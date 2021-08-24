TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Betty Armstrong, Amory
Rita Marie Hogan Caldwell, Amory
Randall Wayne Clingan, Pontotoc
Ruthel Comer, New Albany
Adren Ray Crabb, Jr., Baldwyn
Albert Sidney Davis, Jr., Ripley
Bobby Gene "Winky" Davis, Pontotoc
Jimmy Farnham, Nettleton
Joshua Lynn Chase Hamm Gaillard, Tippah County
Glenn Glover, Tupelo
Howard Hall, Amory
Celeste Ross Holland, Booneville
Carolyn Holley, Booneville
Randy Alan Johnson, Mobile, Alabama
Kathy M. Jones, Union/Pontotoc County
Truman Lindsey, Baldwyn
James (Smiley) Marion, New Albany
Mary Jane Mooneyham, Pontotoc
A.B. "Sonny" Rooks, Amory
Kerry "K Boy" Saylors, Amory
Bonnie Strickland, Vina, Alabama
Climet Christine Topp, Belden
Beulah Howard Walker, Tippah County
Kaiden Kemari Weaver, Oxford
Julia "Dianne" Weeks, Booneville
Mary L. Wheeler, Tupelo
Kaiden Kemari Weaver
OXFORD - Kaiden Kemari Weaver, one month old, passed away on August 18, 2021, at home in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
Mary Jane Mooneyham
PONTOTOC - Mary Jane Mooneyham passed away from complications due to COVID on August 22, 2021. She was born July 26, 1962 in Houlka, MS. She worked in the furniture industry for most of her life and had been at Affordable Furniture for the past 14 years. She was an active member of Faith Outreach Church in Okolona, MS. She was known for her infectious smile, sweet spirit, and the kindness she always showed to others. To know Mary Jane was to love her. She loved to dance before the Lord at her church and we know she is now dancing with Jesus. She is preceded in death by her father, John Henry Wiggs and brother Jim B. Wiggs, Sr. Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 40 years Randy Mooneyham; sons, Jeffery Mooneyham (Amanda) of Hendersonville, TN, and Jeremy Mooneyham of Pontotoc; her two granddaughters, Trinity and Alayna Mooneyham, who were the apple of her eye. She was from a large family and is survived by her mother, Lillie Francis Wiggs of Houlka; siblings Billy F. Wiggs, Sr. (Sherry) of Houlka, Johnny W. Wiggs of Houlka, Barbara O. Stegall (John) of Shreveport, LA, Jeannie McVay (Willie) of Houlka, Janet Harsin (Tom) of Sheridan, TX, Debra Wiggs of Randolph, Jerry L. Wiggs of Houlka, Donna C. Wiggs of Houlka, and Tina J. Stegall (Larry) of Columbus as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation from 5:00 - 9:00 PM Tuesday, August 24th at Faith Outreach Church, 272 N McDonnell St (Hwy 41N), Okolona, MS. Visitation beginning at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 25th with the celebration of life officiated by Brother Jimmy Bryan starting at 2:00 PM. Burial will be immediately following at Rose Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made in Mary Jane's memory to Millcreek of Pontotoc 1814 MS-15, Pontotoc, MS 38863. She enjoyed ministering there and teaching ladies about Jesus.
