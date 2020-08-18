Korey Causey
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Korey Causey, 27, passed away on August 17, 2020, in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Larry Gene Eichhorn
OXFORD – Larry Gene Eichhorn, 73, passed away on August 18, 2020, at his residence in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Betty Ann Raleigh
AMORY – Betty Ann Raleigh, 70, passed away on August 16, 2020, at NMMC-Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Celeste Ford
ABERDEEN – Celeste Ford, 83, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-GT in Columbus. Services will be on Friday, August, 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Kjell Stig Westerlund
AMORY – Kjell Stig Westerlund, 71, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at his residence in Amory, Mississippi. Born on April 3, 1949, in Sundbyberg, Sweden, he was a son of the late Margit Pousette and the late Stig Olaf Westerlund.
Gifted in math and science, Kjell studied Astronomy at Stockholm University and Electronics at Chalmers Tekniska University. He started work as a Test Engineer with Standard Radio in Sweden and worked as an Electronics Engineer for over forty years, working in fields of robotics, computer development in chip, network, and wireless designs, and electroluminescence. He worked with leading firms such as Intel, ICL, and Ericsson, on projects throughout Europe, the former Soviet Union, Asia and North America. He was known and recognized by his colleagues for extraordinary talent and untiring determination.
He met his wife, Mary Jane Grisham, while she was working with Svensk Dator Design, a company co-owned by Kjell in Stockholm, Sweden. They were married in Santa Cruz, CA, and, were married for over 27 years, living in Stockholm, Sweden and Dallas, TX, before retiring to his wife’s hometown of Amory, MS. They also enjoyed a summer home in Edsbro, Sweden, a community Kjell knew and loved as a child at his grandparents farm.
Throughout his life Kjell pursued obtaining greater knowledge through active hobbies of astronomy, photography, sailing, and music. He loved nature and animals and supported furthering the work of nature conservation and humane organizations. He was also passionate about politics, both regional and international.
Kjell leaves behind his wife, Mary Jane Westerlund, of Amory, MS, and his brother, Christer Westerlund (Gunn) of Edsbro, Sweden, and, two nieces, Charlotta (Robin) Skantze and Josefin Johansson Westerlund, both of Linkoping, Sweden. And, other family members in Sweden and Italy.
No services are scheduled at this time. Donations in his memory may be made to the World Wildlife Fund (worldwildlife.org) or MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Carlos Mareno Magallon
TUPELO/AMORY – Carlos Mareno Magallon, 69, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a scheduled time for family and will be private at Magnolia Suite of Associated Family Funeral Home. Viewing and short visit was Tuesday.
Sarah Parker
SHANNON – Sarah Parker, 72, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home. She was born December 3, 1947 in Baldwyn to Vardaman and Gladys Miller. She was a longtime employee of Futorian and a faithful member of Oak Valley Christian Church. She loved singing, tending to her flowers and her dogs. She loved her family and doted over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be 12 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Danny Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In order to comply with state mandated regulations, family and friends are asked to wear mask at all times.
She is survived by her children, Mike Parker (Ruby Perry) of Cherokee, AL and Theresa Petty (Jerry Lyle) of Shannon; one brother, Ronald Cain of Biloxi; 5 grandchildren, Candice Gullick, Jamie Parker, Corey Petty, Sam Parker and Dakota Parker; 7 great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Kellan, Mason, Jordan, Kailer, Jayden and Emma.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jimmy Parker.
Pallbearers will be Mike Parker, Nathan Bedford, Jerry Lyle, Thomas Hogan, Corey Petty, Sam Parker and Jamie Parker.
Visitation will be 10 – 12 Thursday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
James Merle Baker
SALTILLO – James Merle Baker, Sr., 86, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Merle was born July 16, 1934 to James Austin Baker and Eppie Moore Baker in Lee County. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. On December 28, 1956, he married the former Margaret Ann Wren. Merle retired in 1998, after a long career at Day-Brite Manufacturing. He enjoyed woodworking making everything from birdhouses to shelving. When spending his time outdoors, he could be found either hunting or riding four-wheelers with his grandchildren or friends.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Margaret Baker of Saltillo; two children, Martha Sewell and her husband, Robert of Tupelo and James Baker, Jr. and his wife, Jayme of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Ryan Sewell and his wife, Amanda of Mooreville, Valerie Morgan and her husband, Matthew of Indianola, Tony Baker and his wife, Abbie of Benton and Alexandra Baker of Saltillo; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Faye Woolridge and her husband, Bobby Joe of Mantachie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Eppie Baker; one brother, Charles Baker; and two sisters, Frances McKissick and Eunice Campbell.
