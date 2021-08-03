James L. Shelly
TUPELO – James L. Shelly, 81, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star M.B. Church- Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 5, 2021 9-11 a.m. at Rising Star M. B. Church, Tupelo, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Charles Frost
GOLDEN – Donald Charles Frost, 55, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory. He was born March 11, 1966 to the late JoAnn Meyer. He worked at Thompson Power for the past 20 years and was planning on retiring in February. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Don loved going trout fishing in Calico Rock, AR with Debbie, driving his wreckers, working on generators, riding motorcycles, hunting, and spending time with his family.
Private family only services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton officiating.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Debbie Frost of Golden, 2 sons; Greg (Victoria) Matkins of Bremerton, WA, Michael Pierson of Columbus, daughters; Amanda Frost of Russellville, AL, Nikki (Joey) Umfress of Smithville, Chasity Parker of Hamilton, AL, Tiffany (Taylor) Gintz of Hodges, AL, Shelby Frost of Hamilton, AL, Cheyenne Frost of Hamilton, AL, 8 grandchildren; Blaine, Allie, Kylie, Bryce, Addy Sue, Ledger, Mylie, and Harlow.
He was preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn Meyer.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Annie I. Beene
BALDWYN – Annie I. Beene, 70, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Ruben-Chapel- Cemetery (Graveside). Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 3-5 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Thad Moody
RIENZI – Thad Moody, 82, passed away on August 3, 2021, at his home in Rienzi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Kenny Jack Mace
BOONEVILLE – Kenny Jack Mace, 40, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home- Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Molly Veona Harris
BOONEVILLE – Molly Veona Harris, 97, passed away on August 3, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Annie Neal Jordon
OKOLONA – Annie Neal Jordon, 78, passed away on July 26, 2021, at UC Health Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home.
Farion Lee “Bud” Lewis
MARIETTA – Farion Lee “Bud” Lewis, 59, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at his home in Marietta. Services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10 am at Marietta Springs Community Church. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Rev. Curtis Shelton
EGGVILLE COMMUNITY – Rev. Curtis Shelton, 84, passed away on August 3, 2021, at his home in the Eggville Community. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors.
Hunter Alex Waldon
TIPPAH COUNTY – Hunter Alex Waldon, 16, passed away on August 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Rodsheed De’Andre Windom
CORINTH – Rodsheed De’Andre Windom, 24, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Danville CME Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening, August 4, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Danville CME Cemetery.
James Donald Cady, Sr.
MERIDIAN – Graveside services for Mr. James Donald Cady, Sr. will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Tupelo Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Nathan Van Horn officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Mr. Cady, 86, of Meridian, passed away at his home Monday, August 2, 2021.
Mr. Cady was retired in 1995 after over forty years of service with the MS Army National Guard. He was a long time deacon of First Baptist Church in Meridian and prior to moving to Meridian, served as a deacon at Alta Woods Baptist Church in Jackson, MS. Jimmy was a native of Selmer, TN and was a long time resident of Tupelo and Jackson, prior to moving to Meridian.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Cady; son Jim Cady (Amy); grandchildren Emily Taylor (Trey), Mary Grace McDaniel (Doug), and Margaret Boyce (William). One great-granddaughter Max McDaniel, as well as a host of extended family members.
Mr. Cady is preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Edith Cady, as well as several siblings.
The Cady family suggests memorials be made as donations to FBC Meridian in lieu of flowers.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.