Julia "Dianne" Weeks
BOONEVILLE - Julia "Dianne" Weeks, 70, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville, MS. She was born August 31, 1950, to J.A. Smith and Julia Faye Nichols (Clyde). Mrs. Dianne enjoyed gourmet cooking, sewing, planting, reading, and spoiling her cats. She loved helping her husband, Willie Weeks, operate Willie Week's Diner.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Booneville Mayor Chris Lindley and Mr. Dale Michael officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her four sisters, Donna Coats, Denise Wilemon (Clayton), Phyllis Barnes (Terry), and Melissa Turner; five nieces and nephews, Michael Smith (Shawna), Jessica Coats, Alanah Barnes, Alexandria Barnes, and Kenney Turner; and twelve great-nieces and great-nephews, Mason, Cooper, Jack, Madelyn, Gatlin, Ava Kate, Rhett, Clarke, Greir, Audra Rose, Bauer, and Abbott.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie Weeks; one nephew, Kevin Turner; and one niece, Emily Turner.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Bonnie Strickland
VINA, ALABAMA - Bonnie Strickland, 87, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Marion Regional Nursing Home in Hamilton, AL. Services will be on Wednesday, August 25, 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 25, 2-4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Randall Wayne Clingan
PONTOTOC - Randall Wayne Clingan, 40, passed away August 19, 2021 at his home. Randall was born on October 29, 1980 in Tupelo, MS. He was only expected to live only hours; however, he lived 40 wonderful years. Randall adored his parents, Rex and Donna Clingan, and his dog, Molly. He especially enjoyed watching Spongebob and helium character balloons. He loved balloons. He loved his brothers, Matt and Jason, as well as his sisters-in-law, Brandy and Allison. His eyes would light up when his nephews, Blake and Jace, and his nieces, Sadie and Sophie would come through his room to visit and play. His cousins made his life richer: Mike, Asher, and Bella Pits, and Chris (Stacey) Coln. Randall was preceded in death by his twin brother, Randy, who died shortly after birth; his grandparents, Horace Williams, Wayne and Betty Dill, and Wayne and Ollie (Cox) Clingan; and his uncle, Wesley Pitts.
Randall made the world a much better place because of his love and smiles! He left many aunts and uncles who cherished him: Pat (Randy) Roper, Donnie Huffman, and Dianne Pitts. Randall also left behind many others who loved him, especially his caregiver, Lavender Duffy.
Due to COVID Randall's remembrance service will be held at a later date. Put a big smile on your face in honor of Randall today!
Carolyn Holley
BOONEVILLE - Carolyn Helen Martin Holley, 79, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at her home. She was born January 29, 1942, to Gordon and Luverne Martin. She was a home maker, and member of Gaston Baptist Church. She enjoyed yard work, cooking sweets, and spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Angela Trimble and Joel Tittle officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, J.C. Holley; one son, Marty Holley; three daughters, Angela (Keith) Trimble, Tracy (Joel) Tittle and Hannah Hughes; seven grandchildren, Taylor Trimble, Holley Marie Trimble, Anna Carol (Drew) Curtiss, Clay Holley, Montgomery Tittle, Samuel Thomas Hughes and Caroline Elyse Hughes; and one great-grandson, Kai Andrew Curtiss.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jimmy Martin; and a sister, Betty Googe.
Pallbearers are Taylor Trimble, Clay Holley, Samuel Thomas Hughes, Keith Trimble, Joel Tittle and Eddie Googe.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Randy Alan Johnson
MOBILE, ALABAMA - Randy Alan Johnson (58) passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at Springhill Memorial Hospital in Mobile, AL. He was a member of Wheeler Baptist Church before moving to Mobile. He enjoyed playing basketball, working and traveling.
Private family services are 11 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Brown Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Randy is survived by his wife, Pat Johnson of Mobile, AL; his daughter, Jolie-Grace Johnson of Wheeler; his step-daughters, Vicky Stringer (Jeff), Salina Stacey (Bud) and Kyla Levins (Gaylon) all of Mobile; his sister, Cathy Pace (Dale) of Booneville; his parents, Dizzy Dean and Grace Johnson of Baldwyn; his nephew, Brian Pace (Chasity) of Baldwyn and a host of step-nieces, step-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George & Lona Denson and Tobe & Jewal Johnson.
Pallbearers are; Dale Pace, Brian Pace and Billy Jones. Honorary pallbearers are; Jeff Stringer, Gaylon Levins and Mel Hungate.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Mary L. Wheeler
TUPELO - Mary Lena Bradford Wheeler was born June 9, 1936, in Tupelo, Mississippi. Her mother was Emogene Thomas Metcalf of Verona, MS. Her father was Charlie "Sandy" Bradford of the College Hill Community.
