TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Bobby W. Beene, Shannon
Valveshia Brisco, Holly Springs
Danny W. Garrison, Red Bay, Alabama
Ruben Hanson, Tupelo
Minnie Juanice Hodge, Pontotoc
Ksttie M Howell, New Albany
Henry Merritt, Jr., Verona
David George Tillman, Union/Itawamba County
Ann Marie McKinney Walker, Starkville
Henry Merritt, Jr.
VERONA - Henry Merritt, Jr., 47, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 12pm at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service (11am-12pm) at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Valveshia Brisco
HOLLY SPRINGS - Valveshia Brisco, 46, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health in Corinth, Graveside. Services will be on Thursday December 23, 2021 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove M B Church Cemetery Red Banks, MS . Visitation will be on Wednesday December 22, 2021 5:00-7:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, is in charge of arrangements.
Danny W. Garrison
RED BAY, ALABAMA - Danny W. Garrison, 72, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at his residence in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Wednesday, December 22, 3 p.m. at Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 22, 1-3 p.m. at Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Red Bay City Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Ksttie M Howell
NEW ALBANY - Ksttie M Howell , 76, passed away on December 20, 2019, at her home Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of New Albany.
Ann Marie McKinney Walker
STARKVILLE - Ann Marie McKinney Walker passed away on December 20, 2021, following a brief illness.
She was born on April 15, 1941, in Amory, Mississippi, to Weston McKinney and Marie Boozer McKinney. She graduated from Amory High School in 1959 and from Mississippi State College for Women in 1963. On June 2, 1963, she married George Gerald Walker. She taught at Flora High School during the years that George was studying at the University of Mississippi Medical School. Following that, she was a faithful housewife and homemaker. They moved to Starkville in 1973 where George opened his ophthalmology practice. She was a life-long United Methodist and an active member of First United Methodist Church in Starkville. She served her church in many capacities on the local, district, and conference levels. At First United Methodist Church she was a member of numerous boards and committees, an active member and several time officer in the United Methodist Women, and volunteer with children's choirs. As a part of the worship committee, she was a communion steward and used her gifts as a seamstress to make paraments for the sanctuary and stoles for the clergy. She served as a layperson on the Starkville District Committee on Ministry and on the Mississippi Conference Board of Ministry. She was First United Methodist Church's lay delegate to the Mississippi Annual Conference for many years. She also spent many years faithfully serving as a board member of the Mississippi State University Wesley Foundation. In addition to all of this, to numerous to count are the cakes, cookies, cheese straws, and gallons of punch made for church functions.
Ann was a wonderful friend. She never missed a birthday or other occasion and was always sending a card or making a phone call to check in on others. Up unto her last day, she was on her phone talking with her friends, something which she truly enjoyed.
She is preceded in death by her father, Weston McKinney, mother, Marie Boozer McKinney, brother, William B. McKinney, and grandson, Weston Timothy Meadows.
Survivors are husband of fifty-eight years, Dr. George Gerald Walker; daughters Cherie Walker Meadows (Tim) of Livingston / Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Patricia Walker Gordy (Jason) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; brother, James McKinney of Texarkana, Texas; grandsons Walker Charles Meadows, Seth Lawrence Meadows, George Griffin Gordy, William Gaines Gordy, and Matthew Graham Gordy, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Starkville on Thursday, December 23, at 10:00 am, Rev. Hugh Griffith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to the Mississippi State University Wesley Foundation.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Minnie Juanice Hodge
PONTOTOC - Minnie Juanice Hodge, 89, went to her heavenly home Monday, December 20, 2021. What a celebration when she entered fully into the presence of the Lord! Juanice was born September 21, 1932 in Lafayette County, MS. She was a very active member of Springdale Freewill Baptist Church in Oxford, MS where she served in various capacities over the years and later West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. She retired from Ram Golf Corporation after many years of service. Juanice loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She spent many years supporting her grandchildren in football, tennis, baseball, and cheerleading. She also loved fishing and the Ole Miss Rebels. She was an amazing cook and loved sharing that talent with everyone. Juanice was a selfless person who always put everyone's needs above her own. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
A service celebration her life will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be from 12 noon until time for service. Officiating will be Dr. David Hamilton and Dr. Ken Hester. Burial will follow at Springdale Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, Oxford, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include a daughter, Regina Gunter and son, Rickey (Donna) Hodge all of Pontotoc. Her grandchildren, Tim (Charlotte) Gunter of Pontotoc, Heather (Liz) Gunter of Tupelo, Tyler (Britni) Hodge of Pontotoc, Andrea (Golden) Grasse of Gluckstadt, MS, Rob (Jana) Pickett of Austin, TX, Grayson (MacKenzie) Pickett of Knoxville, TN, and Hayli (Reed) Bostick of Guys, TN. Great grandchildren, Zeta Mooney, Harli Hodge, Kaylee and Madelyn Grasse, Breckyn, Afton, Emerson, and Liam Pickett, Bennett and Ella Reid Bostick. Sisters, Francis Clark and Reba (Johnny) Mann all of Oxford, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood and Iona Daniels; and her loving husband of 56 years, Frank Hodge.
Pallbearers will be Tim Gunter, Tyler Hodge, Golden Grasse, Mike Clark, Jeff Edwards, and Marty Daniels.
