TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Gene Clement, Tupelo
Nellie Joyce Yates Johnston, Tippah County
Mary Jane Martinez, Tupelo
David Lee McCollum, Tippah County
Nita Anne Miskelley, Tippah County
Mary Claire Rountree Moncrief, Fort Worth, Texas/Formerly of Tupelo
Betty Pearce, Fulton
James "Bud" Riggan, Hamilton
Lula Hugh Beaty Rose, Tippah County
James Arthur Turner, Lake Villa, Illinois
Cecil Upton, Fulton
Sarah Wilson, Pontotoc
Holland Directory for Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Mr. Gene Clement
Pontotoc
4 PM today
First United Methodist Church / Pontotoc
Visit: 2 PM- service time today only
at the church
Mr. Austin Davis
Tupelo
2 PM Saturday, May 1, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Eddington Cemetery
Visit: Noon – service time Saturday only
at Tupelo Chapel
Mrs. Nixie Washington
Okolona
Arrangements Incomplete
Mr. Morris Miller
Tupelo
1 PM Wednesday
Lee Memorial Chapel
Chapel of Faith Mausoleum
Visitation: 11 – 1 Wednesday
Eli Whitaker
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
Wednesday
April 28, 2021
MISS MARY JANE
MARTINEZ
Tupelo
4 p.m. Wednesday
Agape Tupelo Hispanic
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Verona Cemetery
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Wednesday at the Church
MS. BARBARA MORELAND
HAMILTON
Tupelo
Visitation: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Thursday, W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
Sarah Wilson
PONTOTOC - Sarah Wilson, 73, passed away on April 26, 2021, at her residence in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Cecil Upton
FULTON - Cecil Upton, 79, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home. He was born February 14, 1942 to the late Thomas Upton and the late Elva Hale in the Ryans Well Community of Itawamba County. He was a member of Open Door Worship Center. Cecil enjoyed his chickens, gardening, fishing, cooking and loved his family and spending time with them. He was 23 year Veteran of the US Army, where he served 2 tours in Vietnam.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, April 29 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Teresa Upton of Fulton, daughters; Heather (Nicholas Massey) Upton of Fulton, Cecilia Echols of VA, Audra Ayers of GA, sons; Charles Upton of GA, and Carl Upton of GA, special granddaughter; Allison Grace Thorn, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sisters; Lena (Otis) White of TX, Dorothy Echols of TX, brothers; Donnie (Debbie) Upton of TX, and Eugene (Shirley) Upton of TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Upton, and Elva Hale.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
James Arthur Turner
LAKE VILLA, ILLINOIS - James Arthur Turner, 85, passed away on April 26, 2021, at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Nita Anne Miskelley
TIPPAH COUNTY - Nita Anne Miskelley, 75, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, April 30 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 29 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Little Hope Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Gene Clement
TUPELO - Eugene Mosby "Gene" Clement died peacefully in his sleep after a long period of declining health on Monday, April 26, in Tupelo, Mississippi at the home of his daughter.
The 11th of 12 children, Gene was born on May 5, 1931, in Pontotoc to Dr. George Lowery and Annie (Dempsey) Clement in their home right off the Courthouse Square by the Methodist Church. His early life was filled with fun as he played up and down the city streets. When he was thirteen years old, Gene's mother died which had a great impact on his life. His father instilled in him a lifelong love of fishing, and they made many memories at "The Clubhouse" (now known as the Nettleton Fox Hunting and Fishing Club). In his last days he yearned to catch just one more fish.
During his years at Pontotoc High School Gene excelled in all sports. "Speedy Clement," as he was known on the football field, was also a stand-out player on the basketball, baseball and track teams. After graduating from Pontotoc High School, he continued his studies and his sports at Itawamba Junior College, playing both football and baseball, as well as serving in the National Guard. When his Guard unit was activated during the Korean War, his service continued as a proud member of the 31st Infantry "Dixie" Division of the U.S. Army at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. Upon discharge Gene returned to IJC and completed his education.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Marilyn Abernethy, on June 19, 1951. They were married 67 years until her death in 2018. Gene and Marilyn made their home in "Happy Hollow" in Pontotoc where they were blessed with two daughters, Beverly and Melanie. During his career, Gene worked in various roles at several local businesses as well as being a sales representative for Armstrong Flooring Company of Memphis. Ultimately, he retired at age 70 after working for 20 years at First National Bank (First Choice Bank) where he enjoyed visiting with his former coworkers in his later years.
In 2005 Gene and Marilyn left their beloved Pontotoc, relocating to Tupelo to be near their daughters. In 2014 they moved to Mitchell Center of the Traceway Retirement Community where he continued to make new friends and used his sense of humor to bring joy to the residents and staff. To be able to be with his family during the pandemic Gene lived with his daughter Beverly and her husband Steve before returning to Mitchell Center in November 2020.
