Peggy Fair Anderson, Booneville
Joshua Lane Benson, Tippah County
Mary Brown, New Albany
Deborah Browning, Union County
Brad Bryson, Guntown
Daisy Elizabeth Carty, Fulton
Willa Dean Dill, Mantachie
Michael Dewayne Hellums, Walnut/Chalybeate
Dr. Richard Holman, Amory
Jerry Norton, Sr., Booneville
Billy Walker, Corinth
Holland Directory for Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Mr. James L. ‘Jim’ Black
Saltillo
12 PM Saturday, April 11, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 11 AM – service
Celebration dinner to follow at 1:30 PM at Hilton Garden Inn
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
April 7, 2021
MRS. MARY ARMSTRONG
PARKER O’NEAL
Tupelo
Private Graveside Services
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visitation: 10 until 11 a.m.
Wednesday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. BRAD BRYSON
Guntown
2 p.m. Friday
Saltillo Chapel
Campbelltown Cemetery
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Friday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
Daisy Elizabeth Carty
FULTON - Daisy Elizabeth Carty, 65, passed away on April 4, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
Michael Dewayne Hellums
WALNUT/CHALYBEATE - Michael Dewayne "Mickey Mouse" Hellums, 50, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Friday April 2, 2021 at his residence in Walnut.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Hellums will be at 4 PM Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Charity Church near Chalybeate with Bro. Tim Watson and Bro. Bradley Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Charity Church Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Michael was born November 24, 1970 in Alabama, to Johnny Lee Hellums of Alabama and the late Geneva Sweeny Gilbert. He received his education in Alabama School System and was currently employed as a mechanic with Hellums Asphalt Maintenance.
A Christian, Michael had a wonderful personality and always lived life to the fullest. He was an avid mechanic, an outdoors man, and found much love in sharing time with his much adored grandchildren.
Michael had so much goodness about him, his ability to bring people happiness and make people laugh will be missed dearly by those whose life he touched most.
Visitation will continue today at Charity Church near Chalybeate.
Those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Amber Adamson (Ben) of Walnut, two sons, Michael Hellums (Holley) of Walnut and Erin Michael Austin of Arkansas, one brother, Scotty Hellums of Arkansas, a special friend, Jenny Gooch, three grandchildren, Taygen, Raylee, and Harlii, and his canine companion, "Dozer."
He is proceeded in death by one brother, Daniel Hellums.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Deborah Browning
UNION COUNTY - Deborah Browning, 67, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her residence in Myrtle. Services will be on Thursday, April 8 at 1 PM at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 7 from 6 PM to 8 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The Staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Browning Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Peggy Fair Anderson
BOONEVILLE - Peggy Fair Anderson, 66, passed away on April 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Mary Brown
NEW ALBANY - Mary Brown, 91, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 10:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 A. M. until 10:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.
Willa Dean Dill
MANTACHIE - Willa Dean Hurd Dill, 84, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at NMMC Hospice. She was born December 5, 1936 to the late Henry Noon Hurd and the late Oneal Dulaney Hurd. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She was a seamstress for Mantachie Manufacturing for many years. She was a cafeteria worker for Mantachie School in her later years. She loved being with her family.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday April 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Dr. John Adams and Bro. Grady Davidson officiating. Visitation will be Thursday beginning at 12:00 until service time. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Therese (Robert) Graham of Mantachie; son, Jeff Dill, Granddaughter, Hallie Dill, sisters-in-law: Melanie Dill, Juanita Hurd, Mary Lou (Mack) Guin, Betty Sue (Arlis) Hall, Patricia Hendrix; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ethan Ritter and Dakota Stone.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Troy Dill, grandson, Scott Graham, sister, Nelda Sue Wallace, brother, Nelson Hurd.
Pallbearers are Corey Dill, David Wallace, Trey McWhorter, Danny Marcy, Shawn Hurd, Ronnie Johnson, Dale Dulaney.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Jerry Norton, Sr.
BOONEVILLE - Jerry Norton, Sr., 70, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Longwood Nursing Facility. He was a retired truck driver and he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints fan. He was a Christian.
There will be no public service.
He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Norton (David) and Crystal Norton; grandchildren, Jacob Norton, Steven Sims, Destanie Magers, Evan Frederick; (7) great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Ponder and Ophelia Hudson Norton; his wife, Patricia Norton; son, Jerry Wayne Norton, Jr.; three brothers and one sister.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Dr. Richard Holman
AMORY - Dr. Melvin Richard "Dick" Holman, 84, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore Memorial in Amory. Born on October 12, 1936 in Warren County, Mississippi, he was a son to James Melvin and Musa Leona Curran Holman. A graduate of Carr Central High School, he also received his chemistry degree from Mississippi College and later earned the Doctor of Medicine from Baylor University Medical School in 1962. A United States Army veteran he attained rank as Lt. Colonel, serving as flight surgeon and from 1972 until his retirement in 2000, he had a successful Ob/Gyn practice in Amory where he delivered thousands of babies. In addition to being a member of the American Medical Association, he was also a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. While at Baylor, he was in the Pi Delta Epsilon fraternity. He married the former Judy Hood on January 3, 1985. Dr. Holman was a simple man by nature and liked nothing better than working to restore an old car, working in the woodshop, or enjoying a sip of good whiskey in the evening. He also had an extensive Case knife collection and was an avid collector of Jack Daniel's memorabilia. Dr. Holman was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Amory.
A graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with Dr. Len Pinkley officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Hood Holman of Amory; two daughters, Susan Prochazka (Kent) of Houston, TX and Mary Katherine Mastrangelo (Mike) of Bend, OR; two sons, Jay Holman (Michelle) of Amory and Chris Francis (Christie) of Baton Rouge, LA; 12 grandchildren, Timothy Holman (Ashley), Jillian Griffith (Andrew), Elizabeth, Claire, and Lucia Mastrangelo, Amelia Pope, Baxter Francis (Katherine), Ethan Francis, Zachary and Erin Prochazka, and Anabelle and Lucas Holman; and 5 grandchildren, Addi, Olivia, and Eva Holman, Jack Francis, and Lexii Griffith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his daughters, Dorothy Holman; two daughters, Julie Berry and Karen Pope; one sister, Iris Allison; one brother, Winston Holman; and great grandson, Philip Griffith.
Visitation will be on Friday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Salvation Army.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Brad Bryson
GUNTOWN - James Bradley "Brad" Bryson, 45, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at his home. A lifelong Lee County resident, he was born May 23, 1975 in Tupelo, the son of Jimmy and Donna Bryson. Brad worked as a cabinet builder for Pierce Cabinets for several years. He enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Brad leaves behind his wife, Shirley Bryson of Guntown; his parents, Jimmy and Donna Bryson of Eads, Tennessee; four sons, Dennis Bryson and wife, Ashley, of Saltillo, Austin Bryson of Saltillo, Craig Bryson of Guntown, and Curtis Bryson of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Isaac, Pakston, Skylar, and Averie; his sister, Emily Suzanne Bryson of Houston, Texas; his mother-in-law, Kim Ervin and husband, Marti of Nampa, Idaho; and a host of other extended family members in Idaho.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Craig Bryson; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Burcham and Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Bryson; and father-in-law, Dennis Farmer.
Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring Brad's life will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Saltillo Chapel. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Billy Walker
CORINTH - Billy Walker, 74, passed away on April 6, 2021, at his home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Joshua Lane Benson
TIPPAH COUNTY - Joshua Lane Benson, 38, passed away on April 2, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
