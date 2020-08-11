Russell Edward Ivy
ABBEVILLE – Russell Edward Ivy, 69, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Yocona Cemetery Taylor. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Burial will follow at Yocona Cemetery. Serenity Oxford in charge of arrangements.
Clara Roberson Dickerson
OKOLONA – Clara Roberson Dickerson, 91, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 AM at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS. Full obituary to follow.
Fred Herschel Yeakley
TIPPAH/ALCORN COUNTIES – Fred Herschel Yeakley, 66, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Services will be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Yeakley family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert L. “Bro” Pulliam, Jr.
PRAIRIE – 74, passed away on Aug. 6, 2020 at Gilmore-Amory.
Robert L. “Bro” Pulliam was born to his late parents, Robert L. Pulliam, Sr. and Jannie M. Whitfield on Feb. 6, 1946 in Prairie, MS. He was a former employee of Artex International. Mr. Pulliam was also a faithful member of Pleasant Plain. He was a Sunday School teacher, usher and many other things.
Mr. Robert L. Pulliam, Jr. is survived by his wife, Zoretta McClendon-Pulliam of 51 years, from Prairie. Two daughters; Cassandra Pulliam of Prairie and Kristi (Orlandous) Davis of Baldwyn. Two sons; Mel T. Pulliam, Sr. of Norfolk, Virginia and Cory Pulliam (Gretta) of Jacksonville, Florida. Two sisters; Juanita Pierce of Prairie and Ella (Dwight) Cunningham of Prairie. One brother; Alvin Pulliam (Shawn) of College Station, Texas. There are 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Wed., Aug. 12, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Thurs., Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Plain MBC Cemetery with Rev. Dwight Cunningham, Sr. officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be implemented.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Johnny James Hollis EdwardsNETTLETON/AMORY – Johnny James Hollis Edwards, 56, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 3 pm at Associated’s Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Thursday at 1 pm until service time at Associated Family Funeral Home. (associatedfuneral.com).
Trayden Burns
CORINTH – Trayden Burns, 3 weeks, passed away on August 7, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Dewitt C. Golden
NEW ALBANY – Dewitt C. Golden, 82, passed away on August 10, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Mother Iris N. Lee
NEW ALBANY – Mother Iris N. Lee, 76, passed away on August 10, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Amaline Rutledge
SALTILLO – Amaline Rutledge, 89, passed away on August 11, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Doris Shumpert
NETTLETON – Doris “Dot” Patterson Shumpert , 92, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. She was born in MS on May 24, 1928 to parents John Patterson and Melva Black Patterson. She lived most of her life in Nettleton. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Nettleton First United Methodist Church.
There will be a private family only service in the chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Bro. Jimmy Bryan will be officiating. Burial will be in the New Chapel Cemetery.
She is survived by one daughter, Susan Schlicht (Robert) of Nettleton; two sons, Barry Shumpert of Saltillo, Kirk Shumpert (Courtney) of Mooreville; five grandchildren, Dallas Shumpert, Mac McGhin, Savannah Shumpert, Sharlee Shumpert, Sheridan Shumpert, two great grandchildren, Hayden Schlict, Cameron Schlict, three special caregivers, Connie Shumpert, Tina Bell and Jerri Warren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband H.P.“Hack” Shumpert, one grandson Shane Schlict.
There will be no public visitation due to Covid-19. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Gaye Black
HATTIESBURG – Family graveside services for Gaye Morgan Black were held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Indianola City Cemetery in Indianola, MS. She passed away on August 7, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements were under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Indianola.
Gaye Morgan Black was born September 8, 1946. A native of Sunflower, MS, Gaye graduated from Ruleville High School. She graduated from Mississippi College for Women (now MUW) with a degree in Teaching, then later graduated from The University of Southern MS with a Masters in Library Science.
Gaye grew up playing and working on her family’s farm in Sunflower, MS. She was an all-star basketball player, excelled in track, played golf and tennis. Gaye’s favorite sport was tennis, by far. She played league tennis for many, many years.
Gaye began her teaching career in Starkville, MS, where she taught elementary. After moving to Indianola, MS, she taught kindergarten at First Baptist Church, then taught elementary school in Sunflower, MS and Moorehead, MS. She earned her master’s degree, then moved to Hattiesburg, MS to be the Librarian at NR Burger Middle School until she retired in 2011. Each summer, Gaye worked at the YMCA in Hattiesburg where she helped with a summer camp for kids program. She also worked with a tutoring program after her retirement that the YMCA established for kids during the school year.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Indianola, MS then attended First United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg, MS.