Mary was a graduate of the Mary C. Wade High School in Verona, Mississippi. She was also a member of the school's basketball team. Mary was employed at several different companies where she made history as the first African American employee including: Driefus Jewelers, Tupelo; Sears and Roebuck, Memphis; GE, Memphis; and 20 years as a nurse assistant at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Mary was a life-long and faithful member of Chandlers Temple C.M.E. Church in Verona, Mississippi. Mary served faithfully until her final hour. Most notably was her purchase and placement of fresh flowers at the Church altar each Sunday. She was a woman of high standards and expected the same of others.
Mary transitioned to meet her Eternal Father on August 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center with a circle of family and friends there to say their final goodbyes and expressions of love. She was preceded in death by her mother Emogene and stepfather Lorenza Metcalf. She was married and divorced Willie L. Wheeler, Sr. (deceased).
Mary's life will be forever cherished and remembered by her family. She is survived by three sons: Vincent of Tupelo, Kenneth (Cheryl) of Tupelo, Willie Jr. (Valerie) of Memphis; and a daughter Beverly of Birmingham; one sister, Dereeser Metcalf-Armstrong; three brothers: James Bradford, Rayburn Bradford both of College Hill, both deceased and John Flemings of Knoxville, Tennessee. Mary's life included nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one nephew, five nieces, and a host of friends including her special prayer partners. Visitation is Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 10:00a.m. to 11:45a.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Graveside service will begin at 12:00 P.M. at Verona cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mary L. Wheeler Chandler Temple Building Fund. Please write Mary L. Wheeler in memo section. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandson.com.
Kathy M. Jones
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTY - Kathy M. Jones, 59, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc. Services will be private at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Jones family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Howard Hall
AMORY - Howard Hall, 86, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Pickle Cemetery in Greenwood Springs. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Glenn Glover
TUPELO - Glenn Glover, 71, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be 2 pm Friday, August 27, 2021 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be 1 pm until service time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Glover family. Condolences may be left at associatedfuneral.com by clicking of tributes link.
Adren Ray Crabb, Jr.
BALDWYN - Adren Ray Crabb, Jr., 56 passed away on Friday August 20, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was in the firewood business, enjoyed making wood furniture and working on lawn mowers.
Survivors include his wife Cynthia Crabb of Baldwyn; children Zachary Hernandez of Baldwyn, Eric Caldwell & Jessica of Baldwyn, Chad Caldwell & Erika of Wheeler and James Wilson of Belden; a sister, Kathy Rinicker & Rick of Booneville; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Eric Caldwell, Chad Caldwell, William Lewis, Zach Hernandez, Rick Rinicker and Carl Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Erik Wilson and Bailey Watkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Annie Lancaster Crabb and a grandchild Oakley Caldwell.
Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a. m. until noon. There will be no public service.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Truman Lindsey
BALDWYN - Mr. Truman W. Lindsey, age 75, passed Monday, August 23rd at his residence. He was born on February 23, 1946 in Red Bay to Earl and Nellie Wigginton Lindsey. Truman was retired from MDOT and a Baptist. An avid fisherman, he loved to trade, taking care of his farm animals, and gardening. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 20th, at 2 pm in the Tupelo Chapel of Memories with burial to follow in the Hills Chapel Cemetery. Brother Ray Guin will officiate and Truman's sons, Rodney and Bradley, will share moments of reflections. He leaves his wife, Barbara Sheffield Lindsey, 1 daughter, Selena Ragsdale of Blue Springs, 3 sons, Rodney Lindsey (Patsy) of Mantachie, Bradley Lindsey (Lisa) of Mooreville, and Jordan Lindsey of Baldwyn. He also leaves his siblings: 3 sisters, Benny Sue Watts (CA) of Kirkville, Eva Garner (James) of Belmont, Faye King of Mooreville, 1 brother, Jimmy Lindsey (Sue) of Mantachie, 5 grandchildren: Amanda Jackson (Nathan) of Marietta, Michael Lindsey (Anna) of Mantachie, Alivia Lindsey of Mooreville, Jonathan Whitt of Houston, and Dekota Shelby of Blue Springs, 4 great grandchildren. Truman was preceded by his brothers, Lee Lindsey, James Lindsey, and infant sibling. He was also preceded by his brother in law, JC King. Friends and family time will be Thursday 11 am to service time in the Chapel of Peace State Room of Associated Family Funeral Home, 109 Rankin Ext Tupelo, MS 38801. (662)260-5100. To leave memories or condolences please log on to associatedfuneral.com and click the tributes link.
Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Lindsey family.
Climet Christine Topp
BELDEN - Climet Christine Topp, 70, passed away on August 24, 2021, at Community Living Center in Fulton, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
Rita Marie Hogan Caldwell
AMORY - Rita Marie Hogan Caldwell, 76, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2021, at Montgomery Gardens in Starkville Mississippi. Services will be on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 5:00 yet due to Covid this will be a Private Family Service. at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS. Her Celebration of Life Service will be live streamed on Friday, August 27, 2021 on E. E. Pickle Funeral Home's Facebook page.
James (Smiley) Marion
NEW ALBANY - James (Smiley) Marion, 84, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany Graveside. Services will be on Friday August 27, 2021 11:45 at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle there will be a walk thru viewing Friday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Ruthel Comer
NEW ALBANY - Ruthel Comer, 95, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Tishomingo Manor, Iuka, MS. She was a teacher for thirty-five years and was a member of Mississippi Association of Educators. Ruthel was a member of Belmont United Methodist Church.
Services will be Thursday, August 26, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Mark Nail and Bro. Haskell Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two sons - Danny Comer and Jeff Comer; four grandchildren - Allison Cox, Clint Comer, Julia Comer, M.D. and Katie Comer; two great-grandchildren- Miles Cox and Carley Harding (Hayden) and one brother - Royce Robinson (Edna).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie "Scoot" Comer and her parents, Ed and Vonnie Dulaney Robinson.
Pallbearers will be Danny Comer, Jeff Comer, Miles Cox and Hayden Harding.
Jimmy Farnham
NETTLETON - Jimmy Farnham, 45, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory, after an extended illness. He was born August 8, 1976 to the late Donald Farnham and Becky Welborn Farnham. Jimmy enjoyed working, going to Mountain View, AR fishing, hunting, boating and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Services will be at 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 26 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his mother; Becky Farnham of Mooreville, son; Joe (Paris) Farnham of Aberdeen, daughter; Amanda Farnham of Saltillo, and 2 grandchildren; Kade and Maggie Farnham, and a sister; Janet (Jimbo) Kent of Mooreville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Farnham.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Betty Armstrong
AMORY - Betty Armstrong, 84, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.
Bobby Gene "Winky" Davis
PONTOTOC - Bobby Gene "Winky" Davis passed away August 24, 2021. Bobby was born April 19, 1939, the youngest child of Carl and Irona Davis. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1957 where he played football and basketball. An avid passionate fan of "The Maroon and White" (MSU), he and his family attended football and basketball games for many years. After high school Bobby worked for the Pontotoc Progress as their photographer. He then became a professional photographer where he and his help, devoted wife, shot lasting memories for many, many weddings, graduations, reunions, families, etc. Bobby worked at IJC for many years teaching Adult Basic Education classes. He was a longtime Rotary Club member, serving as President multiple terms. Bobby loved his Lord and was a devoted, active member of First Baptist Church of Pontotoc most of his life. He played golf every Sunday afternoon with his friends and two sons for as long as he was able. He married his love, Wanda Lee Morrison on September 10, 1960. They had two sons, Ted and Tracy. Thru his life's journey, Bobby was a devoted son, husband, proud father and grandfather (Bandaddy and Papaw), and friend.
