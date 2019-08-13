Butler McNary
MEMPHIS – Butler McNary, 81, passed away on August 12, 2019, at White Haven Community Living in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Bessie “Sue”
E. Byard Matthews
WALNUT – Bessie “Sue” E. Byard Matthews, 85, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday August 17, 2019 11:00 AM at Harmony Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday August 16, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Harmony Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery.
McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of arrangements.
Cory Allen Raines
TUPELO – Cory Allen Raines, 30, passed away on August 12, 2019. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, grilling, playing video games and spending time with his nephews. He was an employee of Toyota MFG, veteran of the United States Army and he was a Baptist.
Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Krister Corley and Mrs. Ann Anglin officiating.
He is survived by his parents, Renita Walker (Hugh Ellis, JR.) of Senatobia; Sister, Kacy Kennedy of Tupelo; step-brothers, Hugh Ellis Walker III, William Bryan Walker II, Taylor Straton Walker; Grandmother, Eloise Walker of Cleveland; aunts and uncles, Sheri Wright (Tim) of TX, Anita Cartwright (Bobby Griffith), Nicky Cartwright (Dianne), Patilda Maness (Keith) all of Booneville and Mickey Cartwright (Denise); nephews, Brayden Ellis Johnson and Holden Gray Patterson; host of cousins and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruby Bishop, John Cartwright and Hugh E. Walker SR.; uncle, John Wayne Cartwright and a cousin, Brian Keith Maness.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Sunday from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Mildred Genett Doggett
RIENZI – Mildred Genett Doggett, 75, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Memorial services will be on Friday, August 16 at 11:00 am at Hopewell Baptist Church. Patterson Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby Moss
BOONEVILLE – Bobby Moss, 73, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the church.
Willie McShan Riddle
UNION COUNTY – Willie McShan Riddle, 85, passed away on August 11, 2019, at his residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Lisa Winchester
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Lisa Darlene Winchester, 43, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL. Services will be on Saturday, August 17, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Friday, August 16, 5-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay, AL.
Bobby Carter
BALDWYN – Bobby J. Carter, 69, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home. He enjoyed mowing yards, going to auctions and going to church. He was former employee of Baldwyn Furniture and Relax-0-Loungers. He was member of Ingram Baptist Church and he had been attending Grace Tabernacle Pentecostal Church.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Braxton Rutland and Bro. Neil Davis officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.
He is survived by two brothers, Jerry Carter (Shirley) of Blue Springs; James Mike “Cowboy” Carter of Baldwyn; niece, Julie Carter of Alpine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clovis and Sadie Christine Green Carter; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sartin Carter and Nora Hill Thompson; brother, George Carter.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Allred, Jerry Thrasher and Ronnie Crawford.
Honorary pallbearers will be the youth group of Grace Tabernacle Pentecostal Church.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Glenda Faye Floyd Cox
RIPLEY – Glenda Faye Floyd Cox, 63, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday August 14, 2019 10:00 AM at Turner’s Chapel. Burial will follow at Criswell Cemetery.
McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Blair
AMORY – James “Jimmy” Houston Blair, 84, died peacefully Friday August 9, 2019 at CC Young Senior Living in Dallas, Texas. He was born August 6, 1935 in New Hope, Alabama to Houston and Mary Helen Blair.
Jimmy was a long-time resident of Amory, Mississippi where he enjoyed fishing, golf and sports in general. He had a career in the heavy equipment business with Scribner Equipment Company. Jimmy moved to Dallas in 2009 to be close to his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Johnson Blair and his parents.
He is survived by his children, Jamie Blair Palmer, husband David, John Blair, wife Connie and Robert Blair, wife Kathleen, all of Dallas; seven grandchildren, Leslie Palmer Hanson, Mary Palmer Hoffman, Jeannie Blair Hood, James Blair, Jack Blair, Andrew Blair, William Blair and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Betty Blair Taylor, husband George, from Tupelo, MS. and their children and grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to CCYOUNG Senior Living in Dallas, Texas or St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Amory, Mississippi.
Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
John Herrington
“Johnny” Flynt, Jr.
OXFORD – Mr. John Herrington “Johnny” Flynt, Jr., 70, died Monday, August 12, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS. The funeral service will be Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at North Oxford Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in North Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the church and again prior to the service beginning at 10:00. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Joann Harrison Flynt of Oxford; a daughter Kathryn Flynt Smith and her husband, Steve of Hernando, MS; a son, John Herrington “Jay” Flynt, III and his wife, Emily of Albany, GA; his step-mother, Dot Flynt of Chunky, MS; seven grandchildren. Tyler Smith, Avery Flynt, Ally Flynt, Annalyse Flynt, Ashley Flynt, Asher Flynt and Carter Lynley Smith; a sister in law, Lynn Flynt and two women who are considered daughters by Johnny and Joann, Kristi Boxx and Thati Moreira.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Flynt’s memory may be made to North Oxford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Oxford, MS 38655 or Ole Miss Fellowship of Christian Athletes, c/o Sammie Smith, 801 Twin Lakes Cove, Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Frenchie Feather
SALTILLO – Frenchie Esau Genola Feather, 95, of Saltillo, Mississippi, and formerly of Clarksdale, Mississippi, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Mrs. Feather was born on July 14, 1924, in Linn, Mississippi, the youngest child of the late Simon Esau Genola and Olive Beevers Genola. She was married for over 64 years to Robert I. Feather, Sr., until his passing in 2005. She was preceded in death by her sons, Ronald Lynn Feather and Amos Lee Feather, Sr.; a brother, Vencient B. Genola, and two sisters, Dorothy G. Lewis and Beryl G. Greer; a son-in-law, Marvin E. Fullilove, Sr.; a daughter-in-law, Ethel A. Feather; and a great-granddaughter, Marianna Faye Fullilove.
