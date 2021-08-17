TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Harold Wright Allmond, Tippah County
Bro. Billy Wayne "Bill" Baker, Tippah County
Shelby J. Bell, Pontotoc
Jerome Brown, Walnut
Dakota Clayton, Nettleton
Frank Norris Egger, Picayune
Gloria Powell Estes, Tupelo
Emzell Ewing, Golden
Gary Dale Keeton, Fulton
Terry Keith, Pontotoc
Bobby Neal McDonald, Golden
Mavis E. Parham, Asheboro, North Carolina/Smithville
Michael Lynn Pratt, Union County
Helen Larue Rouse, Dennis
Lee J. Sloan, Columbus
Terrie Lynn Whitesides, Shannon
Gennie Wright, Belden
David Wayne Young, Pontotoc
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
August 18, 2021
MR. BRADLEY JOHNSON
Myrtle
Visitation: 1 until 3 p.m.
Wednesday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
MR. JIMMY DALE GREEN
Greenville, South Carolina
formerly of Tupelo
Graveside Services
10 a.m. Saturday
Tupelo Memorial Park
MR. LEON EDWARDS
Tupelo
Graveside Services
10:30 a.m. Saturday
Tupelo Memorial Park
MR. JASON KIRK
Saltillo
3 p.m. Saturday
Saltillo Chapel
Visitation: 3 until 8 p.m.
Friday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
Holland Directory for Wednesday, August18, 2021
Mr. Dakota Clayton
Nettleton
Arrangements Pending
MEMO
Michael Lynn Pratt
UNION COUNTY - Michael Lynn Pratt, 56, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, August 19,2021 at 11AM at Moss Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 5:30 until 8PM and Thursday from 9AM until 11AM at Moss Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Enterprise Cemetery.
MEMO
Terry Keith
PONTOTOC - Terry Keith , 60 of Pontotoc, passed away on August 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Terry was born in Mississippi to Dalton and Hazel Chunn Keith on August 26, 1960 and was a self employed plumber. Arrangements are provided by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION - TUPELO, 109 Rankin Extd in Midtown, 662-260-5100. Mr Keith leaves behind a daughter Tammy Lynn Parker of Pontotoc and grandchildren Brandon Wayne Parker, Skyler Reid Parker, and Shelby Dawn Brown Parker. He also is survived by his Mother Hazel Chunn Keith of Pontotoc, 2 sisters Cathy Keith Myers (Bob), Mary Jane Keith Rackley (Joe) 3 brothers William Dell Keith, Dalton "Gene" Keith and Thomas Darren Keith. He was preceded by his father Dalton O'Dell Keith and 1 brother Billy Dean Keith. Family and Friends Visitation time will be 6-7pm on Thursday, August 19th with Funeral Services, Memories and Celebration of Terry's life following at 7pm in the TUPELO CHAPEL OF MEMORIES/ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Keith family. Please share your memories and condolences at associatedfuneral.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Gloria Powell Estes
TUPELO - Gloria Gwen Powell Estes, passed away June 9, 2021 in Monroeville, Alabama after a long battle with early onset dementia.
She only lived in Monroeville a short time before she died. She was born June 20, 1949 to Icy and Elmo Powell. She grew up in Tupelo, Mississippi where she spent most of her life. She enjoyed camping, dancing and getting her nails done with her daughter.
She is survived by her husband Earl Estes; her only daughter Greta Carruthers Bourbeau (John) of Bloomfield Hills Michigan; her brother Kenneth Powell (Carol) of Amory, Mississippi; four grandchildren, Lauren Riley, Hollie Riley, Juliette Bourbeau, and Jack Bourbeau of Bloomfield Hills, MI; two nephews, Kendall Powell of Amory and Bob Powell of Tupelo. She had such a great laugh and she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Lynn Powell of Tupelo.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 19 at 11:00 am at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Roger Akers officiating. Friends and family welcome.
MEMO
Harold Wright Allmond
TIPPAH COUNTY - Harold Wright Allmond, 90, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at his residence in Dumas. Services will be on Friday, August 20 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 19 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Allmond family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Lee J. Sloan
COLUMBUS - Lee Jerome Sloan, 78, met his Savior face to face on August 14, 2021. Born on November 6, 1942, in Monroe County, he was a son to the late Johnnie Ridings Sloan and Troy Newton Sloan.
Lee attended S.D. Lee High School in Columbus. At the young age of 15, he became a hero and saved his sister from drowning. He was very smart, always conscientious of the environment, and enjoyed animals, especially dogs. Lee was passionate about the Boy Scouts Club of America. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ, his family, and he was a patriot with great pride for the United States.
He initially worked in Radiator Repair for over 20 years. He was employed by different companies including Bill Seigle. W. B. Taylor, Philips Contracting Co., and V.B. Young. He also was an entrepreneur, doing radiator repairs out of his own shop. He then switched directions in his career and worked for over 20 years at Four County Electric Company where one of his main jobs was repairing meters. He was proud of his many years of service and got great satisfaction in serving the general public. Many memories were made at Four County and he told tales about his experiences there for years.
In his free time, he liked to be outside, gardening as well as listening to Country Western music, blue grass and gospel on one of his radios, of which he collected many. Lee also loved spending time with his treasured family, wood carving different objects, and anything that involved the iconic 57 Chevy. Beside his family, some of his close family friends were Walter Sansing, Bubba Holliday, Harold Berry, Jody Thompson, Otis and Pat Richardson.
Lee was a very intelligent man who was so giving to others in need. All the memories made over the years will be cherished and he will never be forgotten. He will be missed dearly.
