberg and Chris Thomas.
Visitation-1-2PM Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
MEMO
William Lee (Walker) Smith
SHANNON - William Lee (Walker) Smith, 75, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 28, 2022 @ 6:00 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 337 College Street Verona, MS. Visitation will be on 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Tom Hewitt
TUPELO - Albert Thomas Kenneth Hewitt, best known as Tom, passed away on April 25, 2022 at the Meadows in Fulton, after a life well lived as a loving husband, devoted father, dedicated citizen, tireless worker, and most importantly a child of God.
He leaves behind his daughter Juanita Sheffield (Mark), sons Ken Hewitt and Josh Hewitt (Aimee), daughter-in-law Felecia Hewitt; grandchildren Tommy Hewitt (Phoebe), Kelsey Campbell (Nathan), Brandon Hewitt, Shayna Davis (Josh), Regan Hewitt, Clay Hewitt, and Maddie Hewitt; and great-grandchildren Kayden Hewitt, Andy Hewitt, Addie Hewitt, Natalie Campbell, Nate Campbell, Claudia Campbell, Audrey Hewitt, Greyson Hewitt, Cain Hewitt, Walker Davis, Rhett Davis, Ellis Davis, and Gunnar Davis; sisters Jacqueline Malik and Rachel Bockert (Lowell), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jenny Hewitt, son Andy Hewitt, his parents Aldophus Jack Hewitt and Claudia Sims Hewitt, his brother Jack "Bud" Hewitt, his granddaughters Jessica and Lauren Sheffield, and great-grandson Benjamin Hewitt.
Born on June 20, 1938 in Waynesville, NC, he grew up in North Carolina, meeting Janath Westall, the woman who would become the center of his world. He married her in July 15 of 1961. He was instilled with the spirit of hard work by his parents and took that with him everywhere, doing just about any and every job under the sun, from factory work, to running a service station, to the Director of Environmental Services at First United Methodist Senior Services, to owning his own landscape maintenance company in Small Jobs Inc., to his true calling, preaching the word of the Lord as a lay minister at many Presbyterian churches around the area.
He found time to do all this along with being a solid citizen, spending many hours volunteering. He was a board member at Safe, Inc. along with many appointments by city government. He stayed busy, as if he was afraid to sit down. After his son passed away, he dedicated himself to founding the Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation, a service organization devoted to giving life saving cancer mediations to those in need.
He was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church here in Tupelo besides preaching at as many churches as he could. He served as a member on various committees at the church, was an active participant in Sunday School, and was the liturgist many times.
Services celebrating Tom's life will be held on 2PM Thursday April 28, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church-Tupelo. Visitation will be at McFadden Hall from 1PM- Service Time at the church. Officiating the service will be Reverend Dr. Ron Richardson, while a family remembrance will be delivered by his son Josh. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Kayden Hewitt, Clay Hewitt, Tommy Hewitt, Brandon Hewitt, Nathan Campbell, and Mark Sheffield.
In lieu of flowers, his request was that donations be sent to the Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation care of CREATE Foundation Inc., PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. Please designate the Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation as beneficiary.
Condolences for the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Billy Joe Griffin
SALTILLO - Billy Joe Griffin passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at home due to natural causes. He was born April 27, 1938 in Tupelo, MS to Vaudry and Clara Johnson Griffin. After briefly serving in the U.S. Army, he worked for several years at Comfort Engineering before opening his own sheet metal business. He loved Jesus and the simpler things in life - listening to country music, watching his westerns, reading the newspaper, eating a big breakfast with lots of coffee and spending time with family and pets.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Christine Price; daughter, Cathy Griffin Coleman (Will) of Saltillo; granddaughter, Amber Coleman Amat (Kadir) of Biloxi; two great-grandchildren, Jayde Symone Amat and Cameron Riley Amat; one sister, Violet Griffin Smith of Belden; and several special in-laws and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Junior, Carl, Bobby, Ray, Jimmy and Jerry; and his infant twin daughters, Lisa Ann and Teresa Lynn.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, PO Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803 in honor of his love of all animals or to the Methodist Senior Services Sunday Fund, a benevolence fund that is close to his daughter's heart.
There will be no public visitation or service as the family will honor his wishes for a private family-only service arranged by Lee Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
MEMO
Terry Self
STARKVILLE - Terry Self, 68, passed away on April 25, 2022, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Walter Franklin Johnson
UNION COUNTY - Walter Franklin Johnson, 92, passed away on April 26, 2022, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Roger Dozier
CAROLINA COMMUNITY - Roger Dozier, 78, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11 AM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 5-8 pm at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Carolina Cemetery.
MEMO
James Harold Taylor
BOONEVILLE - James Harold Taylor, 79, passed away on April 26, 2022, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.