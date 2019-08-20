Willie Bob McGee
BALDWYN – Willie Bob McGee, 65, passed away on August 20, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Joann Hicks
PONTOTOC – Joann Hicks, 60, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2 PM at Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 5-8 PM and Wednesday, August 21, 1 PM until service time at Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Forest Cemetery.
Virginia Morris
GOLDEN – Virginia Morris, 67, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, Alabama.
Loretta Payne
TUPELO – Loretta Payne, 57, passed away on August 20, 2019, at at her home surrounded by the love of her family in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Charlotte Smithey
MYRTLE – Charlotte Smithey, 77, passed away on August 19, 2019, at her residence in Myrtle, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Lincoln Dodds
RIENZI – Lincoln Knox Dodds, 21 month old beautiful baby boy came to this earth on October 29, 2017, but left this world on Friday, August 16, 2019. Parents, Seth and Lacy Rinehart Dodds, and sister, Olivia Dodds, loved Lincoln to the fullest. His short life here was immeasurably full of joy, laughter, and most of all love. He loved keeping up with his big sister. He was definitely her little “sidekick”. Lincoln loved being outside, running and playing in the yard. His life was treasured by his family and the grief of their loss is great.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 5:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Titus Tyer officiating. Visitation will start at 2:00 PM and go till service time on Thursday. Burial will be in Kemp’s Chapel Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by parents, Seth and Lacy Dodds; sister, Olivia Dodds all of Rienzi; grandparents, Donald and Debra Dodds of Booneville, Debbie Rinehart of Holly Springs, Michael Rinehart of Rienzi; great-grandmother, Mary Evelyn Rinehart; uncles, Ethan Dodds of Baldwyn and Kenny Rinehart of Tishomingo.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Dodds, Jonathan Pounders, Mark McCoy, Nathan Koehlinger, Michael Baggett, Brandon Burcham, Dewey Mincey, and Jim Bumpas
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Jane Floyd
GUNTOWN – Jane Floyd, 72, passed away on August 20, 2019, at her home in Guntown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Gevonte’ Page
CHESTERVILLE COMMUNITY – Gevonte’ Martez Page, age 15, was born on October 20th, 2003 in Tupelo to Shaundra Listenbee. At birth, he was diagnosed with Alexander disease, a very rare autosomal dominant leukodystrophy, which affects the nerve linings in the brain. Because of his strong spirit and his sense of hope, Gevonte’ made it to the 5th grade at Thomas Street Elementary where he was a much loved and admired student. The last few years, his dreaded disease confined him to the bed and 24 hour care. Gevonte’ was a fighter, had a contagious laugh and enjoyed being with family, friends and watching TV. He always had a smile on his face to go with his warrior nature. The family thanks all those who surrounded Gevonte’ with love and hope over his 15 years and are grateful to Almighty God for his watch and care, and allowing him to be with his family these years.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church on Revival Road with Pastor Henry Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 AM and continue until service time. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family.
Gevonte’ was preceded in death by his mother, Shaundra and his father Mark Clayborne, his grandfather, Pastor Jesse Clayborne Sr.; and his brothers Terrence and Michael Clayborne. He leaves behind his grandparents, Frances Westbrooks of Tupelo and Danny Vance (Mary Helen) of Pontotoc and Barbara Clayborne; his aunts and uncles, Shacetta Listenbee of Tupelo, Tabitha Listenbee of Detroit, MI., Hope Westbrooks of Tupelo and Keith Vance (Sabrina) of Tupelo; his brothers, Greg Listenbee (Brittany) of Tupelo, Jamal Clayborne, Lil Mark Clayborne of New York; a sister, Alexus Clayborne of New York; a niece Kori Listenbee; a cousin, Latisha Listenbee of Memphis; his God sister Connie Edwards and Godmother Tracey Edwards as well as a host of friends everywhere.
Condolences may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. The family wishes to thank Reliant Home Care and the nurses who cared for and loved Gevonte’: Christy, Bianca, Regan, Sharon and Katherine.
Phyllis Jean Corrie
SALTILLO – Phyllis Jean Corrie died on August 19, 2019 due to complications with her Botox injections and breast augmentation surgery that she was having done to provide for extra flotation in case she fell off the pontoon while fishing. She blames these late-life decisions on her not learning how to swim when she was younger.
Phyllis was born to Merritt and Stella Needham in San Bernardino CA on November 15th, 1944. After WWII, Phyllis’s parents moved back to Michigan where she grew up around her family in Portage and Kalamazoo. Phyllis played violin with her high school orchestra and graduated Portage High School in 1963. She attended Ferris Institute in Big Rapids, MI. Phyllis met the love of her life while attending college and married Glen Dale Corrie on September 10th, 1966. The couple lived in Big Rapids for a short while until the unfortunate incident with the water tower when they decided to live in Portage, MI. Phyllis worked at Upjohn Pharmaceuticals for a couple of years before becoming a full-time homemaker and raising her three children.
