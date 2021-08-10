Maureen Faiella
TUPELO – Maureen McAnally “Reenie” Faiella, 62, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born May 5, 1959, in Memphis, TN, to the late FE McAnally and Marsette McFarland McAnally. She grew up in Memphis and moved to Mississippi in 1980. She enjoyed history, researching genealogy, as well as traveling to other states to visit local libraries.
Graveside services will be at 10 AM, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Red Hill Cemetery in Sherman. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Louis Faiella of Tupelo; two sons, Paul Faiella and his wife, Crystal, of Water Valley, and Andrew Faiella and his wife, Catherine, of Collierville, TN; one brother, Tommy McAnally and his wife, Barbara, of Horn Lake; two sisters, Joyce McAnally Crawford and her husband, Jim, of Oroville, CA and Marthe Thomas and her husband, Danny, of Saltillo; two grandchildren, Christian and Bash.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Faiella; and two sisters, Mary McAnally McLaughlin and Trisha McAnally Redwine.
Johnnie Lampkin
O’FALLON – Johnnie Lampkin, 85, passed away on August 8, 2021, at Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Nathan Harrison
TIPPAH COUNTY – Nathan Harrison, 41, passed away on August 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Annie Lee Neal Walker Jordon
OKOLONA – Annie Lee Neal Walker Jordon, 78, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at U C Health Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Services will be on August 14, 2021 with a Celebration of Life Graveside Service at 10:00 AM at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona. Visitation will be on August 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N Olive St Okolona, MS 38860 Family and friends can send flowers and condolences in memory of Annie to the funeral home. To help comfort the family during their time of bereavement, family and friends of Annie are invited to leave a sympathetic message in the guest book on the memorial page of Annie Lee Neal Walker Jordon at www.fieldsfunerals.com.
Foster Kennedy
WEST POINT – “Live in harmony with one another; be sympathetic, love as brothers, be compassionate and humble. Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult, but with blessing, because to this you were called that you may inherit a blessing.” 1 Peter 3:8-9. Frank Foster Kennedy, Jr. passed away on August 9, 2021 at his home in West Point, Mississippi after a lengthy battle with ALS and pulmonary fibrosis. Foster was born on November 29, 1947 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Dr. Frank Foster Kennedy, Sr. and the late Betty Booth Kennedy. Foster grew up in Aberdeen, Mississippi, a town he loved dearly, and graduated from the University of Mississippi. He was an oil and gas landman and was the owner of Southwest Energy, Inc. Foster was a member of First United Methodist Church of West Point.
Foster was an avid Ole Miss fan, who loved the friends he made from all walks of life, including those from his days as a Sigma Chi at Ole Miss and those made during many rounds of golf. He enjoyed several outdoor activities, including golf, running and swimming. Foster will always be remembered as a perfect gentleman, a dapper dresser, a great friend, and a wonderful father and husband. He loved nothing more than “his girls.” As his health declined, Foster’s faith and consistent declarations of how blessed he was inspired and touched so many.
Foster is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gayle Walker Kennedy; two daughters Mary Clift Abdalla (Jerry) of Jackson, Mississippi and Claire Kennedy Pinelo (Oscar) of San Pedro, Belize; his sister, Cissy Kennedy Guess of Amory, Mississippi; and two grandchildren, Anne Simon “Sims” Abdalla and Nicolas Foster “Nico” Pinelo, who brought such joy to the last years of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Frank Kennedy and his brother-in-law, Jerry Guess.
Pallbearers will be Tom Elmore, Ronnie Roundtree, Johnny Norwood, H.L. Dilworth, Ricky Pinson, Belk Weems, Kyle Chandler, Toby Lott, Jim Mansfield and Dale Pierce. Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Ed Miller, Dr. Ned Miller, Dr. Ruth Fredericks, Dr. Tim Cannon, David Houston, Bob Lee, Smith Turnage, Andy Williams, and his in-home caregivers: Mary Reese, Mary Smith and Freda Ellis.
Due to Covid concerns, a graveside service will be held on Friday, August 13 at 10:00 am at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Aberdeen. The family will receive visitors at their home that afternoon from 4:30-6:30. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of West Point or to Friends of Children’s Hospital at 3900 Lakeland Drive, Suite 205, Flowood, Mississippi 39232. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
Phillip Rutherford
RIPLEY – Phillip Rutherford, 57, passed away on August 9, 2021, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Alice Jean Hughes
HICKORY FLAT – Alice Jean Hughes, 72, passed away on August 10, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Derrick Deon Knowles
BELDEN – Derrick Deon Knowles, 58, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home in Belden, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 at J.W. Porter’s Chapel at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary. Online condolence and full obituary at www.grayson-porters.com.