Gaye was preceded in death by her parents, Noel Morgan and Rubye Williamson Morgan and siblings LaFrances Morgan Hargett, Rex Allen Morgan, and Tiny Morgan Oglesby.
Gaye is survived by her children, Bradley Black (Danielle) of Hattiesburg, MS, and Madelyn Black Jennings (Will) of Tupelo, MS. Others are grandchildren, Greyson, Anna Bradley, and Landon Black of Hattiesburg, MS, and Grant and Greer Jennings of Tupelo, MS and former spouse, Russell Black of Indianola, MS. Other survivors are siblings, Noel Morgan (Vicki) of Greenwood, MS, Scarlotte Morgan Pittman (Crymes) of Jackson,MS, Duke Morgan (Jane) of Shaw,MS, and sister-in-law, Dale Munn Morgan (Rex) of Indianola, MS and brother-in-law, Joe Oglesby (Tiny) of Indianola, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to your local animal shelter.
Marsha Darlene Jenkins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Marsha Darlene Jenkins, 53, passed away on August 9, 2020, at her residence in Blue Mountain. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Virginia “Gen” Thomas
BALDWYN – Virginia “Gen” Bruce Enis Thomas, 82, moved into her Heavenly Home on August 10, 2020, free of pain. She was born to Bruce and Serena Surratt Enis on June 1, 1938 in Baldwyn, MS. Gen married Robert Marion Thomas on December 8, 1956. She graduated from Baldwyn High School and attended Northeast Community College. After Jeff was born, Robert and Gen moved to Wisconsin for employment opportunities, where four more sons were born. They returned to Baldwyn in 1968. Gen loved her family deeply, and she delighted in having them around the dining table on Sundays after church and holidays. Family holiday dinners were not complete without her famous Mac & Cheese and Banana Pudding. She was a life-long member of the First Christian Church of Baldwyn and was a true example of the Proverbs 31 woman.
She retired from Lucky Star and then worked at Walmart Photo Center where she enjoyed helping people. She was an avid reader.
Survivors include her husband Robert Thomas; 3 sons Jackie Paul (Sylvia) Thomas of Baldwyn, Jim (Audrey) Thomas of Saltillo, and Jon Thomas of Baldwyn; 10 grandchildren Jeremy Thomas, Justin (Mallory) Thomas, Jessica (Nick) Lavender, Anna Lisa (TJ) Stewart, Julie Brooke (Cary) Clark, Ashley (Drew) Deweese, Jayla (Brad) Bullard, Christian (Hannah) Thomas, Emily Thomas, and Genee Grace (Blake) Burress; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister Olivia (Doug) Pruitt and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gen was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Jeff Thomas and Joe Thomas, a brother Ronald Enis, granddaughter Holly Thomas, great-grandson Jack Riley Bullard, and a special cousin Margaret Ann Surratt Mau.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery with Bro. Kelly Carmichael officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Please observe COVID best practices.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: First Christian Church of Baldwyn, 996 S 4th Street, Baldwyn, MS 38824, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38103.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Virginia Shotts Brand
PRAIRIE – Virginia was born on May 18, 1930 to Ernest W. Shotts and Burma Clem McFerrin in Mantachie, MS at grandmothers house. She passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora at the age of 90. She lived and grew up in Houston and graduated from Houston High School in 1948. She married Billy Brand on January 12, 1950. She was a program clerk in the ASCS office, now FSA in Houston for over 30 years.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Houston Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Lindley officiating. Burial to follow. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by a niece, Virginia Cole (Stan) of McKinney, TX; a nephew, Steve Shotts (Teresa) of Dallas, TX; a niece-in-law, Cloetta Spearman (Mike) of Colorado; two great nieces, Angela Hollingsworth and Renay Moore of Houston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Brand; a brother, Jean E. Shotts, Sr.; two nephews, Jean E. Shotts, Jr. and James Brand.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: McCondy Cemetery Fund, Post Office Box 1161, Aberdeen, MS 39730.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Wenko K. Miller
CORINTH – Wenko K. Miller, 60, passed away on August 11, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
James Robinson
PRAIRIE – James Robinson, 60, passed away on August 10, 2020, at Northwest Mississippi Medical Center in Clarksdale. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Ruth Touchstone
BLUE SPRINGS – Ruth Touchstone, 91, passed away on August 10, 2020, at her residence in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Mary Gunn
TUPELO – Mary Gunn, 66, passed away on August 10, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Billy Barnes
BOONEVILLE – Billy Barnes, 83, passed away on August 10, 2020, at Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
