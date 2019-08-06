Terry Burns
BOONEVILLE – Terry Burns, 72, passed away on August 6, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Charles Moore
FULTON – Charles Wayne Moore, 88, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born December 25, 1930, in Fulton, to Chester and Cora Lee Brown Moore. He was a member of the East Fulton Baptist Church. He worked at Moore’s Meats in his earlier years. He then worked in construction at JESCO, retiring from there in 1993. He enjoyed duck hunting and fishing, and was an avid gardener.
Services will be at 2:00 p. m. Thursday, August 8, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. John Lewis, Bro. Terry Paul Graham, and Bro. Dewitt Bain officiating. Burial will be in the East Fulton Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Billie Faye Moore; one daughter, Cathy Todd (Mike) of Fulton; two grandchildren, Amanda Holland (Jack) of Tupelo, and Laura Todd of Fulton; two great grandsons, Jack Thomas Holland and Graham Holland; special care-giver, Donna Upton; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Dorsey Moore, Stanley Moore, Leroy Moore, and Dow Moore; four sisters, Bessie Bates, Lois Underwood, Ruby Comer, and Mamie Moore; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Jack Holland, Eddie Moore, Gary Moore, J.R. McCrimon, and Brad Naden.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Comer and Danny Underwood.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tenia D. Gilbert
NEW ALBANY – Tenia D. Gilbert, 54, passed away on August 5, 2019, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Bobby Fay Watkins
BENTON COUNTY – Bobby Fay Watkins, 80, resident of Ashland, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, August 10 at 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watkins family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Karen Surratt
BOONEVILLE – Karen Surratt, 64, passed away on August 6, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Janis Howell
TUPELO – Janis Howell, 69, passed away on August 6, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Full obituary to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Annie Marie Johnson
FULTON – Annie Marie Johnson, 68, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at her home in Fulton,MS. Services will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. and family hour from 5-6 at N. L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Thoma Duvall
SMITHVILLE – Thoma Duvall, 95, passed away on August 6, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Dennis Wayne Mabry
PLANTERSVILLE – Dennis Wayne Mabry, 61, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at his sister’s residence in Nettleton.
Dennis W. Mabry was born to his late parents, Lucian Mabry and Thelma Nichols, on March 19, 1958 in Monroe Co. Dennis was a member of Jerusalem MBC in Plantersville. He was also a former employee of Gibson Container.
Dennis W. Mabry is survived by a special friend, Linda Agnew; four sisters, Elizabeth Crawford of Nettleton, Edwina Lindsey of St. Louis, Gloria Cook of St. Louis, Wynetta Cook of St. Louis and one brother, Benny Mabry of Plantersville.
The visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jerusalem MBC in Plantersville with Rev. Donnell Nichols officiating. The burial will follow at Jerusalem MBC cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Nolen Dale Otts
GARDENDALE, ALABAMA/FORMERLY OF AMORY – Nolen Dale Otts, 67, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at UAB-Gardendale. Born in Amory, Mississippi on August 19, 1951, he was a son of Nolen and Mary Elizabeth Duncan Otts.
Dale graduated from Smithville High School before attending Itawamba Community College. He worked as a painter for most of his life. For many years, he was a member of Church on the Way in Leeds, AL, where he served by playing guitar in the praise band. An outgoing man who never met a stranger, Dale was passionate about music and enjoyed playing guitar in several bands. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, especially on the subject of history. He donated to several charities over the years for Native American children, Boys and Girls clubs, and disabled veterans. Dale also enjoyed listening to various genres of music, from country music with Alan Jackson to jazz to singer-songwriter Cat Stevens.
Dale was an extremely devoted husband and father who will be dearly missed. The memories he made with his friends and family will live on in their hearts forever.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Robin Otts, of Gardendale, AL; daughters, Jennifer Marie Otts Lloyd (Rich), Huntsville, AL, Kaleigh Faith Nicole Beach, Gardendale, AL; Amanda Elizabeth Otts McDuffie, Cullman, AL; grandchildren, Zachary Owens, Annalise Kovac, Asher Kovac, Raelynn McDuffie; brother, Mackey Otts, Montgomery, AL; and nieces, Montine Brown and Carmen Altamira.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Nolen Wayne Otts.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Pastor Brandon Matthews officiating. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory.
Visitation will be Thursday from 11 AM until the service hour at the funeral home.
Laura “Blue Eyes” Turner
SALTILLO – Laura “Blue Eyes” Dill Turner, 83, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. A native and life-long resident of Saltillo, she was born one of 13 children, March 6, 1936 to Beland L. and Flora Mae Bell Dill. On July 8, 1977, she married Joe L. Turner and they shared 34 years together until his death on June 21, 2012. She retired from Leggett and Platt after working as a material handler for a number of years and also worked in a couple area stores. She loved spending time tending to her garden and caring for her family. Laura was known for her selfless commitment in doing for others. She was a woman of great faith.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Owens (Bill) of Saltillo; seven grandchildren, Christy Arnold (Johnny) of Amory, Tonya Jackson (Matt) of Amory, Amy Barnes (Kevin) of Saltillo, Anthony Daniels of Saltillo, Andrea Harris (Jeremy) of Pontotoc, Amanda Floyd of Bastrop, Louisiana and Scott Floyd (Karla) also of Bastrop; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Ridgeway (Billy) of Verona; brother, James Dill (Linda) of Baldwyn; two brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Turner; son, David Floyd; eight sisters; and three brothers.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Matthew Parker officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
