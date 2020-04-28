Patricia Holiday
BELMONT – Patricia Holiday, 71, passed away on April 28, 2020, at home in Belmont. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Gerald Hale
MYRTLE – Gerald Hale, 75, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence in Myrtle. Services will be on April 30, 2020, Thursday, at 2 P. M. at Enterprise Cemetery under the direction of Glenfield Funeral Home.
Edie Bell Davidson
HOUSTON – Edie Bell Davidson, 95, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Private graveside services will be at New Prospect Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
Robert Lee Sailliez
TIPPAH COUNTY – Robert Lee Sailliez, 82, passed away on April 27, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Donnie Walton
OCEAN SPRINGS – Donnie Walton, 67, passed away on April 28, 2020, at University Hospital in Mobile, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Norma Gillespie
TUPELO – Norma Gillespie, 80, passed away on April 28, 2020, at Windsor Place in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Franklin D. Graham
TUPELO – Franklin D. Graham, 82, passed away on April 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jessmer Marcelle Kennedy Vaughan
SMITHVILLE – Jessmer Marcelle Kennedy Vaughan, 99, passed away Sunday, April 27, 2020, at Riverplace Nursing Center in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Jerry Solon Gibson
UNION COUNTY – Jerry Solon Gibson, 84, a resident of New Albany and retired owner of Gibson Brothers Auto Parts in Holly Springs, departed this life at The Magnolia Place Assisted Living on Monday morning, April 27, 2020 following an extended illness.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private family graveside service on Wednesday, April 29, at the Old Glenfield Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care (662) 539-7000.
A native of Chester County, TN, Mr. Gibson was a graduate of the Chester County High School and proudly served his country at a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the New Albany Church of Christ and a resident of Union County for 15 years.
Known as “Mr, G” by many of his friends and costumers, Mr. Gibson is survived by his devoted wife of over 60 years, Mary Lucille Gibson, his son, Stephen Dale Gibson of Waterford, MS and a sister, Ann Cheiser, of Bolivar, TN.
The American Flag at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care honors Mr. Gibson and all veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!
The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Gibson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662) 539-7000.
