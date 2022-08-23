TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James Hopkins Booker, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama
Sidney Sylvester Faulkner, Holly Springs
Dr. Bob D. Johnson, Saltillo
Ruby Louise McShan, Tupelo
Tommy Prentice, Starkville
--------------------------------------------------------
MEMO
James Hopkins Booker, Jr.
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA - James Hopkins Booker, Jr., 84, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home in Huntsville, AL. Services will be on Saturday August 27, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Tommy Prentice
STARKVILLE - Thomas "Tommy" E. Prentice, Jr., 68, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022 after an almost yearlong battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS also known as Lou Gehrig's disease). Tommy was known as "TP", "Deddy" to his daughters and "Big" to his grandchildren. He was born in Montgomery, AL on October 31, 1953 to the late Thomas E. Prentice Sr. "Skip" and Margaret Ann Harris Prentice. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Lorelei Love Brooks. He grew up in Plantersville and Tupelo. He spent his days on the family farm with his Papaw, cousins and childhood friends, hunting, fishing, riding horses. Tommy was an Eagle Scout, where he learned lifelong lessons and made loyal friends. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1972 and he often reminisced his high school years as some of the best. Tommy proudly served in the United States Army Reserves from 1972-1978, Spec-6. He married Kathy Winfield of Booneville on August 7, 1976, they just celebrated their 46thAnniversary. Tommy bled maroon and white, and graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business and Marketing. Tommy and Kathy made Starkville their home after graduating from MSU. He loved State's sports, followed his Bulldogs and was a season ticket holder in Football, Men's and Women's Basketball and Baseball. There was no one prouder and more devoted of our Miss. State Bulldogs than Tommy Prentice. Tommy was an entrepreneur, owning and operating University Painters and Prentice Rentals, LLC, a Realtor for Home Place Realty and was the first ALFA Insurance agent in Starkville, where he won numerous awards. He served his community proudly; Tommy was a two term Alderman for Ward 2 and served on various committees and organizations: Kiwanis, Jaycee's, Rotary, Ducks Unlimited, Chamber of Commerce, School Board member of Starkville Public Schools, Starkville Hunting Club, Quarterback Club and the Oktibbeha County Chapter of Mississippi State Alumni and a Patron of Excellence. Tommy began his banking career at NBC, National Bank of Commerce as Vice President of Marketing, then was recruited to be the Vice President at Merchant & Farmer's Bank and ended as Vice President of BankFirst Financial. Upon retirement he returned to the insurance business with LPL Financial. He served as a poll worker in Ward 4 and enjoyed talking with the public and handing out stickers. Tommy was an active member of First United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees. He was Chair of Missions and loved his trips to Russia, the Philippians, Alaska, Mexico, Costa Rica and many local mission trips. Tommy had a passion for history and genealogy, tracing his roots back many generations including Williamsburg, VA, where there is still a store bearing one of the original spellings of the Prentice family name. Tommy was an outdoorsman, and avid hunter with birds being his favorite. He loved the game of golf and went on many golf and hunting trips until his illness no longer allowed him to do so. Tommy loved to travel; Yellowstone was among one of his favorite places. After many trips out west, Tommy and Kathy spent the summer of 2016 working in the Yellowstone National Park. Tommy was a wonderful friend to all; he never met a stranger. He was a great provider for his family and a great "Big" to his grandchildren. His fun-loving personality will be remembered by all that knew and loved him. His infectious spirit will be deeply missed by all.
A memorial service celebrating Tommy's life will be held at 4 PM Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Starkville with Rev. Jim Genesse and Rev. Bob Rambo officiating. A commemorating ringing of the cowbells will follow the service on the front steps of the church. Visitation will be from 2PM-4PM with services following. Holland Funeral Directors Tupelo (662-840-5000) is honored to be serving their longtime friends.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Kathy Winfield Prentice of Starkville; his daughters, Alaina Katherine Prentice Phillips (Logan) and Leslie Prentice Brooks both of Starkville; and his grandchildren, Bryson Rhett Scott, William Michael Brooks III "Tripp" and Tempest Anne Brooks; brother, Steven Prentice (Donna) of Land O' Lakes, Florida; aunt, Frankie Ann Johns of Tupelo; a brother-in-law, Robert Winfield (Janice) of Booneville and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Missions, 200 W Lampkin Street, Starkville, MS 39759
MEMO
Sidney Sylvester Faulkner
HOLLY SPRINGS - Sidney Sylvester Faulkner, 65, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at New Dimension Salt & Light Ministries, 565 Neely Ave., Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Comfort C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Waterford, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Ruby Louise McShan
TUPELO - Ruby Louise McShan, 43, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. James Temple COGIC Church, 719 Ashland Rd, Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. James Temple COGIC Church, 719 Ashland Rd, Ripley, MS. Burial will follow at St. Luke COGIC Church Cemetery, 3076 Lamar Rd, Ashland MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, FLAG, PEGUES LOGO
Dr. Bob D. Johnson
SALTILLO - Dr. Bob D. Johnson, 86, of Saltillo, died Monday morning, August 22, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 24, 1936, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. A longtime educator, Dr. Johnson earned his Ph.D. in Zoology at Arizona State University, where he went on to teach for more than 30 years. He loved his students and created longtime friendships with many of them. After his retirement from ASU, Dr. Johnson became a successful and award-winning cattle breeder. This, again, allowed him the opportunity to work with young people through Future Farmers of America in Northeast Arkansas, and the International Junior Brangus Breeders Association. Dr. Johnson and his wife of 43 years, Mrs. Brenda Johnson, moved to Mississippi five years ago to be closer to their youngest daughter. They are members of Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo.
Dr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Brenda G. Johnson of Saltillo; three daughters, D'Ann Mabry (Bill) of San Antonio, Texas, Bobbie Lynn Tshirhart (David) of Atascosa, Texas, and Stephanie King (Chris) of Saltillo, Mississippi; his twin sister, Bette Bock of Kenton, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Joseph Michael Johnson of San Antonio and Kyra Tomlin (Isaac) of Peppertown, Mississippi; and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Poynor and Sam Johnson; two brothers, G.H. Johnson and Curtis Johnson; and a sister, Freda Leach.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Jonesboro Memorial Park in Jonesboro, Arkansas with Dr. Phil Ellis officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101; or Faith Baptist Church, 553 CR 681, Saltillo, MS 38866.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.