In order to mitigate the path of destruction made by her three children, Phyllis volunteered with many organizations in her community. She was active in PTO as a parent and as a Den Mother for Cub Scout pack 255. Phyllis also volunteered with the Girl Scouts. Phyllis was famous amongst her family and friends for her cooking and it is possible that her fresh baked dinner rolls were the most requested bread item in the Midwest. She swears it was all about the flour, but we still wonder to this day what secret ingredient she used...
Phyllis and Glen also owned a craft business. While Phyllis created and sold different floral arrangements, thousands of kids across the world have had an opportunity to play with her life-like hand sewn fur puppets. Phyllis donated many puppets to soldiers going to Afghanistan to be given to children in that war-torn area.
Later in life, Phyllis took joy in helping with her grandchildren. Once again, she served as a Cub Scout leader for Cub Scout Pack 3609 as her two grandsons made their way through scouts. After she and Glen retired to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, she was able to spend more time with her two passions, fishing and championship pogo stick riding. Later, as part of the witness protection program, she and Glen moved to Mississippi to live with her son. Phyllis attended The Orchard where she enjoyed worshiping.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Merritt and Stella Needham, her sister, Janice Wasko, her husband, Glen Corrie, and granddaughter, Kayla Corrie.
She is survived by her three children, Tony Corrie (Robyn), Pamela Basal (Michael), Karen Latoski (Kevin). Grandchildren, Benjamin (Mary), Megan, Brittany (Dustin), Jesse (Delayni), Dakota (Kezziah), Audra, Matthew and Great Grandchildren Jessalynn, Brittyn, and Sebastian.
At Phyllis’s request, there will not be a funeral at this time. She asked that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House as a way of thanking them for their excellent care.
Senter Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Jim Montgomery
TUPELO – James “Jim” Harold Montgomery, Jr. passed away suddenly August 19, 2019. Born November 27, 1960 to James Harold and Sarah Reeves Witt Montgomery, he was a lifelong resident of Tupelo. He followed his father into the oil and gas business as the long-time proprietor of Montgomery Oil but found his true happiness in being a father, doting “Pa” to his grandchildren, and Mississippi State fan. He saw the good in everyone and loved helping others.
He is survived by his daughter Kasey Bryan (Locke) of Augusta, Georgia; two sons, Jaye Montgomery of Clarksdale and Drew Montgomery of Tupelo; three grandchildren, South, Cricket, and Gus Bryan of Augusta; two sisters, Carolyn Kelly (Bob) of Tupelo and Margaret Ann Montgomery of Olive Branch; a special uncle, Jerold Montgomery; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Sarah; and sister Harriet Teasler.
Visitation will be 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Wilma Moore Burks
AMORY – Wilma Moore Burks, 86, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on Thursday at 3:00 pm, August 22, 2019 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be prior to the service at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
Maxine Cobb
NEW ALBANY – Louis Maxine Perry Cobb, 93, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at Dogwood Assisted Living in New Albany. She was born May 5, 1926, in Enterprise, MS., to Thomas Madison Perry and Trebie Bullock Perry Tutor. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany where she was active in the Explorers Bible Study and WMU prior to failing health. She had also served as Director of the GA’s for a number of years. She loved her husband of 73 years, golf, her children, her grandchildren, and her 4 great-granddaughters.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Bro. Tom Sumrall and Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years: John Ray Cobb, Sr.; 1 daughter: Kay Cobb Lane (John) of Germantown, TN.; 1 son: John Ray Cobb, Jr., (Cissie) of Belden; 3 grandchildren: William Patrick Odom (Bethany), Jenny Cobb Bayer (Adam), and John Tyler Cobb (Emma); and 4 great-grandchildren: Avery Kay Odom, Maya Joy Odom, Abby Grace Bayer, and Anna Cate Bayer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 sister: Ella Ruth Perry Sewell.
Pallbearers will be Will Odom, John Tyler Cobb, Keith Reece, Perry Lyn Sewell, Mike Staten, and Lael Gooch.
Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church.
The family would like to especially thank the staffs at Dogwood Assisted Living and Home Care Hospice for the love and care shown to them.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Dogwood Assisted Living, 250 Fairfield Dr., New Albany, MS., 38652.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Renelda Hopkins Grubbs
DENNIS – Renelda Patterson Hopkins Grubbs, 80, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Dennis, MS and worked in garment manufacturing. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 21, 5 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS with Bro. Mark Daily officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by four children – Janet Grubbs, Angela Petree (Bill), Wendell Grubbs and Tony Grubbs; three grandchildren – Haley Humphres (Jonathan), Alyssa Grubbs and Mauri Jo Grubbs; two great-grandchildren – Justin and Blaklei; three sisters – Myra Dean (Troy), Lena Bennett (Bryson) and Shelia Potts (Phil); one brother – Royce Hopkins (Sandra) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Lester and Daisy Hopkins.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Hopkins, Justin Martin, Tommy Dean, Jonathan Humphres, Justin Humphres and Hunter Scruggs.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 4-5 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Patricia Miller
BOONEVILLE – Patricia Miller, 55, passed away on August 18, 2019, at her residence in Ocean Springs, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
