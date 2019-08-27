Lorine Taylor
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Lorine Taylor, 91, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Southern Magnolia Estates in Golden, MS. Services will be on Thursday, August 29, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Louise Howell
ABERDEEN – Louise Howell, 91, passed away on August 26, 2019, at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Shandle Howell
PONTOTOC – Shandle Howell, 48, passed away on August 27, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Christopher D. Wooten
RIPLEY – Christopher D. Wooten, 16, was born December 27, 2002 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County, MS. He departed his earthly life on Friday, August 23, 2019 in New Albany, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories: his father, James P. McKenzie, of Ashland, MS; his mother, Frazzella D. Wooten of Memphis, TN; two sisters: Dieaysha Gibbs (Zoe) of Memphis, TN and Lesha Bell of Tupelo, MS; three brothers: Edmon Morgan, Charlie Ray Morgan and James C. McKenzie all of Ashland, MS; grandmothers: Billie Cox of Ripley, MS and Helen Steele of Corinth, MS; aunts: Lee Ann McKenzie and Charlotte McKenzie; uncle: Melvin Spight; girlfriend, Moriah Knox, who was the love of his life; and a host of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his aunt: Teresa A. McKenzie. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Saints Rest Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Samuel Thomas
OKOLONA – Samuel Thomas, 67, passed away on August 26, 2019, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Ernest Todd
RED BANKS – Ernest Todd, 73, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Holly Springs Health and Rehab in Holly Springs. Services will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 12 noon at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday 10:00 am until service.
Sergio Vega Garcia
PONTOTOC – Sergio Vega Garcia, 44, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 12 PM at St. Christopher Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 5-8 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc.
Derryl Williams
OKOLONA – Mr. Derryl L. Williams, age 39, left his earthly home way too soon on Monday, August 26, 2019 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born September 27, 1979 in New Albany, MS to D.L. Swords and Melba Mae Williams. Derryl worked as an upholsterer employed by Washington Furniture Manufacturing. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding 4-wheelers. Derryl loved his family and his many dogs he parented over the years. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. A graveside service will follow in Howell Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 PM to service time only. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Survivors include his mother, Melba Williams of Okolona; his father, D.L. Swords of Ecru; his life partner of 15 years, Carrie Swanson of Randolph; step-children, Ashley Williams and Brittany Swanson; 2 brothers, Phillip Maharrey and Carl Ritchey, both of Okolona; 2 sisters, Jeanie Smith (Jack) of Amory and Lynda Sullins of Houlka; two step-grandchildren, Dylan and Hunter; many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Smith, Andy Lewis, Carl Breelove, Todd Graves, Anthony Lewis, and Claude Lewis.
Mary Smith
TUPELO – Mary Smith, 68, passed away on August 26, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Rachel Lee “Kelly”
King Gilliland
HOOVER, ALABAMA – Rachel Lee “Kelly” King Gilliland, May 4, 1948 – Aug. 26, 2019
Rachel Lee “Kelly” King Gilliland passed away Aug. 26, 2019 after a long, valiant battle with cancer. She was a long-time resident of Hoover, AL. Kelly is survived by Charles Bruce Gilliland, her husband of 39 years, and their daughter, Laura Lee Gilliland. She is also survived by her uncle Hansford Evans and her aunt Evelyn Evans and cousins Elinor Williams, William Raley, Terry Jack, Michele Jack, Tom Osbeck, James Murphy, Sam Murphy, John Lawshe, James Ware, Alex Evans, David Evans, Bill Evans, Susan Taylor, Judith Barrett, Lynda Antici, Jim Rodgers, Kathy Boussina and Karen Thompson.
“Kelly,” as she was known to her friends and family, was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Lacy King and Mildred Ware King of Tupelo, MS, formerly of Buena Vista, MS.
Kelly was born in Houston, MS and grew up on her family’s dairy farm in the nearby community of Buena Vista, MS where she was an active member of the Buena Vista United Methodist Church. She was active in the Girl Scouts and studied dance and piano in her youth. She graduated from Houston High School in 1966 where she served as co-editor of the student newspaper and a member of the band. While in high school, she sang with a student group, the “Lucky 13.” The group appeared on the Original Ted Mack Amateur Hour in Los Angeles in 1966.
Kelly attended the Mississippi University for Women, graduating with BS and MS degrees in communication disorders in 1970 and 1971. She first worked for the Tennessee Valley Rehabilitation Center in Decatur before joining the Jefferson County school system as a speech pathologist in 1978. She spent 36+ years in clinical and public-school speech therapy with her last 22 years with the Hoover school system at the Green Valley Elementary School. She was the recipient of the Dr. Loretta G. Brown Alabama Public School Speech Pathologist Award in 2009. She was a strong advocate for the benefits of reading to young children to develop their learning abilities.
She loved SEC sports but with a divided family. Bruce is an Auburn graduate while Laura Lee is an Alabama graduate. Kelly grew up as and always was a Mississippi State Bulldog, complete with cowbells!
She was awarded the Molly Pitcher Award by the U.S. Army Field Artillery Association for her service and support of the Field Artillery Team of the 87th Division, US Army Reserve, where Bruce served for more than 20 years.
