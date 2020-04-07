Beverly Dianne Lollar PipkinTIPPAH/MARSHALL COUNTIES – Beverly Dianne Lollar Pipkin, 64, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Graveside services will be Thursday, April 9 at 12 Noon at Flat Rock cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Edwin Davis Brandon
MICHIE, TENNESSEE – Edwin Brandon was born in Memphis, TN, April 16, 1960, to Guy M. Brandon and Bettie Davis Brandon.
He departed this life on March 31, 2020. He is survived by his partner, Mark Tidwell, his mother, Bettie Brandon, brothers Brett Brandon (Tara) and Philip Brandon (Nora), New Orleans, LA. He was preceded in death by his father, Guy M. Brandon, his grandparents, Edward and Geneva Davis, and Edwin and Vera Brandon.
Eddie was a graduate of Yukon High School, Yukon, OK, and attended the University of Memphis. He loved horticulture and gardening.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Ryan White Foundation, c/o West TN Legal Services or the charity of your choice.
Christine Harmon
HOUSTON – Mrs. Clarice Christine “Chris” McQuary Harmon, 96, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home in Houston, Mississippi. She was born in Woodland, Mississippi on December 19, 1923. She was a homemaker who thoroughly enjoyed working with her flowers. Mrs. Christine Harmon was member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland, Mississippi.
A private service and burial was held at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland, Mississippi.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Harmon is survived by her daughter, Sandra Bray of Houston; her sons, John (Janet) Harmon of Pontotoc, and Butch (Carmel) Harmon of McGee MS; her sister, Roumalette (Charles) Thrasher of Starkville; her grandchildren, Tara (Rocky) McGee, Amanda (Brucey) Pettit, Andy (Fandaci) Harmon, Adam (Robyn) Harmon, Linda (Jeffery) Walker, Katy (Mark) Hansburger, Austin Altom; great-grandchildren, Devin Boggs, Wyatt Bray, Hayden McGee, Sky Pettit, Gunner Pettit, Ryder Pettit, Madelyn McGee, KK Walker, Brandon Walker, Lily Hansburger, Alex Harmon, Nick Harmon, Will Harmon, Lexi Harmon, John Robert Harmon, Palmer Harmon, Adison Earnest, Caitlyn Sullivan, Riley Altom, Austin Altom, Jr,; and five great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Harmon was preceded in death by her parents, her late husband Robert Lee Harmon, her brothers, and her sisters.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 906 County Road 416, Woodland, Mississippi 38851.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Ray Boatner
GUNTOWN – Raymond Guy Boatner, 72, died Tuesday, April 7,2020 at Diversicare Assisted Living in Tupelo. He was born in New Albany on January 29, 1948 to the late Johnny Guy and Mae Annice Maxey Boatner.
He was a retired truck driver for Old Dominion Truck Line. He loved his grandchildren, loved riding horses and hunting.
Graveside service will be, Thursday, April 9,2020 at 12:00 Noon at Amaziah Cemetery located at 1163 County Road 10 Hickory Flat, MS 38633. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Ray was survived by his wife Diane Johnson Boatner; two daughters, Tammy Noonan (Mike), Kelli Alford (Jody); two sons, Ricky Boatner (Linda), Jeffrey Boatner (Marisa); one step-daughter, Melissa Pounds (Jason); one sister, Barbara Rhea (Larry); seven grandchildren, Jacob Radigan, Luke Radigan, Kaitie Boatner, Emma Boatner, Jayce Boatner, Jolyn Alford and Bailee Alford.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Bill Hoover
HICKORY VALLEY, TENNESSEE – William Roy “Bill” Hoover 74, a resident of Hickory Valley, TN, and a former resident of Lee , Tishomingo and Alcorn Co. Died April 6, 2020 at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Due to current CDC guidelines and MS. current health mandates, we ask that the funeral only have family and observe current health guidelines. This will restrict the visitation and funeral service to family only.
There will be a private family funeral service on 2:00 pm Thursday April 9, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Bubba Lollar officiating. Burial will be in the Magnolia Gardens.
Services will be streaming on the Memorial Funeral Home Facebooks page.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Hoover family.
Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Jerry Gordon Brounson
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Jerry Gordon Brounson, 53, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Graveside services will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Spirit of Life Cemetery Byhalia, MS. Burial will follow at Spirit of Life Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Murdies Gordon
COLDWATER – Murdies Gordon, 74, passed away on April 3, 2020, at her residence in Columbia, MO. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Grady Keith
EGGVILLE – Grady W. Keith, 92, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born at home in Eggville on December 12, 1927 to Thomas Sylvester and Frankie McCraw Keith. He was a World War II Veteran serving in the United States Army. He worked most of his career at Purnell’s Pride and retired from Marshall Durbin as a field serviceman. He was also a retired chicken farmer. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, spending time with his family and reading the bible. He was a member of Auburn Baptist Church and a previous member of Eggville Freewill Baptist Church.
A private family graveside service will be held Friday at Eggville Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Henry officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife Josie Keith of Eggville; three sons, Gary Keith (Abby) of Muscle Shoals, AL, Larry Keith (Bo Bean) of Michie, TN and Wade Keith (Lynn) of Mooreville; one brother, Gilbert Keith of Mooreville; five grandchildren, Josh Keith (Carmen), John Keith (Janelle), Matt Keith (Beth), Will Keith (Lindsey) and Katelyn Keith Earnest (Randy); 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 6 brothers, Herman, Leon, Albert, Leo, Cleo and Vernon; two sisters, Stella Mae Knight and Velma Roberts.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Ralph Null
BOONEVILLE – Ralph Null, 71, passed away on April 6, 2020, at Longwood Nursing Home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Mary Thompson
CHARLESTON – Mary Thompson, 74, passed away on April 6, 2020, at her residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Willie B. Echols
RED BANKS – Willie B. Echols, 73, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Graveside services will be on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.