Survivors include her children, Robert I. Feather, Jr., of Pontotoc, Mississippi; Nancy F. Fullilove of Saltillo, Mississippi; Alice F. Childress (Andy) of Ripley, Tennessee; Carolyn F. Roye (Tim) of Mooreville, Mississippi; and James E. Feather (Beverly) of Saltillo, Mississippi; two daughters-in-law, Susan M. Feather of New Albany, Mississippi, and Rita S. Feather of Lambert, Mississippi; an “adopted” daughter, Cathy Martin of New Albany, Mississippi; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren.
While living in Clarksdale, Frenchie was an active and faithful member of Clarksdale Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she taught children’s Sunday School and kept the nursery for many years and later participated in the Women’s Prayer Group and Senior Adult Choir. She was employed by a local daycare for over 20 years and greatly enjoyed caring for the little ones who attended there. Additionally, she was employed for many years as a school crossing guard and worked in the cafeteria of Eliza Clark Elementary School. Children were always a big part of her life.
After moving to Saltillo in 2002, she became an active member of First Baptist Church Saltillo. Although unable to attend regularly for the last few years, she remained a member of the Sunshine Women’s Sunday School Class. Having mastered the art of crochet very early in her life, Frenchie delighted in giving away her handiwork to her children and friends at Christmas. She also greatly enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, working crossword puzzles and Sudoku, and being surrounded by her family. Frenchie will be remembered by all for her sweet, infectious smile and the love she shared with so many. Her life was truly a shining example of her faith put into practice.
Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday August 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church Saltillo, with Dr. Ronnie Hatfield and Reverend Lee Waller, her grandson-in-law, officiating. Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Thursday August 15, 2019 in Oakridge Cemetery in Clarksdale. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday August 14, 2019 at W. E. Pegues in Saltillo.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy Owens
BOONEVILLE – Jimmy Owens, 66, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Dinah Simons
TUPELO – On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Dinah Katherine Lindley Simons, 59, was finally free from 9 years of illnesses and she has left her earthly home to be with The Heavenly Father. Dinah was the oldest of 5 children born to Joel Enoch Lindley and Mary Katherine McCollum Lindley on August 31, 1959. She grew up in the Palmetto Community and attended the Valley Grove Baptist Church where she accepted the Lord as her Savior at age 12. She attended Shannon schools graduating in 1977 where she first met the love of her life, Terry Lynn Simons, to whom she married on July 6th, 1979. Dinah began her career as an engineering secretary at Super Sagless in 1979 and in 1994 held the same position at Day-Brite Lighting. At the end of her career, she was Assistant Human Resource Director until her health failed in 2010.
Throughout 50 years of life, Dinah greeted every day with childlike enthusiasm and laughter enjoying even the smallest pleasures life offers. She loved children, Christmas, dining out, and football in that order. When illness struck, her faith became even stronger as she looked steadfastly to her Lord for healing and to her husband where she received his unwavering support. Dinah was a grateful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and the James Moore Sunday School Class.
Dinah’s mother, Mary Katherine Lindley preceded her in death September 4, 1992. She is survived by her husband, Terry Simons; her father, Joel Lindley and her brothers; Charles Lindley (Mary), Philip Lindley, Johnny Lindley (Amy); and David Lindley (Susie) along with a special aunt, Jen Gilliam. She is also survived by 3 brother-in-laws; Dan Simons (Teresa), Gary Simons (Cynthia) and Larry Simons (Mariella). In addition she leaves behind 16 nieces and nephews plus 6 grand and 3 great grand nieces and nephews. Dinah had two dear friends while growing up: Margie Burson and Cathy Leslie. She also had a special Bible Study group; Viki Marshall, Diane Wade, Cheryl Burgett, Christy Pruett and Dot Robinson who brought scripture and fellowship to her bedside.
A celebration of Dinah’s life and home-going will be at 1PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Harrisburg Baptist Church with Dr. Forrest Sheffield and Bro. David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 PM- 7PM today at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors and from Noon-service time on Thursday at Harrisburg Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Pallbearers will be her nephews. Honorary pallbearers are the James Moore Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor’s choice or Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801, Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Randy G. Poole
AMORY – Randy Grady Poole, 57, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at his residence in Amory. Born in Augusta, GA on December 21, 1961, he was a son of Theron and Kate Poole.
