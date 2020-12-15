Mrs. Billie J. Millican
OXFORD – Mrs. Billie J Millican, 68, passed away on December 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
Tommy Thomas
BOONEVILLE – Tommy Thomas, 72, passed away on December 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Birthular Agnew Thomas
TUPELO – Birthular Agnew Thomas, 79, passed away on December 12, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Linda McClusky Brock
TIPPAH COUNTY – Linda McClusky Brock, 67, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be at 1 PM Thursday, December, 17 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brock family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Shelia Barnes Phillips
UNION COUNTY – Shelia Barnes Phillips, 63, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her residence in Myrtle. A Service of Remembrance will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Phillips family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
James Timothy Grizzard
BOONEVILLE – James Timothy Grizzard, 78, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at home in Booneville. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Oak Hill Cemetery, Booneville.
Vernon Boyd
TUPELO – Quinton Vernon Boyd, 59, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born August 24, 1961 in Tupelo, the son of Quinton Boyd and Dorothy Russell Davis. He was self employed, working for Boyd and Boyd In and Odd Jobs for many years. Vernon was a true outdoors man and loved deer hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed cooking. His family was his top priority and spending time with children, grandchildren, and siblings brought him the greatest joy.
Vernon leaves behind his wife, Kathy Boyd; two children, William and Christy Boyd, both of Missouri; three grandchildren, Jayden, William, and Elizabeth; two step-children, Nathan Melton and Lee Ann Keith, both of Tupelo; five step-grandchildren, Kirstein, Matthew, Austin, Zach, and McKinzie; sister, Bobbie Sue Rollins; two brothers, Joe Franklin Boyd and Dale Len Boyd (Roxie); his mother, Dorothy Fay Davis; the mother of his children, Sue Ellen Box; and a special friend, Tonya Lopez.
He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Corine Boyd.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Street Chapel. Burial will be in Locust Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Witcher, Dalton Clark, Jerry Rollins, Shawn Boyd, Darren Keith, and Marcus Beasley.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
William David Lee
KINGWOOD, TEXAS – William David Lee born March 29, 1954 in Lucedale, MS of Kingwood, TX. Age 66. Died on December 8th, 2020. He was the son of the late Rev. Marvin K. and the late Evelyn Lee. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sherry Brown Lee and one son, Zachary Thomas Lee. He is also survived by two sisters and one brother. Mrs. Kathy McNair of Picayune, MS. Mrs. Karen Waddington of McCleary, WA. And Daniel Lee of Picayune, MS.
David attended Northwest Jr College and Louisiana State University. He worked as Vice President of Rentals at Critical Rental Solutions in Houston, TX. In past years he also served as part time music director at several churches in the Tupelo area, Calvary Baptist Church in Slidell, LA, and served as a deacon and choir member at Second Baptist Church in Kingwood, TX.
Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City, MS is in charge of arrangements.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Calhoun City. Bro Jim Vance will be officiating, with Bro. Chad Logan delivering the eulogy.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.pryorfuneralhome.com.
Karen Annette Rowan Miller
AMORY – Karen Annette Rowan Miller, 80, passed away on December 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Reginald Minich
NETTLETON – Reginald B. Minich, 72, passed away on December 14, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born in Indiana on April 6, 1948 to parents Russell Criss Minich and Alma Pauline (Thatcher) Minich. He enjoyed camping, fishing, telling jokes , and being around people. He loved his family and his dogs. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton area. He was a member of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from the MS National Guard as an expert marksman. Before his illness he was a member of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nettleton Pentecostal Church with Rev. Larry Davis, Rev. Jordan Davis, and Sheriff Kevin Crook officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Faye Minich, of Nettleton; three sons, Brad Minich (Christy) of Nettleton; Shane Minich (Stacy) of Nettleton; Cayce Minich, of Smithville; one daughter, Shawn Wiginton (Eric) of Smithville; seven grandchildren Bailey, Molly Kate, Gracie Ann, Chloe, Jaiden, Sophie and Bella Katherine and one twin brother, Ronald A. Minich of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Knight, Sam Mitchell, Adam Johnson, Laron Griffin, Raymond Neely, and Willie Lockett. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Lawrence and the rest of Monroe County Sherriff’s Department.
Visitation will be Thursday 12:00- 2:00 p.m. before service time at the Pentecostal Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Paul Fairley
TUPELO – Paul Fairley, 90, passed away on December 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Roy Jaeger
TUPELO – Leroy Joseph Jaeger, 78, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Friends may attend a graveside service on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at 2 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery on CR 683, Saltillo, MS. There will be no public visitation. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. A full obituary will follow.
James Reatus “Jim” Strait, Jr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Reatus “Jim” Strait, Jr., 50, resident of Ripley, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, December 10 2020 at his residence.
A private family service will be announced. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Jim was born June 16, 1970 in Rockford, Illinois and is the son of Mary J. Beaman Beck of Kingsport, Tennessee and the late James Reatus Strait, Sr. He was a 1988 graduate of Maynard High School in Arkansas and was employed with Heavener Electric in Ripley before retiring for health reasons.
A former resident of Long Beach, South Carolina, Jim was a member of the Pine Forest Baptist Church before moving to Tippah County. He will be remembered for the love of his family and friends. Hobbies included gaming, fiction role-playing, “experimental” cooking, engraving and painting figurines.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his children, Dakota Strait and Jeremiah Zachery Strait, both of Ripley, three sisters, Malinda Breedlove and Christina Honaker, both of Beach Island, South Carolina, Mary Elizabeth Brooks (Brandon) of Kingsport, Tennessee, one brother, John Vernon Strait of Texas, three special friends, Tommy Heavener, Danny Willis and Whit Wilkerson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Desira Ann Strait who preceded him in 2014.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Jim’s family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