Kelly was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL and the Aldersgate Sunday school class. She sang alto in the Sanctuary Choir. She served on the Administrative Board of the church and on the executive board of the United Methodist Women and had served as chairperson of her circle some years ago. She was a member of the Joseph Ministry, assisting the ministers and funeral homes with services at the church. For a time, she was a church volunteer visiting members in hospitals and regularly sending cards and notes to ill and homebound members.
A graveside funeral service will be held at the Houston cemetery in Houston, MS on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at Trinity UMC on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 9:30-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Trinity UMC Music Ministry, 1400 Oxmoor Rd. Homewood, AL 35209, or to the Buena Vista UMC, c/o Mrs. Robert Garner, 1089 Highway 47, Houston, MS 38851. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Jeffie Lou Robinson
AMORY/FULTON – Jeffie Lou Robinson, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at The Meadows in Fulton. Born in Tremont on March 10, 1931, she was the daughter of Kirk Cyril and Mildred Esta Wright Robinson.
Jeffie graduated from Okolona High School. She attended Wood Jr. College, graduated from the University Southern Mississippi, and nearly obtained her doctorate from Mississippi State University. Jeffie taught school for 45 years before entering retirement. Her students were her family and she loved them like her own children. Jeffie was of the Methodist faith.
Jeffie was very active in school organizations. She even judged beauty pageants. She enjoyed her retirement, where she spent much of her time with a cat in her lap, drinking coffee and reading books. She adored animals, especially her dogs and cats, and was an avid supporter of PETA and any animal rights advocates. Above all, Jeffie was known for her big heart for students. She will be dearly missed by many beloved students.
Jeffie is survived by her cousins, Georgia Owen, Patsy Bennett, Nina Cantrell, Ann Nichols, Sue Graham, Joynell Maxey, Sara Hood; and special friends, Terry Mann and Lisa Chism.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a very special student and friend, Sandra McLemore.
A private family gathering was held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial was in Mt. Pleasant in Tremont.
Memorials and donations may be made to the Amory Humane Society, 1317 Old Hwy 6, Amory, MS 38821
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
Albert “Buddy” Lockhart
AMORY – Albert “Buddy” Lockhart, 74, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Diversicare in Amory. Born in Bigbee on March 7, 1945, he was a son of Noel Gordon and Eva Louise Young Lockhart.
Albert graduated from Amory High School with the Class of 1965. He then enlisted in the United States Army National Guard, where he dutifully served with the 155/1st/198th Company A Brigade for 30 years before retiring as a Staff Sergeant. Albert also worked for 33 years at Atlas Truck & Body as a welder, assembly man, and an air and refrigeration technician. Albert was of the Baptist faith.
A plainspoken, honest man of his words, Albert took care of his family and loved them dearly. He would give the shirt of his back to anyone in need. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and took great pleasure in watching his grandchildren play sports. He loved to watch ballgames on TV. Albert will be missed by his loved ones, but the memories they shared will last a lifetime.
Albert is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lockhart, of Amory; daughter, Kim Tallent (William), Bigbee; son, Dwight Lockhart (Cindy), Amory; grandchildren, Drew Holcomb (Cat), Justin Lockhart, Will Tallent, Tyler Tallen, Hunter Lockhart; great-granddaughters, Macayla and Nikki Holcomb; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Franklin; and infant son, Gerry Albert Lockhart.
A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Drew Holcomb, Justin Lockhart, Will Tallent, Tyler Tallent, Hunter Lockhart, and Cat Holcomb.
Visitation will be Wednesday night from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
Donations and memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Ann Odom
AMORY – Elizabeth Ann Betz Odom, 69, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Born on December 14, 1949 in Lawrenceburg, TN, she was daughter to Chester and Carolyn Wesson Betz. Graduating Lawrenceburg Schools she also graduated from Middle Tennessee State University. She received her Juris Doctorate from Memphis State University. Ann married Terry Odom on June 13, 1971 and moved to Amory with her husband, Dr. Terry Odom in 1976. Completing the bar exam, Ann was a long time Amory attorney, with her practice always on Main Street, helping many, many clients. Retiring in December, 2015, her career spanned nearly 40 years. She genuinely cared for and about others, especially her clients. She received The Outstanding Citizenship Award for Amory in 2001. She was the President of the Mississippi School Board for many years. You could often find Ann reading, book after book. She loved to travel, making several trips to Europe and as a lover of the arts; she would often travel to New York to attend theatre productions. A member of the Amory Church of Christ, she enjoyed singing and she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ann will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Amory Church of Christ with Minister Philip Hathcock officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery in Amory. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
In addition to her husband, Dr. Terry Odom, she is survived by one son, Gregory Odom of Tupelo; one daughter Betsy Odom (Kelli Connell) of Chicago, IL; one brother, Alan Betz (Teresa) of Lawrenceburg, TN; her grandchildren, Oonagh Odom and Rocko Andrew Odom; and nieces and nephews, Ches Betz and Marilee Betz Good (A.J.)
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Andy Odom.
Pallbearers will be Tom Booth, Eli King, Zachary King, Daniel Cresap, Jeremy Thorn, and Scott “Sidekick” Morris.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 until 12:45 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
Condolences maybe shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Stacey Deans
SALTILLO – Stacey Deans, 53, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Cross Point Ministries. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