Randy graduated from Orange High School in Orange, California before enlisting into the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country for three years as a supply specialist with the Armed Forces. After an honorable discharge, Randy worked with the postal service for ten years. He and his wife then started a landscaping company named A&R Lawncare.
Randy lived his life with the notion of always being a part of something bigger than him. It’s safe to say that he dedicated his life to being a public servant. In his younger days, he dedicated much of his time to various youth ministries. Randy was also a member of several volunteer fire departments. He even jumpstarted the Christian outreach project, Project 100Million, which aims at reaching one hundred million people worldwide through the Gospel.
In his free time, Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and landscaping. His priority in life, however, was serving others. He adored his family and loved them very much. He will be dearly missed, but the memories he made with his family will live on in their hearts forever.
Randy is survived by his mother, Kate Poole; loving wife, Anna McCament, Amory; sons, Dr. Aaron Poole (Joetta Brashear), Jackson, Michael Poole (Alia Hodnett), Tupelo; grandchildren, Veronica Poole, Alistair Poole, Chrystian B.; brother, Joey Poole, Amory; and nieces and nephews, Derek (Toni), Eric, and Cindy Poole; grand nieces, Kristen Hamm, Keely Roberts, Hannah Poole, and Chassity Poole; great nieces and nephews, Karmani and Alina Hamm.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Smithville Baptist Church, with Bro. Wes White officiating. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens in Smithville. Pallbearers will include Aaron Poole, Michael Poole, Derek Poole, Joey Poole, and Eric Poole.
Visitation will be Thursday night from 5-8 PM at the funeral home in Amory.
Lynn Harmon
HOUSTON – Darcus Lynn Harmon, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston. Lynn was born May 12, 1949 in Webster County to the late Clyde Anderson Callahan, Jr. and Lou Ella Gore Callahan.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August, 14, 2019 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston with Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be in Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two sons; Andy Harmon (Fandaci) of Houston, Adam Harmon (Robyn) of Houston; eight grandchildren, Caitlin Sullivan (Brent), John Robert Harmon, Alex Harmon (Chelsea), Nick Harmon (Hannah), Lexi Harmon, Palmer Harmon and Addison, Will Harmon; four great grandchildren, Barley Sullivan, Addie Harmon, Lari Cate Sullivan, Jack Harmon; four brothers, Dale Callahan (Patsy) of Vardaman, Reggie Callahan (Martha) of Houston, Ricky Callahan of Hohenlinden, David Callahan (Vicky) of Woodland; two sisters, Ella Jean Spencer (Sonny) of Houston, Jane Pearson (Steve) of Houston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Casey Ryan Harmon.
Pallbearers will be her nephews; Mike Callahan, Chuck Spencer, Cody Spencer, Jay Pearson, Patrick Pearson, Matt Callahan, Mark Callahan, John Richard Walker, Peyton Callahan, and Zack Callahan.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces; Doddie Mitchell, Michelle Haimes, Lisa Wolfson, Lauren Soden and April McClendon.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Sharyn Jean Adams Sanderson
HOUSTON – Sharyn Jean Adams Sanderson died in Tupelo on August 12, 2019. Sharyn was born in Caruthersville, Missouri, on January 31, 1946. Her parents were James Everett (Ed) Adams and Juanita Montgomery Adams. She was married in Southaven, Mississippi, to Rex Franklin Sanderson on her birthday in 1970.
Sharyn was a registered nurse for forty-six years, retiring in 2012. She was an honor graduate of Caruthersville High School in 1963, and she graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1966, where she worked as a hospital nurse until she accepted the position as Director at the Oxford School of Nursing. Sharyn also served as a First Lieutenant in the Tennessee Air National Guard, USAF. She was a school nurse at Olive Branch, and a Health Department nurse in Chickasaw County. She also worked as a registered nurse at Houston Hospital, Houston, Mississippi, and she was the Director of the Chemical Dependency and Geriatric Psychology unit at Trace Regional Hospital. Sharyn was Quality Director at Information Quality Healthcare (IQH), Jackson, Mississippi, until her retirement.
Sharyn has been a Sunday School teacher and active member of First Baptist Church, Houston, Mississippi, and an active life member of the Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a life member of the American Legion.
A Memorial service for Sharyn will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Houston with Bro. Daniel Heeringa officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
Sharyn is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Rex, and their four children: Julia Sanderson, writer and triathlete; Colonel Adam Rex Sanderson; Lieutenant Colonel Lee Franklin Sanderson, and Paul Sanderson, a missile engineer. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Maxwell Franklin Smith, Ronan Everett Smith, Luke James Sanderson, Molly Kristen Sanderson, and Alexandra Elle Sanderson. Additionally, she is survived by her sister Delila Sayre Swinger and brother James Everett Adams, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
