James Gammel
BLUE SPRINGS – On Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1942, James Harold Gammel was welcomed into this world by his parents: Emmett Carson and Etta Lorene Reid Gammel. He departed this earth on August 2, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease with his loving family surrounding him and was welcomed by his Heavenly Father with open arms. His body is now perfect! He was a soft spoken, gentle spirited man giving words of wisdom to his children and those whom he was close to. A graduate of Sherman High School , Mr. Sherman High, in 1962. He then started working in the Shipping Department at Irwin B. Schwabee, the Shirt Factory, in New Albany, MS. He worked his way by attending night classes to be the Computer Programmer and Office Manager for 33 years. After its closing, he worked for Day Detectives at Cooper Tire, and for Union County Schools (Ingomar School). He served as a Deacon of First Baptist Church in New Albany, MS, and was a member of the Civitan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Bonnie Kay Carr Gammel, daughter, Debbie Gammel Hall, sons, Jeff Gammel (Brandie), and Mike Gammel (Molly), 9 grandchildren, Reid Hall, Carson Hall, Ben Hall (Christy), Whitney Harris (Yaco), Tori White (Austin), Jamie Alexis Gammel , Sophia and Samuel Taylor. Ally Gammel, and a brother, Charles Gammel of New Albany. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ronald Curtis Gammel, and a son-in-law, Robert (Bobby) Hall.
United Funeral Service in New Albany will be in charge of arrangements, with graveside services on Wednesday, August 5, being at 10:00 at Vista Memorial Park. Friends will be welcomed at the grave side service with the Rev. Tom Sumrall officiating, and Rev. Glen Reeder delivering the eulogy. Honorary officials are Pastor Andrew Chesteen and Pastor Mark Mathis.
Pallbearers will be Reid Hall, Ben Hall, Austin White, Hunter Gammel, Johnny Thompson, and Bobby Moore. Honorary Pallbearers will be Edgar Hall, Kenneth Clayton, George Hodges, Tom Mayo, Windham (Red) Taylor, Charles Jackson.
For online condolences and guest registry , please visit www.unitedfuneralservices.com.
Stanley Cole
BALDWYN – Stanley Cole, 57, passed away on August 3, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Dick Rogers
TUPELO – William “Dick” Rogers, 64, died Tuesday, August 3, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born December 19, 1955 in Hattiesburg to Jess. B. Rogers, Sr. and Merle B. Rogers. He graduated from Tupelo High School and earned his BS Degree from Mississippi State University. He was employed at Central Service Association (CSA) in Tupelo for over 30 years. He was a Baptist. He will be missed by his family and his many close friends.
Graveside Services will be 1 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Park with his brother-in-law, Rev. Dale Glenn officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Glenn (Dale) of Mantachie and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Byron Rogers.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Krumcke, Mark Gwin, Stanley Hurt and Malcolm Glenn.
His family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sanctuary Hospice House for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Bobby Johnson
CHESTERVILLE COMMUNITY – Bobby Johnson, 77, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 AM to service time only at the Tupelo Chapel. Private burial will follow in Old Chesterville Cemetery. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Wanda Gaines
NEW ALBANY – Wanda June Whitehead Smithey Gaines, 67, went to be with her LORD and Savior on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Baptist East in Memphis, TN. She was born July 31, 1953 in New Albany to Willis and Edith Dorrough Whitehead. She was a homemaker and a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking cruises and loved spending time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Martintown Cemetery with Bro. Andy Russell and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Rickey Gaines; her daughter, Kelly Anderson; her son, Michael Smithey; two step-daughters, Leslie Worthy and Lori McElhenny (Carl); one step-son, Lonnie McMillan (Becky); two sisters, Sara Weeden and Karen Smith (Rex); one granddaughter, Riley Anderson; eight step-grandchildren: Macy McMillan, Lisa Worthy, Lauryn McGloflin (David), Chelsea Rutledge (Grant), Jack Worthy, Chyenne McElhenny, Madison McElhenny and Kastan McElhenny; and eleven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Judy Kirk; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Weeden.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Betty Boyce
BALDWYN – Betty Boyce, 83, passed away at her home on Monday, August 3, 2020. She enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets. She was a member of Hillcrest Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Ricky Kimbell officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville cemetery.
She is survived by a cousin, Judy Hooton of Guntown; friend and caregiver, Frances Long of Baldwyn; host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford W. Boyce and her parents, Loyd and Delphia Cooper Bishop.
Visitation will be Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Billy Warren Sexton, Jr.
SOUTHAVEN – Billy Warren Sexton, Jr., 63, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his residence in Erin, Tennessee. Services will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Andrews Chapel Cemetery.
