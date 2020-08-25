Rudy Lewis
FLORENCE, ALABAMA – Rudy Lewis, 48, passed away on August 23, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
John Turner
ECRU – John Turner, 81, passed away on August 24, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab Center in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Bertha Lee Hankins
TUPELO – Bertha Lee Hankins, 63, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Porter Memorial Garden Tupelo MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona, MS.
Walter Taylor
FRIENDSHIP – Walter Taylor passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the NMMC in Pontotoc. He enjoyed Nascar, watching Fox News and he was an avid Tennessee Vols fan. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and he was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Jerrell officiating. Burial will be in Friendship cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Frye Taylor of Friendship; (4) stepchildren, Keith Potts (Rhonda) of Friendship, Randy Potts (Diana) of Pratts, Kenneth McDowell of Corinth and Troy McDowell (JoAnna) of Jumpertown; (1) brother; (8) step-grandchildren; (1) step-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Nettie Teasley Taylor.
Visitation will be Thursday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family
Julian L. Morgan
SALTILLO – Julian L. Morgan, 81, passed away on August 25, 2020, at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Margaret Ann Harris Prentice
TUPELO – Margaret Ann Harris Prentice, 86, died at her residence at The Clairborne in Starkville. A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, August 31, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial to follow in Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time on Sunday only. A full obituary will follow.
Linda Reese
ABERDEEN – Linda Reese, 70, passed away on August 24, 2020, at her residence in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Madelyn Pearson
BELDEN – Madelyn Mae Pearson, beloved daughter of Cole and Megan Staub Pearson, and guardian angel to Cason, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on August 21, 2020.
Family graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. John Foster officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her parents; Cole and Megan Staub Pearson of Belden; one brother, Cason Pearson of the home; her grandparents, Steven and Maria Staub of Tupelo, Coleman and Cindy Pearson of Corinth, and Roy and Joan White of Fulton; her great grandmothers, Norma Jo Staub and Billye Wiygul, both of Fulton; her uncle, Michael Staub (Taylor) of Fulton; her aunts, Ivy Frazer (Trey), and Tate Davis, both of Nashville; and numerous other family members.
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Travis Staub, Wiley Wiygul, Adelia Ivy Bartholomae, Andrew and Bessie Likovetz, and Woodrow and Mildred Pearson.
The family wishes to thank the staff at NMMC Women’s Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heath Care Foundation, noted “for Dawson’s Dream”, 1016 North Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Johnnie Davis
NEW ALBANY – Johnnie R. Davis passed away on August 18, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born August 6, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to Mervin and Wanetta DeBarge Davis. He graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Homewood, Illinois. He was an employee of Electro-Motive Division of General Motors in Lagrange, Illinois for thirty years. He was a tool and die maker. He served as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War as a Staff Sargent 1st Class. On October 25, 1970 he married Nancy Jane Warrington from Cotton Plant, MS. They had two daughters, Jamie Ann Davis Brown and Joey Marie Davis Gross. Johnnie loved to work on cars, fish, make items from wood, go on vacations and reenact the Revolutionary War.
Johnnie is survived by his wife and two daughters. He is also survived by two sisters, Linda Angelo and Donna Harris; a brother, Danny Davis; and four grandsons, Isaac Lynn Brown, Samuel Reddeer Brown, Tyler Ethan Gross and Garrett Carter Gross.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. outdoors at United Funeral Service. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
In honor of Mr. Davis’s military service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Marine flag during his service.
For online condolences and guest registry
J.W. Vann
SMITHVILLE – J.W. Vann, 77, passed away on August 25, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Virginia Benton
AMORY – Virginia Benton, 90, passed away on August 25, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Virginia Tumblin
MIAMI, FLORIDA – Virginia Tumblin, 81, passed away on August 23, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Care Center in Miami, Florida. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
John Lee Townsend
OKOLONA – John Lee Townsend, 79, passed away on August 24, 2020, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