He leaves behind his wife, Wanda, 1 son, Tracy; 3 grandchildren, Madison, Ashton, and Blake Davis(Abby); 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley Young and Thelma Morrison; daughter-in-law, Darlene Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Ted. He was the last surviving sibling of 5 children, Billy David, Ruby Clay, Ray Davis, and Polly Johnson.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, Wednesday, August 25th from 5:00-8:00 PM. Services will be at the church on Thursday, August 26th at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Wally Henry, Jamie Mitchell, Wesley Walls, David Ferguson, Terry Lynn Donaldson, and Mickey Mapp.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Young, Billy Quay Montgomery, Barnell Griffin, and Jim Long.
Joshua Lynn Chase Hamm Gaillard
TIPPAH COUNTY - Joshua Lynn Chase Hamm Gaillard, 1 month, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at his grandparent's residence in Keiser, AR. Services will be on Thursday, August 26 at 3 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 26 from 1 PM to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ripley Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share condolences with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Albert Sidney Davis, Jr.
RIPLEY - Albert Sidney Davis, Jr. passed away at the age of 90 on August 23, 2021. He was born July 18, 1931 to Albert Sidney Davis, Sr. and Nellie Francis Linville Davis in Ripley, MS. He was married to Amy O. Dillard Davis and was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was employed with International Harvester, Inc. and attended the West Ripley Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral starts at 2:00 p.m. at the West Ripley Baptist Church. Interment will be at the Palmer Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Bro. Randy Latch.
Albert is survived by his wife: Amy O. Dillard Davis of Ripley, MS; two sons: Michael S. Davis (Vickie) of Eads, TN, Glenn Alan Davis (Gloria) of Bartlesville, OK; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Albert Sidney Davis, Sr. and Nellie Francis Linville Davis; two brothers: Bro. Roger Davis, Homer Davis; six sisters: Marie Simpson, Virginia Wood, Charlene Ford, Anna Laura Rutherford, Willard Kent, Etoye Hobson; one great-grandchild: Jabree Davis.
The pallbearers are: Larry Hobson, Barry Hobson, Danny Hobson, Anthony Byers, Ken Lence.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Celeste Ross Holland
BOONEVILLE - Celeste Ross Holland, 31, passed away on August 24, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Kerry "K Boy" Saylors
AMORY - Kerry "K Boy" Saylors, 70, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:30 pm, graveside at Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery, Iuka, MS. Burial will follow at Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
A.B. "Sonny" Rooks
AMORY - A.B. "Sonny" Rooks, 79, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Forward Church. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Beulah Howard Walker
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Saturday, August 21, 2021, Beulah Howard Walker, 75, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home following an extended illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Walker will be at 3 PM Wednesday, August 25 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Marsh officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Born July 12, 1946 in Blue Mountain, MS, Mrs. Walker was the daughter of the late Floyd and Noer Smith Howard. She received her education in the Blue Mountain Public School System and was employed as a private housekeeper for many years.
A member of West Ripley Baptist Church, Mrs. Walker was committed to her much loved family and was affectionately known as "Maw-Maw B" to all her precious grandchildren. The "glue that held the family together", she will be remembered for her expertise in the kitchen that included making her famous banana pudding.
Gardening, canning, gaming on her phone, watching NASCAR and her love of Maxwell coffee were favorite pastimes she enjoyed.
"Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories."
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 3 PM Wednesday, August 25 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by three daughters, Waynette Walker (Rocky Winker), Dana Walker (Craig Duncan) and Stephanie Walker (Clay Clark), all of Ripley, one son, Michal Miller of Ripley, three brothers, Floyd Howard, Jr. and Billy Joe Howard (Jeanine), both of Ripley and Larry Joe Howard (Diane) of Hickory Flat, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny Wayne Walker, her sister, Helen Novarise and a brother, Charles Howard.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Walker family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