Lee is survived by his sisters Joan Fenwick, Bloomington, IN, Acel Sloan Stallings (Jim), Hatley, MS; brother, John Renay Sloan, Columbus; nieces and nephews, Jerry, Sherri, Jenny, Ellyn, Joey, Jeremy, Andy, Jason, Ben, Matt, and Sericea; a host of great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Troy Newton Sloan; grandparents, Gainey and Dora Sloan; Elonzo and Maude Newton; brother, Billy Sloan (Connie); sister, Nancy Sloan Atkins; niece, Sherri Thornell; and great nephew, Sloan Ian Atkins.
A graveside service will be held at Carolina Cemetery, Carolina Community, MS, on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm, with Mr. Perry Newton officiating. Pallbearers will be Andrew Atkins, Joey Atkins, Matt Atkins, Chris Green, Justin Green, and Bryan Honnoll. Honorary pallbearers will be John Sloan, Jim Stallings, and Ellis Atkins.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorials will be made to Mississippi School for the Blind, 1252 Eastover Drive, Jackson, MS, 39211.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Gennie Wright
BELDEN - Gennie Wright, 99, passed away on August 17, 2021, at her residence in Belden, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Shelby J. Bell
PONTOTOC - Shelby J. Bell, 78, passed away on August 16, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Terrie Lynn Whitesides
SHANNON - Terrie Lynn Whitesides, 57, passed away on August 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Frank Norris Egger
PICAYUNE - Frank Norris Egger, 80, passed away on August 15, 2021, at Slidell Memorial Hospital, Slidell, LA in Slidell, Louisiana. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Gary Dale Keeton
FULTON - Gary Dale Keeton, 67, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at his residence in Fulton, MS. Services will be on Thursday, August 19, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 18, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Helen Larue Rouse
DENNIS - Helen Larue Rouse, 91, passed away on August 17, 2021, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
MEMO
Bro. Billy Wayne "Bill" Baker
TIPPAH COUNTY - Bro. Billy Wayne "Bill" Baker, 79, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at his residence in Tippah County. Services will be on Thursday August 19, 2021 at 11 AM at West Ripley Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday August 18, 2021 from 5 PM until 9 PM at West Ripley Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Springs Cemetery in Calhoun City, MS. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Baker family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Mavis E. Parham
ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA/SMITHVILLE - Mavis E. Parham, 95, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Brookdale Nursing Center, Asheboro, North Carolina in Asheboro, North Carolina. Services will be on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Jerome Brown
WALNUT - Jerome Brown, 67, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on McBride Funeral Home website at a later date. www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Emzell Ewing
GOLDEN - Emzell Ewing, 84, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at his home. He was born May 4, 1937 to the late Jessie Allen Ewing and the late Earlessie Pearson Ewing in Itawamba County. He was member, Sunday School teacher, song leader and Deacon at Walker Baptist Church. Emzell enjoyed going to church, working and spending time with his family and friends. He always looked forward to going out to eat at Reeves Steak House with his friends on Thursday nights.
Services will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday August 19, 2021 at Walker Baptist Church with Bro. Clay Weaver, and Bro. Ray Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday August 18 at Senter Funeral Home and will continue at Walker Baptist Church from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday August 19. The family request face mask and social distancing at the visitation and funeral service.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bonnie Ewing, son; Benjie (Sheryl) Ewing of Golden, daughter; Karen Nichols of Golden, grandsons; Shaun Nichols of Golden, and Shane (Lauren) Nichols of Red Bay, AL, great grandson; Kason Reed Nichols, great granddaughter; Darby Mae Nichols, 2 brothers; Rickey (Kaye) Ewing of Golden, and Kenney (Mildred) Ewing of Golden, 3 sisters; Kathleen (DeeLane) Earnest of Golden, Louise Melson of Golden, Ellen (Jerry) Pruitt of Golden, and special caregiver, Debbie Wilemon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Allen and Earlessie Ewing, 2 infant sons; Vickery Ewing, and Baron Emzell Ewing, infant brother; Ezell Ewing, brother; George Ewing, sister; Mary Nell Brown, and son in law, Mark Nichols.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Bobby Neal McDonald
GOLDEN - Bobby Neal McDonald, 75, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 15, 2021. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his grandchildren, playing games on his phone. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Guntown where he served as President of his Sunday School class. He retired from Malone and Hyde.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Bobby Robbins, Bro. Tommy Sanford and Bro. Kenneth Watson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Diane B. McDonald of Guntown; daughters, Sharon Angles of Jumpertown, Cindy McDonald of Baldwyn and Tonya Moore (James) of Baldwyn; sons, George Winters (Becky) of Guntown and Jonathan Winters (Miranda) of Guntown; sisters, Linda Pickens, Martha Humphrey, Meadie Cossitt and Marie Blue; grandchildren, Isabel Ibarra, Elisabet Ibarra, Rachel Angeles, Victoria Moore, Alex Moore, Gabe Winters, Allie Winters, Samantha Winters, Riley Winters, Skylar Robbins, Jodi Copeland; (4) great-grandchildren, Honor Ibarra, Lincoln Ibarra, Casen Copeland and Weston Copeland; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Lizzie Pannell McDonald;(1) sister; (4) brothers; 1st wife, Charlotte McDonald.
Pallbearers will be George L. Winters III, Jonathan Winters, Alex Moore, Justin Anderson, Case Curtiss, Perry Lansdell, James Moore and Gabe Winters.
Skylar Robbins and his nephews will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Dakota Clayton
NETTLETON - Dakota Clayton, 28, passed away on August 17, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
MEMO
David Wayne Young
PONTOTOC - David Wayne Young, 68, passed away on August 17, 2021, in Shelbyville, IN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
