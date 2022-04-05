TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Joe Dalton Brock, Union County
Larry Coleman, Holly Springs
Nancy Dillon, Booneville
Elvis Hester, Holly Springs
Annie Mae Miller, Oxford
----------------------------------------
MEMO
Joe Dalton Brock
UNION COUNTY - Joe Dalton Brock, 67, passed away on April 4, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
MEMO
Annie Mae Miller
OXFORD - Annie Mae Miller, 91, passed away on April 5, 2022, at her home in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Barney Funeral Home of Oxford.
MEMO
Elvis Hester
HOLLY SPRINGS - Elvis Hester, 64, passed away on April 4, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
MEMO
Larry Coleman
HOLLY SPRINGS - Larry Coleman, 69, passed away on April 3, 2022, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Nancy Dillon
BOONEVILLE - Nancy Clarke Brewer Dillon, 82, died Friday, April 1, 2022. Born on June 28, 1939, she was the daughter of Edith Cunningham Brewer and William Clarke Brewer of Booneville, Mississippi. She was the granddaughter of Nancy Caroline Floyd Cunningham and James Andrew Cunningham, Sr. of Booneville and Eva Money Brewer and William Brewer of Black Hawk, Mississippi and Greenwood, Mississippi.
She graduated from Booneville High School in 1957 and from The University of Mississippi in 1961, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She attained her master's degree in 1967, and taught English at Northeast Mississippi Community College for 20 years and at Northwest Community College for six years. In 1986, she married George Larry Dillon of Booneville. In 1997, they embarked on a career in high tech product and marketing development and technical writing. In 2017, after George's death, Nancy returned to Booneville, where she lived the rest of her life.
She leaves first cousins, Camille Cunningham Galloway and Jim Cunningham of Booneville, Pam Cunningham Towery of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Carolyn Cunningham Tatum of Frederick, Maryland, and Hugh Middleton, Jr. of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, as well as, many other cousins and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 noon until service time at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8541; Booneville Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1258, Booneville, MS 38829; and Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo, Mississippi 38803.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.