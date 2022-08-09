TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Mary Haynes, Nettleton
James (Jimmy) Cooper Long, Tupelo
Terry Youmans, Booneville
--------------------------------------
MEMO, PHOTO
Mary Haynes
NETTLETON - Mary Lucille Wilson Haynes was born August 3, 1943, to Easley and Pinkey Lue Wilson. She confessed hope and faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and became a faithful member of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church. She received the greatest birthday present gaining her wings on her birthday August 3, 2022. While at New Prospect she sang in the gospel choir and was a member of the missionary society. She was united in Holy matrimony to Robert Haynes Sr. and to this union three children were born.
She was affected by polio at an early age however, she did not let this stop her from accomplishing her goals. Her hobbies included quilting, cooking, and spending time with her family.
She was a 1963 graduate of West Amory High School. Afterwards, she graduated from Foster's Cosmetology School in Ripley, MS. Then became the first beautician in Wren, MS. She was also employed for several years at Amory Garment.
She leaves to cherish: one son, Robert (Tonette) Haynes, Jr., one daughter, Pamela Haynes of Wren. Four grandchildren: Kayla Haynes, Maya Haynes, Lauren Haynes, and Cameron Haynes. Three Greatgrands: Brayden Brunson, Mason Haynes, and Dakota Lucas. One sister: Iola Davis of Wren. Three brothers: Andrew (Estelle) Wilson of Tampa, FL., Bobby Wilson of Detroit, MI., and Willie (Gloria) Wilson of Nettleton, MS. Godchildren: Mario Parks, Jada Bell, and Asya Joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Haynes Sr., her daughter Robbie Haynes, parents Easley and Pinky Wilson, sister Josephine Fields, and brothers James Wilson and William Wilson.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 10,2022 at 11 AM. Services will be held at New Prospect MB Church cemetery. She will lie in state from 10:30-11. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-5 at the funeral home with a wake from 5-6. Westbrooks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
MEMO
Terry Youmans
BOONEVILLE - Terry Youmans, 65, passed away on August 7, 2022, at Starkville Manner in Starkville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
James (Jimmy) Cooper Long
TUPELO - James (Jimmy) Cooper Long, a lifetime resident of Tupelo, MS, returned to his heavenly home on August 3rd, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. The family would like to thank his amazing caregivers from the Magnolia, Enhabit Home Health and Hospice, Charleston Place, and Comfort Keepers, along with Dr. Ken Harvey, for their love and care. Jimmy now has blessed relief from the cruelty of a disease he valiantly fought for many years.
Jimmy graduated from Tupelo High School in 1961 and graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1965, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. After graduating, he returned home to join his father, Charles, at McCullough, Long, McCullar, now known as MLM Clothiers. Jimmy's motto, "Dress better than you have to" spearheaded his knowledge and talent in the clothing industry, evolving MLM as one of the finest men's specialty stores in the southeast. He was the "General" of the Silver Circle Buying Group, which allowed MLM to offer their customers premier clothing lines and fabrics from all over the world.
Jimmy's customers loved gathering at MLM and enjoyed listening to his numerous stories of life, love, and family. He had the gift of making everyone feel special and like they were his BEST friend. He enjoyed getting to know everyone who graced the door of MLM. He had a positive impact on so many young men who worked at MLM over the years. He loved his family well and was passionate about gardening, his many dogs, fishing, the arts, and his business. His large personality was matched only by his larger heart.
Jimmy's involvement in the community included the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic, where he was the recipient of their fundraising roast, The Boys & Girls Club Dancing Like the Stars, Tupelo Children's Mansion, where he was an honoree, Downtown Mainstreet Association, The Bank Corp South Community Board, The founder of The Crazy Jimmy Marathon (now the Tupelo Marathon), and instrumental in the Gum Tree 10k Road Race and the Charlie Close Tennis tournament. He was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church of Tupelo.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon H Long, their children Melissa Chambers and husband Alexander Chambers, Susan Pierce and husband Gene Pierce; five grandchildren Mary Morgan Burks and husband Taylor Burks, Jack Chambers and wife Caroline Chambers, Charlie Chambers, Anna Kirk Presley, and Maggie Chambers; two great-grandchildren Gravlee Burks and Lucy Burks and his two sisters Patricia Cook and Claudette Campbell; mother-in-law Mary H Putnam; brother-in-law Bryan Hawkins and wife Brenda Hawkins; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles H Long and Sue Long Skeoch; maternal grandmother Verna Cooper Watson; paternal grandparents Mose and Clara Long.
A Service of Death and Resurrection celebrating Jimmy's life will be held at 12:30 PM tomorrow Thursday, August 11, 2022, from the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Tupelo with Rev. Rusty Keen and Rev. Dr. Raigan Miskelly officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM-12:00 PM on Thursday in Wesley Hall with a reception to follow the service in Wesley Hall. A private family committal will be held today Wednesday, August 10th, at the family plot. The services may be viewed online at First United Methodist-Tupelo's Facebook or Holland Funeral Directors Facebook at 12:30PM on Thursday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Memorials may be made to Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic, P. O. Box 1821, Tupelo, MS. 38802, or to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 854, Tupelo, MS. 38802.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.