Syble Davis Thornton
BECKER – Syble Davis Thornton, 93, passed away on August 4, 2020, at Garden Suites Assisted Living Center in Aberdeen, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Ella Barnett
BALDWYN – Ella Barnett, 74, passed away on August 3, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Charlene Grisham
PRATTS – Charlene Grisham, 91, passed away on August 3, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Frank Autrey, Sr.
HAMILTON – Frank W. Autrey, Sr., 87, passed away on August 3, 2020 at his residence in Hamilton, MS. He was born February 3, 1933 in Una, to Mable Katherine King and William Murray “Buster” Autrey. Mr. Frank was a 1952 graduate of Siloam High School. He was a lifelong farmer and a member of both the Mississippi and Clay County Cattleman’s Association. He worked for 12 years at Bryan Foods, but retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 28 years, where he was a fitter and welder. He was a United States Army Veteran. For many years. Mr. Frank was a member of Siloam United Methodist Church, but after moving to Hamilton, he became a member of Center Hill Baptist Church. He was well known in West Point and the surrounding area as “Mr. Frank”, who always had a piece of gum and a smile for everybody he met, especially the ladies and kids. Mr. Frank was a Gideon having joined the Gideon’s in 1979. He was a Gideon for 39 years. He married Mrs. Jonnie Mae Simmons on April 20, 1956, in West Point. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend.
A private family graveside service will be Thursday, August 6, 2020, at McCondy Cemetery in Prairie, with Reverend Ben McDaniels officiating with burial to follow. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife Jonnie S. Autrey of Hamilton; his daughter, Sheryl Claire Woolbright (Steve) of West Point; his son, Frank William “Bill” Autrey, Jr. (Samantha) of Hamilton; 2 grandsons: Lee William Autrey (Leigh) of Hamilton and Joseph Matthew “Matt” Autrey (Megan) of Caledonia, 3 step-grandchildren: Ashley Waltmon and Roxie Waltmon of Hamilton and Trent Woolbright (Alexis) of Georgia, 5 great-grandchildren: Dallas and Drake Autrey of Caledonia and Hank and Mary Kate Autrey of Hamilton and Addison Woolbright of Georgia, step great-grandson: Thomas Boles of Hamilton, 1 brother: James Roy “Jim” Autrey of Maben as well as several nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his parents: William Murray and Mable King Autrey, also by 6 sisters: Kathryn Provencher, Marie Baldwin, Lois Bittle, Lucy Lippincott, Susie Autrey and Ann Cooper, also by 1 brother: Murray Coburn Autrey and one brother-in-law: Gene Baldwin. Pallbearers will be Terry Emerson, John Elliott, Jeff “Pedro” Henry, Chris Gonzales, Jim Murray and Woody Simmons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gideons, Clay County Cattlemen’s Assn., Wayne “PeeWee” Wray, Renee Willis, Many friends in Siloam Community, Classmates of the 1952 Class of Siloam School, Sam Calvert Family. Memorials may be made to Gideon International, P.O. Box 365, Houston, MS 38851 or to McCondy Cemetery Fund, c/o Randolph Nichols, P. O. Box 815, Aberdeen, MS 39730. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Floyd Reed
BOONEVILLE – Floyd Reed, 70, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday August 6, 2020, 11:00 AM until service time.
Jean Forrester
COLUMBUS – Celia Jean Bowen Forrester, age 79, died Monday August 3, 2020 at the Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton, MS. A graveside memorial service for immediate family and close friends will be held Thursday, August 6, at 2:00 pm at Memorial Gardens of Columbus, with Minister Luskey Green officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Mrs. Forrester was born on July 3, 1941 in Columbus to the late Barba Newton and Gertie Stapp Bowen. She was a member of Midway Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school classes for many years. She was a wonderful homemaker and she had a very special talent for cake decorating. She was fondly known in Starkville and the surrounding areas as the “Cake Lady”. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Wilford Forrester.
Survivors include:
Daughter: Melonie Kight, (John), Saltillo, MS; Son: Anthony “Bubba” Forrester, (Angie), Starkville, MS; Brother: Pete Bowen, (Edna), Columbus, MS; Grandchildren: Monica Kight, Holly Kight, Jamie Forrester, Joey Forrester, and Jonathan Forrester.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her honor to Sanctuary Hospice, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital or Dementia Research.
Ronnie Edward Wells
UNION COUNTY – Ronnie Edward Wells, 58, passed away on August 3, 2020, at his residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Arzell “Moonie” Berry
PONTOTOC – Arzell “Moonie” Berry, 67, passed away on August 4, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Shirley Lawson
UNION COUNTY – Shirley Lawson, 54, passed away on August 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
