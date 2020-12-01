William Frank Tutor
BELDEN – William Frank Tutor, 73, of Belden transferred from his earthly home to his heavenly home surrounded by family after an extended illness on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born on February 23, 1947 in Bruce, MS, Frank was the second of three sons born to the late William Wayne Tutor and Martha Idella James Tutor. After graduating from Bruce High School in 1965 where he was a proud member of the football and baseball teams, Frank, served in the United States Air Force from 1965-1968 discharged as a Sargent E-4 rank. Frank had a charismatic personality, strong work ethic, and entrepreneurial mindset. As a business man he worked in upper management in lumber mills, owned an industrial components business, and owned businesses in furniture manufacturing for over 20 years. Frank was a trusted Ole Miss fan, avid golfer, an experienced crappie fisherman, quail and pheasant hunter, a thoroughbred horse owner, a cattleman with some ostriches for good measure, and a friend to anyone and everyone. He was a member of Belden Baptist Church. Frank married his high school sweet-heart in 1967. They raised two children and shared 53 years of a loving marriage.
Frank is survived by his wife, Bettye Jo Collums Tutor of Belden, a son, William Tunny Tutor of Fulton, and a daughter, Niki Tutor Peel (Keith) of Belden. Frank was preceded in death by his parents William and Martha Tutor and two brothers, Randall Scott Tutor and Larry Wayne Tutor.
An outside service honoring his life conducted by Bro. Bob Hill and Bro. Kevin Chrestman will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Collums Cemetery in Bruce, MS. We ask all attendees of the service to wear a mask and maintain social distancing measures.
Pallbearers will be Sherman Cooper, Ethan Tutor, Jason Tutor, John Tutor, Phil Webb, and Scott Williamson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Paul Hall, Steve Hester, Terry Pence, Phillip Poe, Phillip Webb, and Charlie Williamson.
Donations in his memory may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Belden Baptist Church Youth, P.O. Box 92, Belden, MS 38826.
Betty Culpepper
PONTOTOC – Betty Culpepper, 68, passed away on November 30, 2020, in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Lena Wilson
CHARLESTON – Lena Wilson, 86, passed away on November 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Shirley Starlin
FULTON – Shirley Starlin, 72, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born January 28, 1948 to the late Howard Vanstory and the late Ruth Caldwell Vanstory. She enjoyed camping, fishing, word puzzles, studying the Bible, and being involved with her church at Shiloh Baptist Church.
Services will be 11:00 am on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Humphres officiating. Burial will be in Andrew’s Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband; Roger Starlin of Fulton, daughter; Patricia Starlin of Fulton, 2 sons; William Starlin of Fulton, and Charles (Sheila) Starlin of Dorsey, grandson; Andrew Starlin, and granddaughter; Ashley Starlin, both of Dorsey, brother; Jody (Joyce) Vanstory of New Albany, and 2 sisters; Mary (Steve) Clayton of Blue Springs, and Martha Barnhart of Nettleton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ruth Vanstory, 4 brothers, and 1 sister.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Charlene Short Reese
TIPPAH COUNTY – Charlene Short Reese, 89, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her residence in Dumas. Services will be on Friday, December 4 at 2 PM at Palmer Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, December 4 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Palmer Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Palmer Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Reese family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Essie Mae Beck
CHARLESTON – Essie Mae Beck, 87, passed away on November 26, 2020, at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Charleston.
Flora Dobbs
HAMILTON – Flora Dobbs, 87, passed away on December 1, 2020, at her residence in Hamilton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.
Gertie Knight
FULTON – Gertie Knight, 83, passed away on December 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Eulon Prueitt
DENNIS – Eulon Prueitt, 91, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Thursday, December 3, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 3, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Dennis Memory Gardens, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Larry Sullivan
ATHENS COMMUNITY – Larry Sullivan, 72, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at his residence in the Athens Community. Services will be on Thursday, December 3 at 2 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home, Amory. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2 from 5-7 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery.
Charlotte Huddleston Deaton
BOONEVILLE – Charlotte Huddleston Deaton, 78, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday at 1:00 at Thrasher Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 until 7 at Thrasher Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Gloria Ann Pettey
PONTOTOC/SHANNON – Gloria Ann Pettey, 72, died on December 1, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Linda Gayle Young
GUNTOWN – Linda Gayle Young, 62, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at her residence after a lengthy illness. She was born September 17, 1958 in Tupelo to Earnest and Betty Lyles Stevens. Linda worked for 17 years at the North Mississippi Medical Center retiring as a Unit Coordinator. Linda loved her church, Sherman Pentecostal Church, where she and her husband Jimmy blessed many with their duets. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and cherished every moment spent with her family.
Linda leaves behind her husband of 14 years, Jimmy Young; four children, Levi Kidd and wife, Angela of Southaven, Brad Kidd of Slidell, Louisiana, Sarah Carr and husband Scott of Tupelo; her mother, Betty Stevens of Belden; sister, Teresa McLaughlin of Oregon; brother, Tim Stevens of Belden; two step-daughters, Christin Ramos and husband Juan, of Marian, Arkansas and Hannah Young of West Memphis, Arkansas; and ten grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and a daughter, Ashley Scott.
A service celebrating Linda’s life will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Norman Mattox officiating. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Thomas Strickland, Sr.
BOONEVILLE – Thomas “Doodle” Edwin Strickland, Sr., 85, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Baptist Hospital in Oxford after a brief illness. He was born July 29, 1935 to Sarah Aurelia Strickland and Albert Green. He was married to Lillian Mae Strickland for 50 years. They enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. He enjoyed telling stories of days gone by. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War and also the MS Army National Guard. He loved to fix broken things. He enjoyed playing his 12 string guitar and listen to bluegrass music. He was a Christian.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Gerald Blankenship officiating. Burial will be in Northeast MS Church of God in Christ Cemetery.
He is survived by (3) daughters, Sarah Smith of Savannah, TN, Theresa Hughes of Savannah, TN, and Lorrie Mitchel (Dustin) of Vicksburg; (2) sons, Thomas Strickland Jr. (Amber) of Powhatan, AR and Jason Strickland (Traci) of Quinlan, TX; (13) grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle that raised him, Ellis Strickland; (2) sisters-in-law, Millie Norris and Irene Grooms; son-in-law, Carl Smith, Jr. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, December 4, 2020 from 11:00 until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Martha Ann Spruell Pipkin
UNION COUNTY – Martha Ann Spruell Pipkin, 86, passed away on November 27, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Michael Luker
BAYTOWN, TEXAS – Michael Luker, 58, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Focuscare Facility in Baytown. Services will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the home of Frances and David Lee. Visitation will be on 12 p.m. until service time at the home of Frances and David Lee. Burial will follow at Luker-Lee Cemetery.
Andy Wood
BREWER – Andy Wood, 74, passed away on December 1, 2020, at his home in Brewer. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Dorothy Lowrey
PONTOTOC – Dorothy Lowrey, 86, passed away on November 29, 2020, at Pontotoc Extended Care in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
William Milton Hall
GULFPORT – William Milton Hall, 83, passed away on December 1, 2020, at Gulfport Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