Willie Morrow
ABERDEEN – Willie Morrow, 79, passed away on August 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Dorothy Prestwich
FULTON – Dorothy Mazei Prestwich, 69, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home in the Dorsey Community. She was born April 13, 1952 to the late Louise Lesley Mazei and the late Margaret Bufford Mazei. With four small children, Dorothy took a leap of faith and returned to school at the age of 40. She earned her Bachelor of Education from Delta State University and began her career teaching Special Ed in the Clarksdale Municipal School District. In her first years teaching, she piloted a Special Education Inclusion program in a K-12 school with great success. Dorothy poured her heart and soul into education. She put great care into curating lessons and creating an environment for learning that was also fun. While fostering education in her classroom, Dorothy also continued her own education. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Education from Delta State University, Educational Specialist Degree from The University of Mississippi, and Doctorate of Education from The University of Mississippi. When her time in the classroom was complete, she entered administration where she devoted her time to Curriculum Development and later went on the serve as the Assistant Superintendent of Education for Clarksdale Municipal Schools. Though she no longer worked directly with students, her passion for their education did not stop. She worked tirelessly on developing programs and writing grants to help the district foster the best environment for learning. Dorothy was also an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, which promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Countless colleges regarded her as a mentor and friend. Dorothy retired in 2017 and moved to Fulton, MS to enjoy spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. In retirement, Dorothy spent her time tending her collection of flowers and plants, serving her community through providing meals to the homeless and underfed, knitting for the various babies joining her close and extended circle, and remaining active through classes at PowerZone Gym. She was an active member of The Sycamore Church and was always looking for an opportunity to connect and serve.
Services will be 11:00 am on Friday August 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Burton and Dennis Dupree officiating. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fulton City Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children: David (Laura) Prestwich, Chloe’ (Bryce) Prestwich, Sarah (Aaron) Busby, Michael (Kris) Prestwich; grandchildren: Benjamin Williams, Emaline Williams, Riley Prestwich, Anna Katherine Busby, Walker Prestwich; sisters: Elizabeth Mazei, Lesley Johnson.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neil Bertram Prestwich; sisters: Twinkle McCoy, JoAnne Daniels; brother, Jerry Mazei.
Pallbearers are Mikey, Bryce, Aaron, Jason, Boyce, Farris, David.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Jerry Louis Kimble
BELDEN – Jerry Louis Kimble, 62, passed away on July 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Harold Segars
BELMONT – Harold Segars, 81, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, August 11, 5 p.m. at Old Path Missionary Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 11, 3-5 p.m. at Old Path Missionary Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Ann Lesley
NETTLETON – Barbara Ann Lesley, 77, passed away on August 9, 2021 at Magnolia Manor Assisted Living in Tupelo. She was born on February 11, 1944 to parents Talmadge “T. A.” and Corrine Randolph in Wichita, KS. She lived most of her life in Itawamba and Monroe County. She enjoyed church, yard sales, puzzle books and being with her family. She was a member of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church.
Funeral services will be at the Nettleton Pentecostal Church on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Davis and Rev. Jordan Davis officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Alisha Armstrong Miller (Steve), Angie Lesley, two sisters, Faye Minich, Sherry Jones, four brothers, Sammy Randolph, Buster Randolph, Danny Randolph, Mike Randolph, one grandson, Kade Michael Baker, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Jimmy Randolph, and her husband Arlin Lesley.
Pallbearers will be Wade Randolph, Greg Randolph, Richard Randolph, Brad Minich, Jimmy Lee Randolph, and Chace House. Honorary pallbearers will be Brantley, Grayson, and Lincoln Perkins.
Visitation will be on Thursday 12:00-1:00 before service time at the Nettleton Pentecostal Church. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
Joanne Parker
NEW ALBANY – Joanne Stroud Parker, 85, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Magnolia Place in New Albany. She was born on April 4, 1936 in Union County to William Guy Stroud and Alma Lucille Smith. She was a former bookkeeper for Burchfield Supermarket and a department manager for Wal-Mart. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Don Chandler and Bro. Terry Floyd officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Shotwell and Karen Mayo (Donald); her sons, Dan Parker (Suzanne) and Mike Parker (Lisa); six grandchildren: Amanda Jo Wilson (Trey), Parker Dawson (Robert), Abbey Wright (Daniel), Kayla Tullos (Andrew), Allie Speck (Adam) and Ashley Parker; and fourteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis Melvin Parker; and a son-in-law, Hugh Shotwell.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 13, 2021 from noon until service time at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
