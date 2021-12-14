TODAY'S OBITUARIES
TIPPAH COUNTY - God said, I need a woman with a heart larger than life, with a compassion and concern greater for the lives she touches rather than her own. A woman destined to become a beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, meme and friend. So God gave us Scottie Windham Street. For this we are truly thankful, and on December 4, 2021 we gave back to God this gift that He graciously shared with us.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Scottie will be at 11 AM Saturday, December 18 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with her friend, Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Wiers's Chapel Cemetery.
Scottie was born on the beautiful summer day of June 28, 1951 in Ripley. She was the ninth and last child born to the late Bradford Scott and Norma Ellen Coleman Windham. After attending Ripley High School, Scottie was employed with local manufacturing companies that included PEP Industries and Red Kap, Corporation. A homemaker while her children were young, she returned to work following in her mother's footsteps as custodian for the Ripley Elementary School and Ripley Kindergarten for many years. After retiring from the South Tippah School District, Scottie enjoyed working at Tippah County Growers, helping many friends and families with their homes and business and was currently working with Ripley Funeral Home.
A Christian, Scottie's world revolved around her family. She was more than happy to be the central figure in their lives. Anyone who knew her children knew that she was truly a star in their eyes and that's all that ever mattered to her.
Scottie was a force of a woman, loved by all and you weren't considered just a friend- but family. Stopping to talk to friends, running errands for others or picking up grandchildren, she spent countless miles driving her truck on highway 15 with one of many small cups of McDonald's coffee. We love you, Scottie, and will never, ever forget you.
Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, December 17 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Blessed with a large family, memories will continue to be shared by her children, Dave Bruce (Jeanette) and Robbie Street (Becky Irwin), both of Ripley and Michelle Merritt (Shaun Hilliard) of Memphis, one sister, Kay Windham of Ripley, ten grandchildren, Lena Rodman (Andrew), Winston Frazier, Ayla Bruce, Brandon Street (Rena Burchett), Bryan Lee Street (Lauren), Amber Street (Shannon Pedigo), Brent Street, Katelyn Carter, Katelyn Merritt (Shaun Winkles) and Brandy Merritt, six great grandchildren, Elliott, Eliana, Destiny, Noah, Ashton and Stella, brother in law, Shannon Street, special friends, Patty Smith, Molly Akins, Palmer Jones, the staff of Ripley Funeral Home and her loyal canine companion, "Izzy".
She was also preceded in death by four sisters Hermie Zelinko, Eula Hall, Jean Mitchell and Lorene Davis and three brothers, Bobby, L.C. and Frank Windham.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Scottie's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY - Susan Stribling Dehmer, 55, died December 9, 2021, after a fall at her home in Oxford. Born on August 26, 1966, in Jackson, Susan attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School and Jackson Preparatory School before moving with her family to Memphis, where she graduated from Briarcrest Christian School. She was a Chi Omega at the University of Mississippi, graduating with a degree in social work.
Susan was the daughter Dr. and Mrs. J.T. Davis, Jr., of Oxford and the late Roger Stribling, Jr., of Jackson. She was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Stribling, Mr. and Mrs. J. Will Young, and John H. Sloan; and by her brother-in-law Kevin Hunter.
Susan is survived by her parents; sister Sloan Hunter of Oxford; sister Paige Recchia (Tony) of Greenwich, Connecticut; brother Wilson Stribling (Jennifer) of Madison; step-siblings Robin Wilson of Atlanta, Richard Davis (Leighanne) of Birmingham, and Alan Davis (Lauren) of New Orleans; and former husband Josh Dehmer of Ridgeland, and his children.
She cherished her nieces, nephews, and a great-niece, all of whom loved their Susu dearly for her generous and zany spirit: Sam and Lilly Hunter; Charlie, Miles, Wyatt and Olivia Recchia; Roger, Bennett and Celia Stribling; and Anne Stribling Hunter.
Susan's empathy fueled a desire to help others, first with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South in Memphis. She had a flair for design that she put to use as a Regional Director of Visual Marketing for Harold's Stores and in various other creative pursuits.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held Friday, December 17, at 1:00 p.m. at Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson, followed by inurnment in the church columbarium and fellowship in the Great Hall. The service will be live-streamed at northminsterbaptist.org.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Baptist Church or to the Harmony Horses Center for Growth and Healing Fund through the Community Foundation for Mississippi, a cause from which Susan drew much strength. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Dehmer family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
TUPELO - 67, passed away on Sat., December 11, 2021 at NMMC.
Charles Thompson was born on September 3, 1954 in Chickasaw Co.
Charles Thompson is survived by his wife, Malverta Thompson. Aunt that he was raised by; Thelma Gardner. Two sons; Charles Dewayne Thompson and Robert Matthew Thompson.
The visitation will be Wed., December 15, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The graveside service will be Thurs., December 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Prospect MBC cemetery with Rev. Taylor officiating.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
HOUSTON - Mr. Donald Edward Blankenship, 76, passed away on December 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Mr. Blankenship was born on August 22, 1945, in Columbus, Mississippi to Claude Eckford Blankenship and Lucy Lee Ruffin Blankenship. He was the retired owner of Don`s Pak- A- Pok, a salesman for Dad & Lad, and worked as the door greeter and cashier for the last 13 years at Houston Walmart. Mr. Blankenship was a member of Southside Church of Christ. Greeting many faces, whether familiar or not, was the highlight of his day. His smile was contagious, and his love for people was evident. He was slow to anger and quick to forgive. Dependable work ethic was his anthem. He will be so missed but remembered forever for his unconditional love.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Houston Funeral Home in Houston from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, MS with Bro. Billy Free and Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Don is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mrs. Linda Neal Blankenship of Houston; his son, Jonathan (Christie Smith) Blankenship of Houston; his daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Gore of Woodland; his grandchildren, Caroline (Jayden Reynolds) Blankenship, and Ryan and Grayson Gore; he is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Don is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Leo Blankenship, and his sisters, Joy Anderson, and Sandra Boyce.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Free, Josh Alford, Bobby Anderson, Greg King, Jerritt Alford, Eddie Alford, and Jody Alford. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Furr, Artley Lynn, Michael Boyce, and employees of Houston Walmart.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P. O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817 or a charity of your choice.
**The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. **
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
TUPELO - Cayson Ryver McMillen was born sleeping on December 4, 2021 at 11:19 am at UAMS in Little Rock, AR. Ryver is the cherished son of Crystal and Kristie McMillen and brother to Bradyn Denton.
Ryver is survived by his parents, Crystal and Kristie McMillen, brother, Bradyn Denton, and grandparents, Bro. Jimmy McMillen, Tina Pate, and Jim Cayson.
Ryver is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Peggy McMillen and Connie Hopkins Cayson. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
An angel in the book of life wrote down our baby's birth, then whispered as she shut the book... "Too beautiful for Earth." Online guestbook: www.smithfamilycares.com