David George Tillman
David George Tillman
UNION/ITAWAMBA COUNTY - David George Tillman, 65, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS, following an extended illness.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Tillman will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Tillman was born September 8, 1956 in Imperial County, CA to the late Loyal George Tillman and Josie Juanita Hadden and received his education in the Costa County High School. A proud veteran, Mr. Tillman was employed as a transportation manager for the U.S. Government and Navy for 20 years before his retirement. He was married March 1, 1996 to his beloved wife, Sharon Ann Tillman who survives.
Working on anything and everything, he helped anyone he could. Mr. Tillman found pleasure in sharing quality time with his family, especially his much adored grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, memories will be shared by four daughters, Patrica Kay Sanders(Guy) of Boiling Spring, SC, Christina Marie Tillman Bean of Cross, SC, Melissa Gayle Harris(Bruce) of Milton, FL, Maryann Elizabeth Hawkins(Jay) of Waycross, GA, two brothers, George Tillman(Joyce) of Elcentro, CA, and Gerald Wayne Tillman(Kathy) of Cobb Mountain, CA, three sisters, Janet Marshell(Ron) of New Albany, MS, Lois Jean Tillman of Elcentro, CA, and Gail Tillman Heil(Bruce) of Denver, CO, a brother in law, Rick Rago of Baxter Springs, KS, sixteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Tillman Rago.
The Family request memorials be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX, 77030.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Tillman family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Bobby W. Beene
Bobby W. Beene
SHANNON - 74, passed away on Thursday, Dec., 16, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Bobby W. Beene was born to his late parents, Theodore Beene and Louise Warren-Beene on May 21, 1948 in Itawamba Co.
Mr. Bobby W. Beene is survived by his special friend/companion; Ruby Gates of Shannon. One son; Delvechio Williams of Tupelo. Two brothers; Larry Traylor (Linda) of Verona and Roy Traylor (Ruby) of Shannon.
The visitation will be Wednesday, Dec., 22, 2021 from 2 - 4 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home located at 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. The service will be Thursday, Dec., 23, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Coleman Global Pacific Convention Center Church located in the Haven-Acres community at 3590 Willie Moore Rd., Tupelo, MS 38801 with Pastor Adrian Ivy officiating. The burial will follow at Warren Chapel CME cemetery located at 256 Warren Chapel Rd., Mantachie, MS 38855.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Ruben Hanson
Ruben Hanson
TUPELO - Ruben Orvis Hanson, 91, of Tupelo, Mississippi passed on December 18, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center following a lengthy battle with COPD. Ruben was born in Neenah, Wisconsin on October 16, 1930 to Gayhart, Sr. and Nora Olsen Hanson, the fifth of seven children. He joined the Air Force at age 20 where he learned and developed skills as an electrician. While in the Air Force, Ruben went to Clinton, OK with a buddy in 1951. There he met Vivian Hamilton. They married on January 6, 1952. She was his partner, soul mate and love of his life. After serving in the Air Force, Ruben's early career was at various sites with the U.S strategic defense. This career took him and his family to Oklahoma and eventually to Cape Canaveral, Florida and his dream job. At the Cape, he started working with the Mercury program, then the Gemini Program and finally the Apollo Program. He was in the blockhouse when Apollo I caught fire on January 27 1967, watching the capsule on a monitor when the door "popped". He always said he wanted to stay in the missile industry long enough to get a man on the moon and he did just that. The last mission he worked on was Apollo XI, which landed Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon on July 20, 1969. Ruben and family moved to Tupelo in late 1969. He and Vivian joined St. Luke United Methodist Church in Dec., 1969 and served faithfully there until their deaths. He had several jobs here in the Tupelo area but nothing ever compared to working in the missile industry. Ruben culminated his long and successful career and became an active member of the Lee County Shrine Club. He was a 33rd Degree Mason affiliated with Blue Lodge # 318. His love of the work of the Masons and Shriners led him to work tirelessly in both organizations. In 2011, he was honored to be chosen Potentate of Hamasa Shrine of Mississippi, the highest position in the organization. Transporting children that needed medical attention to Shriner's Hospitals was one of the tasks that Ruben enjoyed. Helping those wonderful children and their families meant the world to him. Throughout adulthood, Ruben enjoyed such meaningful friendships with people from all facets of his life. His warm embodiment and sincere sharing of his inner self is a remarkable tribute to the man he was and the fostering of these relationships. He maintained his passion for helping children and spending time with his family. Ruben cherished all of his moments with each of his grandchildren cultivating within them strong values of love, perseverance, joy, courage and honesty-loving each of them dearly. Other passions were evident in his love for the outdoors, boating, fishing and time spent with friends..
A service of Death and Resurrection, with military honors , will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Burial, with Masonic rites, will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com./Livestreaming.
Ruben is survived by his children Donna Barnes, Charles Douglas (Doug) Hanson (Lauren), Debbie Underwood (Rick); his grandchildren Chad Barnes (Penny), Jake Hanson (Misty), Rob Hanson, Megan Steiner, Donny Behnemen, Max Hanson and Lindsey Beard, and five precious great-grandchildren. Ruben also leaves behind a vast array of other family and friends, having touched so many throughout the various periods of his life. Ruben is preceded in death by his wife Vivian on Nov. 29, 2011; parents, Gayhart and Nora Hanson; father-in-law Charlie Hamilton and mother-in-law Virgie Hamilton and four of his siblings.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Max, Jake and Rob Hanson and Chad Barnes. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Golden, Vance Perkins, Melvin Ford, Marvin McFadden and all members of the Lee County and Hamasa Shrine.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Ruben's memory to the Hamasa Shriners Transportation Fund, P. O. Box 365, Meridian, MS. 39302.
Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving a brother mason family.