To know Gene was to love him. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He was well known for making people laugh with his joke telling. Although it is a much-used phrase, Gene truly never met a stranger, being voted Friendliest Man in Pontotoc. He was consistently seen at funeral visitations of those he knew well or even barely at all. He was the model father, never missing his daughters' music recitals, church programs, or performances when they were growing up. That support continued in every facet of their adult lives. He was a sweet, gentle spirit and a loving caregiver to his "Happy Hollow" neighbors, his father, his in-laws, and most importantly to his wife. Above all he was kind and respectful to everyone.
For his entire life, Gene was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, faithfully attending Sunday morning and evening services, Wednesday prayer meeting, and any other time the church doors were open. He loved his church where he was a member of the Twelve Plus Sunday School Class and served as an usher, Sunday School Superintendent, member of the Administrative Board, Pastor-Parish Relations Committee, as well as singing in the adult choir when his wife Marilyn was the director. At the time of his death he had been a member of the church longer than anyone in the congregation.
A true and lifelong Pontotoc Warrior, Gene attended high school sporting events into his 80s. When he was no longer able to go in person he was sure to listen on the radio. He was also an avid Ole Miss football fan, and he and his family were season ticket holders for decades. He shared his knowledge and love of sports with his daughters, teaching them the rules of the game from the time they were little girls.
Gene was a proud veteran and attended the annual reunions of the 31st Infantry Division. He received numerous awards from that organization, as well as the Sonny Montgomery Award for his dedicated service to all veterans. He loved his country, listening to its patriotic music, and saluting its flag.
He is survived by his daughters, Beverly (Steve) McAlilly and Melanie Clement; brother George (Bobbie) Clement; brother-in-law and sister in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Cecil (Patsy Abernethy) Jenkins and sister-in-laws, Nancy Abernethy Sharp, Barbara Clement and Annis Clement and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; and his siblings: Annie Clyde, Mildred, Ethel, LaPearl, Carolyn, Fred, Robert, Charles, Francis and Sidney.
His daughters are grateful for the loving staff at Mitchell Center who cared for him like family as well as Kindred Home Hospice for their care the last 4 months of his life.
A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. at First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc with The Rev. Brad Hodges and The Rev. Kenneth Corley officiating. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve McAlilly, Bill Rice, Bob McGee, Joe Johnson, Q.T. Tutor and Johnny Campbell. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel are entrusted with the arrangements.
Visitation will be held in the sanctuary at the church before the service beginning at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Pontotoc, MS 38863, or Mississippi Methodist Senior Services, P.O. 1567, Tupelo, MS 38802.
The family requests that everyone wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of Pontotoc First United Methodist Church and Holland Funeral Directors.
David Lee McCollum
TIPPAH COUNTY - David Lee McCollum, 61, resident of Tiplersville and former resident of Memphis, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the comfort of his home.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. McCollum will be at 3 PM Wednesday, April 28 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Falkner Cemetery.
Mr. McCollum was born September 19, 1959 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Clarence and Maelene Brasher McCollum. He was a graduate of Kirby High School in Memphis, moved with his family to Tippah County and was employed with Piper Industries for 10 years.
A Christian, Mr. McCollum will be remembered for his passion of music, motorcycles and working with his hands that included, mechanic work, painting and carpentry. An avid conversationalist and "people person", he never met a stranger and could talk to anyone , about anything at anytime.
Mr. McCollum loved his family, doted on his grandson and was excited about becoming a grandfather for a second time. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be today from 11 AM to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continued to be shared by his wife, Nancy Horton McCollum, one daughter, Jessica Horton (Jonathan Weatherly) of Tiplersville, a sister, Becky Fisher of Florida, one grandson and another grandchild on the way, his best friend, Jeannie Johnson, a host of nieces and nephews and his special feline companion, "Baby Kitty".
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Mack McCollum.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the McCollum family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Mary Claire Rountree Moncrief
FORT WORTH, TEXAS/FORMERLY OF TUPELO - Mary Claire Rountree Moncrief of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Tupelo, Mississippi passed away April 21, 2021. Mrs. Moncrief was born in Selma, Alabama, the daughter of the late Judge and Mrs. William Russell Rountree, Jr. She grew up in Selma, was a graduate of Parrish High School and attended Auburn University.
She married William C. Moncrief, Jr. of Selma, and they had two sons, William C. Moncrief III and John Russell Moncrief. The family resided in Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi. Mr. Moncrief was with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).
Mary Claire was active in the Women’s Work of the Presbyterian Church in Tupelo for many years serving as President of the Women of the Church in Tupelo and in Cleveland, Tennessee and she held many other positions of the WOC Council. She taught a Women’s weekly Bible Study at First Presbyterian of Tupelo for 10 years and was a Precept Bible Leader for 18 years. She led retreats in churches in several different cities and was Chair of Christian Women’s Club and was a charter member of the Tupelo Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the Tupelo Junior Auxiliary from 1965 until she and her family moved to Cleveland, Tennessee in 1968. In 1975 Mary Claire and her family moved back to Tupelo where she picked up with her friends and involvement in her community.
Mrs. Moncrief moved to Fort Worth, Texas in July of 2012 so she could be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth
She was preceded in death by her parents, Judge and Mrs. William R. Rountree Jr, her husband William C. Moncrief, Jr. (Bill); a sister, Mrs. Evelyn Rountree Sherer; and a brother and sister in law, Eugene and Dot Moncrief Key.
