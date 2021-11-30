TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Richard Crook, Springdale, Arkansas
Mayson Wayne Fraga, Nettleton
Stoney Dale Gross, Tippah/Benton
Betty L. Hurst, Corinth
Terri Johnston, Tupelo
Shelby Rhynes, Guntown
Mayson Wayne Fraga
NETTLETON - Mayson Wayne Fraga, 7 MONTHS , passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 2;00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, 12:00-2:00 p.m. at funeral home . Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery .
Shelby Rhynes
GUNTOWN - Shelby Rhynes, 83, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the New Albany Health & Rehab. She was a former librarian for Baldwyn Public Library and a home health worker for NMMC. Shelby enjoyed reading, yard sales, shopping, flea markets, working in her garden but she especially loved taking care of her grandchildren. She was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 01, 2021 at 2:30 p. m. with Bro. Chad Higgins officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Marie White (Ray) of Guntown; sons, Mike Lemons (Virginia) of Belden, Danny Rhynes of Belden, Stephen Rhynes of Bruce and Kenneth Rhynes (Ruby) of Guntown; daughter-in-law, Janet Rhynes of Baldwyn; brother, Oscar Tyrus Luther (Kim) of Hickory Flat; (17) grandchildren; (28) great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tyrus Edward and Addie Kate Huckaby Luther; sister, Velma Dale Hunter; son, David Craig Rhynes and a daughter, Jennifer Michelle Roberts.
Pallbearers will be David Craig Rhynes JR., Shawn Rhynes, Lucas Young, Jake Young, Logan White and Kyle White.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatte Owens and Tracy Rhynes.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11:00 a. m. until service time at 2:30 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Richard Crook
SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS - Richard Jan Crook, age 66, of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama. He was a dedicated employee and a wonderful boss who worked hard and made sure his family was always taken care of. He was a loving husband and father, a wonderful brother and the best Papa to his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed his days of retirement with his wife. They enjoyed spending time with friends while also traveling and making precious memories with their grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his two children and loved his grandchildren with all of his heart.
He was preceded in death, by his mother, Joyce Wood Crook and his longtime friend, Ike Brown.
Richard is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lorrie Childers Crook, two children, Anna-Blair Blakney and her husband ,SSG Anthony Blakney of Salt Lake City, Utah, Andrew Crook of Batesville, AR, 2 sisters, Billie Jo Wilburn and Debbie Craig (Otis), 2 brothers, Jerry Crook (Joyce) and Ernie Crook; 4 grandchildren, who were his world; Liza, Laylynn, Connor and Langley Blakney. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, including his close cousin, Jody Wood, who was more like a brother to him and his in-laws John and Betty Childers. He was eagerly awaiting the birth of his granddaughter, Landry Jan Blakney, named after her Papa.
He worked 45 years in the transportation industry beginning his career in Tupelo, MS with UPS. He and his family made lifelong friendships in Ridgeland, MS and Pontotoc, MS where he held positions with KLLM Transport and Ashley Furniture before relocating to Northwest Arkansas where he worked for 20 years at Willis Shaw/MCT in Elm Springs as the VP of Safety and Recruiting.
There will be a gathering for his local friends and a celebration of life for his family and close friends in Mississippi; both to be held at a later date. Richard requested no formal service be held.
The family requests that any memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Stoney Dale Gross
TIPPAH/BENTON - Stoney Dale Gross, 58, passed away peacefully Thursday November 25, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Gross will be 11 am Wednesday December 1, 2021 in the heritage chapel of the Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mr. Gross was born October 19, 1963 in Ripley to the late Milton L. and Aney Bob Tidwell Gross. He received his education in the Ashland Public School System and was employed as a roofer for commercial buildings throughout North Mississippi.
Fishing, deer hunting, racing in local drag races, and any opportunity to "Ride Around" were favorite pass times. Mr. Gross will be remembered for his enjoyable personality, simple nature, and his humble way of life.
Visitation will be 9 am until 11 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will be shared by his two daughters, Melanie Luke(Dustin) of Falkner and Stephanie Gross(Steven Scroggins) of Ashland, one son, Steven Gross of Ashland, one sister, Sharon Ketchum of Ashland, two brothers, Bobby Gross and Randy Gross(Faye) both of Ashland, his wife, Kerry Bullard, and four grandchildren, Sean Gross, Taylor Luke, Dawson Luke, and Kayaden Scroggins.
He was preceded in death by a precious granddaughter, Harleigh Scroggins.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Gross family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Betty L. Hurst
CORINTH - Betty L. Hurst, 75, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at her home in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 2 pm at Meeks St. Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Meeks St. Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Jacinto Community Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Terri Johnston
TUPELO - Terri Lee Johnston was well above average in intellect. She had a charming personality, a quick dry wit and a steely disposition coupled with an extraordinary dose of self confidence. She was reserved yet independent and stoic. Her countenance drew to her a close circle of stalwart friends whose lives will forever be changed from her unconditional, compassionate friendship. Terri departed her earthly walk peacefully and unexpectedly in her sleep on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from her inviting home in Tupelo. Terri walked quietly and beautifully amongst us for 60 years, 1 month and 10 days. Terri was born in Pontotoc County on October 16, 1961 to the late Leo Johnston and Josephine Duncan Johnston. She attended and graduated from the Pontotoc Public Schools, first attended college in Pennsylvania and finished her Bachelor's degree from Florida State University. She chose the field of accounting and, at her death, was an accountant and IT associate with J.B.H.M. Company as well as serving as a consultant with Haire Wealth Management. Terri loved adventure and travel, never met a glass of wine she didn't like, was happiest either in the quietness of her own disposition or at a favorite watering hole or on her expansive front porch fellowshipping with friends. She was a voracious reader whose knowledge of literature, the arts and music was extraordinary. Eclectic and always interesting, Terri loved her home, tending her flowers and collecting McCarty pottery. Yoga kept her mind clear and she was in her element around art. She was a founding member of the Blue Hawaii chapter of the American Wine Association. Terri touched many lives in 6 decades and will forever be remembered for her kind spirit, her love of family and friends and her zeal and zest for living.
The occasion of celebrating her life will take place at 3 PM Friday, December 3, 2021 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with friends having the opportunity to share their favorite Terri memory. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time Friday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming beginning at 2 pm, and will be permanently archived thereafter. A reception at the Gumtree Art Museum will take place from 5 PM-7PM.
Terri is survived by her sister, Sherry L Baker of New Hope, Pennsylvania; her step daughter, Mary Lee Ward and step son, Pat Ward both of Oxford; her niece, Stephanie Hall Wells and great niece, Savannah Lauren Wells both of Pennsylvania and a wide range of close friends she always called family.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo Artist Guild, c/o Gumtree Museum of Art, 211 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS. 38804. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
