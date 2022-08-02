TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Carolyn McCool Metcalfe, Tupelo
Garfield Owens, Sr., Oxford
Mr. Robert Winston, New Albany
-------------------------------------------
MEMO
Garfield Owens, Sr.
OXFORD - Garfield Owens, Sr., 88, passed away on August 1, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, HOLLAND LOGO
Carolyn McCool Metcalfe
TUPELO - Mrs. Carolyn McCool Metcalfe, age 78, went to her heavenly home, Monday, August 1, 2022 while surrounded by her daughters at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born December 29, 1943, in Columbus, MS, to Earl and Katye Hodges. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1962 where she met her husband, Larry McCool. They married July 15, 1966. They moved to Tupelo in 1976. She was a homemaker who enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom to her three daughters. She was an avid bridge player for forty years, world traveler, book lover, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church since 1977.
Carolyn had a servant's heart. After the death of her husband in 2001, she enjoyed volunteering her time with Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, Empty Bowl Luncheon, and Celebration Village. She remarried in June, 2005, to John Metcalfe.
A celebration of Carolyn's life and home-going will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. David Langerfeld officiating. A private family graveside service will follow in the family plot at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, John Metcalfe of Tupelo; her three daughters, Kristy Wolf (Joe) of Franklin, TN, Suzanne Bauer (Brad) of Mooreville, and Kelly Riley (Scott) of Belden; one brother, Jerry Hodges (Judy) of Charlotte, TN; grandchildren, Carter Riley (Austin), Megan Riley, Sarah Kate Wolf, Grace Austin (Jay), Emma Bauer, and Samuel Wolf; one great grandchild, Isaiah Riley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and father of her children, Larry McCool who died May 21, 2001.
Pallbearers will be Joe Wolf, Brad Bauer, Scott Riley, Carter Riley, Samuel Wolf, and Jerry Hodges.
Memorials may be sent in memory of Carolyn Metcalfe to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022 or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
MEMO
Mr. Robert Winston
NEW ALBANY - Mr. Robert Winston, 84, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at New Albany Health & Rehab, in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 12:00 Noon, at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, New Albany, MS.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.