Mrs. Moncrief is survived by her two sons, Dr. William C. Moncrief III and his wife Sheila of Fort Worth, Texas and Mr. John Russell Moncrief and his wife Deborah of Sugarland, Texas. She is also survived by two grandchildren, William C. Moncrief IV and Caitlin Gail Moncrief of Fort Worth.
She is also survived by a niece, Mrs. Christie Cummings and her husband Roy, and three nephews, Bill Daniels, his wife Becki, Gene Key and his wife Carol, and Mark Key and his wife Xan, as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, April 30 at 1:00 at Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home in Selma and graveside service will be at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Mary Jane Martinez
TUPELO - Mary Jane Martinez, surrounded by her family and friends, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at LeBonheur Children's Hospital at the age of 8 years old. She was born August 3, 2012 to Israel and Leticia Martinez. Mary Jane was a vivacious little girl who authentically loved her family, church and friends. She enjoyed being outside, playing with puppies and feeding her chickens and bunny rabbits. She brought joy to everyone who knew her.
Mary Jane will be tremendously missed by her parents, Israel and Leticia; as well as her brother, Alfredo and sister, Michelle.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3082 Convention Drive, Tupelo MS 38801. A service celebrating Mary Jane's all too brief life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in Verona Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Mary Jane Martinez
TUPELO - Mary Jane Martínez, rodeada de su familia y amigos, falleció el jueves 22 de abril de 2021 en el Hospital Infantil LeBonheur a la edad de 8 años. Nació el 3 de agosto de 2012 en Israel y Leticia Martínez. Mary Jane era una niña vivaz que amaba auténticamente a su familia, iglesia y amigos. Le gustaba estar afuera, jugando con cachorros y alimentando a sus pollos y conejos. Trajo alegría a todos los que la conocían. Mary Jane será tremendamente extrañada por sus padres, Israel y Leticia; así como su hermano, Alfredo y su hermana, Michelle. Las visitas serán de 1 p.m. hasta las 4 p.m. miércoles 28 de abril de 2021 en la Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día, 3082 Convention Drive, Tupelo MS 38801. Un servicio que celebra la vida demasiado breve de Mary Jane se llevará a cabo a las 4 p.m. Miércoles en la iglesia. El entierro seguirá en el cementerio de Verona. A los directores funerarios de W.E. Pegues se les confía los arreglos.
James "Bud" Riggan
HAMILTON - James "Bud" Riggan, 80, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church.
Lula Hugh Beaty Rose
TIPPAH COUNTY - Lula Hugh Beaty Rose was born June 11, 1938 to Charlie Lee Beaty and Lula Bell Hogue Beaty in Tippah County, Mississippi. She was married to Arnold Jefferson Rose. She worked as a Secretary at American Biltrite and attended the Fellowship Baptist Church.
Lula is survived by her three sons: William Rose of Byhalia, MS, Billy Rose of Ripley, MS, Gary Rose of Sherman, MS; two brothers: Rubin Beaty of New Albany, MS and Bobby Beaty of Memphis, TN; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren
She was preceded by her husband; her parents and one brother, Curtis Beaty.
Lula went home to be with the Lord at the age of 82 on April 26, 2021 at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS.
The visitation will be at the Fellowship Baptist Church Friday, April 30 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1 from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. The service will start at 1:00 p.m. Bro. Titus Tyler and Bro. Bill Baker will be officiating. Interment will be at Fellowship B.C. Cemetery. Committal will be by Bro. Cody Mall. The pallbearers will be Jason Rose, Justin Rose, Rodney Rose, Eric Rose, Jeremy Christian and Brant Morgan.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Betty Pearce
FULTON - Betty Pearce, 94, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Nellie Joyce Yates Johnston
TIPPAH COUNTY - Nellie Joyce Yates Johnston was born July 19, 1933 in Tippah County, MS to W. Morgan Yates and Gladis Mildred Smith (Yates). She was married to Julian Davis (J.D.) Johnston. She worked at Brown Shoe Co. and Century Electric. She attended the Wheeler Gove Baptist Church.
Nellie is survived by one son: Billy Dale Morgan (Judy) of Cypress, TX; two step-sons: Nicky Johnston (Linda) and Jimmy Johnston (Patricia) both of Corinth, MS; one daughter: Teresa Morgan Byrne (Noel) of Rockport, TX; one sister: Dorothy Jean Givens of Ripley, MS; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her husband; her parents; two sisters: Virginia Doris Hill, Bessie Eunice Hill; one brother: W.M. Yates; one step-daughter: Jacqueline Johnston Garrett and one brother-in-law: Bobby Hill.
Nellie went home to be with the Lord at the age of 87 on April 26, 2021 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS.
The visitation will be Wednesday, April 28 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The service will be Thursday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Michael Baker will be officiating. Internment will be at Magnolia Gardens. The pallbearers will be Stacy Givens, Jeff Givens, Brandon Morgan, Patrick Byrne, Don Yates, Greg Yates.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