Visitation will be 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Keyes Cemetery with Rev. Donny Riley officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to your charity of choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Dale Woodruff
BOONEVILLE – Thomas Dale Woodruff, 75, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He was born February 2, 1945, to Douglas Monroe and Bonnie Woodruff. He was a member of Zion Rest Church of Christ, and a truck driver. He enjoyed tending to his sheep, cattle and Border Collies, and the outdoors.
A Celebration of Life graveside service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Minister Tony Brown officiating, and Mr. Luke Chittom delivering the Eulogy.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Woodruff; adopted son, Luke Chittom and his wife, Kristin; adopted grandchildren, Ida and Canaan Chittom; a sister-in-law, Emma Shook; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, J.H. and Lucinda Woodruff.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Charles Swenkoske
TIPPAH COUNTY – Charles Swenkoske, 74, passed away on August 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Jessie Mae White Sullivan
SALTILLO – Jessie Mae White Sullivan “MaeMae”, age 80, celebrated her home going on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her grandson’s home. She was born December 30, 1939 in Saltillo, MS to B. L. “Tom” and Elsie Crafton White. She was very active in Home Interiors and in her retirement she enjoyed weekly bible studies, monthly Joy club and spending time with family and friends. She was a dedicated member of Saltillo First Baptist Church.
A celebration of life service will be held at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ronnie Hatfield officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Dillard (Mike) of Mantachie; son, James Sullivan of Saltillo; daughter, Valarie Sullivan of Saltillo; brothers, Tommy White (Becky) and Dean White; sister-in-law, Jeanie White; grandchildren, Will Sullivan (Mitzi), Jessica Miller (Steven), Jordan Dillard (Lacy), Jenna Owens (Rocky), Colby McGee and Jesse Crump; special son-in-law, Jimmy McGee; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred “Wimp” Sullivan; her mother and father; brother, Stanley White and a grandson, Josh Sullivan.
Her grandsons will serve as her pallbearers.
Visitation was held at Waters Funeral Home Tuesday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Donald Pounders
MANTACHIE – Donald “Don” Pounders, 73, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home in Mantachie. He was born November 26, 1946 to the late Vulen Pounders and the late Helen Jean Beechum Pounders in Belmont. Don was owner/operator of 45 BBQ for 15 years before his retirement. He enjoyed drawing, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.
Services are private family only with burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by a daughter; Donna (Johnny) Ethridge of Tupelo, son; Daniel (Leanne) Pounders of Tupelo, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 sister; Barbara Davidson, and cousin; Olen (Pat) Lovette.
He was preceded in death by a son, Donnie Pounders and his parents, Vulen and Helen Jean Pounders.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Brenda Joyce Tallant Roberson
ECRU – Brenda Joyce Tallant Roberson, 61, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday at 2 pm at Cairo Baptist Church in Ecru. Visitation will be on Wednesday at 12 Noon until service time at at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME IN TUPELO ARE IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Cairo Cemetery.
Teresa Dunn
MUNFORD, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF TUPELO – Teresa Ann Dunn passed away on August 18, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Memphis. She was 62 years of age and a retired school teacher.
Mrs. Dunn leaves her husband of 11 years, Billy Dunn; sons, Jonathan (Lindsey) Chaney, Alan Chaney; grandchildren, Eva Kate, and Parker.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Edith Heflin. A visitation will be held at Munford Funeral Home- Munford Chapel from 11:30 am until the memorial service at 1 pm on August 20th.
The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Munford Funeral Home- Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123 munfordfuneralhome.com.
James R. Burchfield
UNION COUNTY – James R. Burchfield, 59, passed away on August 18, 2020, in Tupelo at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Ida Raspberry
OKOLONA – Ida Raspberry, 89, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at NMMC Hospital in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on August 21, 2020 at 10:00 A. M. at Odd Fellow North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Calvary M. B. Church at P. O. Box 145 Okolona, MS 38860.
