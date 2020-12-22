Joe M. Rutherford
RIPLEY – Joe M. Rutherford, 77, passed away on December 22, 2020, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Larry Wayne Blake
SHANNON – Larry Wayne Blake 57, passed away on December 21, 2020 at his uncle’s residence in Shannon, MS. He was born on August 22, 1963 in Cross County, Arkansas to parents James L. Blake and Cleta Faye (George) Blake. He was of the Church of God faith. He enjoyed watching football on television. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton is assisting the family. He is survived by one daughter, Amber Blake of Jonesboro, Arkansas; one brother, James Blake (Melissa) of Shannon; one sister, Vickie Ballenger (Jimmy) of Fort Payne, AL; a special uncle and aunt, Mike and Debbie George of Shannon, and another uncle and aunt, Ralph and Anita George of Guntown. He was preceded in death by his parents. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Jessie Cox
GUNTOWN – Jessie Boyd Cox, age 72 passed away on Monday December 21, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking trips to the mountains with his wife and family.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Jericho Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Mike Sanders officiating. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Linda Cox, children Shane Cox (Sadie) of Guntown, Jana Cox Phifer (Chris) of Guntown, grandchildren Ty Cox, Alyssa Myhand, Jina Phifer, Cade Phifer and Paige Phifer one great grandchild Harper George. His sister Johnnie Herring of Guntown, Brenda Gentry (Danny) of Baldwyn, Peggy Burcham of Guntown and a host of special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow and Macie Cox, brothers James Herring and Benny Cox. Waters Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Joe D. Petty
COLUMBUS – Joe D. Petty, 64, passed away on December 20, 2020, at home in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Jackson Mortuary.
Robert Earl Scott
HAMILTON – Robert Earl Scott, 74, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. He was born on November 20, 1946 in Red Bay, Alabama to Clinton Lester and Imogene Honeycutt Scott. Moving to Hamilton at an early age, Robert attended school in Hamilton later enlisting in the U.S. Air Force on May 20, 1964 where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. He married the former Linda Chapman on June 17, 1967 and had a long career working for Kroger in West Point as meat market manager, retiring with 34 years of service. All who knew him will remember his generosity and selflessness, and with his love for people, he was always willing to help others. Above all, his family was most important and took great pride in taking care of his wife of nearly 54 years and he loved his brother and sister-in-law. Robert could often be found piddling in his shop or being in the outdoors whether it was hunting or fishing. He was a faithful member of River Bend Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Hill Cemetery.
In addition to his wife, Linda Chapman Scott, he is survived by his brother Terry Scott (Jaime) of Columbus; brother-in-law, Sam Jones of Odessa, Texas; three grandchildren, John David Scott, Reese Scott, and Isabella Scott; nephew, Bradley Scott (Jessica); nieces, Katie Humphrey (Robert), Skailyr Scott, Marsha Horstman (Charley), and Tina Crawford; and special friends, Sam and Kathy Crawford; and a host of other family, friends, and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his son, David Lester Scott.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12:30 until service time.
Please observe national and local Covid guidelines.
Please observe national and local Covid guidelines.
Phyllis Grull
TUPELO – Phyllis Grull, 96, passed away on December 22, 2020, at the Greenhouses at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Hughey Lee House
BENTON COUNTY – Hughey Lee House, 75, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at his residence in Hickory Flat. Private family services are planned. Arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the House family.
Analue “Ann” Parker
PONTOTOC – Analue “Ann” Parker, 92, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at NMMC-Pontotoc, MS. Ann was a faithful member of The Church of God of Prophecy-West Side in Pontotoc. She set a Christian example everyday of her life. Her favorite verse was John 3:16, in her words, “That says it all.” She was a peacemaker and the backbone of her family. To know her was to love her and she loved everyone.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Doris Vandiver and Cindy Parker; her grandchildren, Jennifer Barradas, Mary Collins, David R. Vandiver, Chris Vandiver, Mark Vandiver, Tina Ward, Kim Chain, Terry Parker, Paige Hamblin Davis, and Ashley Boyette; and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Parker; her son, Tommy Parker; her sisters, Mary Lou Robinson, Cora Lee Parker, and Faye Parker; and her great-granddaughter, Brittany Ward.
The services will be private with Bro. Morphis, Bro. Gray, and Bro. Joe Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery, Mooreville, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Chris Vandiver, Mark Vandiver, David R. Vandiver, David Ward, Matt Collins, Daniel Davis, John Tyler Yant, Jake Galloway, and Parker Chain.
Faye Coker
FULTON – Faye Newell Coker, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home. She was born November 21, 1940 to the late Ruffin Newell and the late Offie Johnson Newell in Alabama. She was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking, flowers, and spending time with her family and friends.
Services will be at 1:00 pm on Monday December 28, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Blue Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday December 28, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her 2 daughters; Patricia (Larry) Digby, and Angie Johnson, both of Fulton and 1 son; Kenny (Patricia) Coker of Fulton, grandchildren; Audra (Garrett) Dendy of Fulton, Meredith (Caleb) Tucker of Tucson, AZ, Alex (Haley) Coker of Johnson City, TN, Blake Coker of Fulton, Maddie Johnson of Fulton, Laura Leigh Johnson of Fulton, and Eli Johnson of Fulton, great grandchildren; Ella Dendy of Fulton, Avery Dendy of Fulton, and Tucker Dendy of Fulton.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Dorothy Thomas, and Catherine Moses and a brother; Barney Newell.

Jerry Marlin
DORSEY – Jerry Marlin, 66, passed away on December 21, 2020, at Oakes Community Hospital in Oakes, North Dakota. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Jackie Haguewood
TUPELO – Jackie Haguewood, 85, passed away on December 22, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tim Humphres
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Tim Humphres, 55, passed away on December 22, 2020, at his residence in Red Bay, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Clytee Taylor
MOOREVILLE – Clytee Taylor, 89, passed away on December 22, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Bobby J. McCarty
TUPELO – Bobby McCarty, 74, passed away on December 21, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Scott “Tut” Lawson
WEST MEMPHIS, ARKANSAS/TUPELO – Allen Scott “Tut” Lawson, 56, died December 17, 2020 after a short illness. Scott was born in Tupelo, MS on October 20, 1964. He attended Tupelo High School. After High School, he began his career in construction. This took him to several cities and states. Scott made his home with his family in West Memphis, AR.
A prayer service will be held at Noon today (Wednesday, December 23, 2020) in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 11 AM to service time.
Scott leaves behind a very special person, Monica May; two daughters, Molly Elder (Cole), and Samantha Phillips of Pine Bluff, AR; three grandchildren, Lathen and Lindsey Elder and Garrett Phillips; two sisters, Dawn Lawson and Lallie Wren (James), of Nettleton, MS; one niece, Shea Lawson (fiancé Codey Eads), and one nephew, Chad Kilgo; three great nephews, Lawson Wren Kelly, Hunter and Bubba Kilgo, and one great niece, Lisa Kilgo; along with a host of cousins and extended Wren family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Jimmy” Smallwood Lawson, Sr. and Marjorie Waters Lawson, and brother, James “Jim” Smallwood Lawson, Jr.

Clarice Silver
OKOLONA – Clarice Silver, 95, passed away on December 22, 2020, at Shearer- Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
