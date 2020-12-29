Charles Warren
CORINTH – Charles Warren, 59, passed away on December 27, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Tommy Collins
OKOLONA – Tommy Collins, 59, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Clark Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to graveside service at Clark Chapel Cemetery.
Tyrone Carothers
PRAIRIE – Tyrone Carothers, 50, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at home in Prairie. Services will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Second M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Curvy Louis Howell
MYRTLE – Curvy Louis Howell, 79, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at his home in Myrtle. Services will be on Thursday, December 31, 2020 12 Noon at Serenity Simmons Chapel New Albany. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 31, 2020 10:00 – 12:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle, MS. Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.
Antonio “Tony” Johnson
TUPELO – Antonio “Tony” Johnson, 47, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on 1 pm Wednesday, December 30th at St John’s MB Church Cemetery at Shannon. Visitation will be 1 pm at the cemetery. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO has charge of arrangements. Visit associatedfuneral.com to leave your condolences. Burial will follow at St John’s MB Church Cemetery.
Shirley Ann Stone Adams
HOULKA – Shirley Ann Stone Adams, 73, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at her home in Houlka. Services will be on Wednesday, December 30, at 11 a.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Adams family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
James Clarence Jones Jr.
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – James Clarence Jones, Jr., 36, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Blytheville, AR. Services will be on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 30th, 5-8 PM and Thursday, December 31st, 1 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery.
Michael Vick
BOONEVILLE – Michael Vick, 50, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 2 pm at Zion Rest Community Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Ruby Wilemon
BOONEVILLE – Ruby Wilemon, 77, passed away on December 29, 2020, at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Eloise Luna McAlister
TIPPAH COUNTY – Eloise Luna McAlister, 86, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett in Memphis. Graveside service will be Friday, January 1 at 11 AM at Blackjack Cemetery in Benton County. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the McAlister family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Pamela Putnam
BOONEVILLE – Pamela Jean Putnam, 64, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was born on July 28, 1956, in Columbus, GA, to Thomas Marion Smith and Lillian Jean Barnes Smith. Pam was a nurse and nurse educator. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and growing flowers to share with her friends. Pam enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She adored her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Joseph Putnam, whom she entered into holy matrimony on August 5, 1978; son, Matthew Putnam and wife, Jamieson of Booneville, MS; brother, Cary Smith and wife, Carol Ann of Lebanon, TN; sister, Marian Joseph and husband, Billy of Montgomery, AL; grandsons, John Thomas Putnam and McClane Lindsey; granddaughter, Jadyn Lindsey all of Booneville, MS.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A private service will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, with Bro. Tim Sisk officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 235, Booneville, MS, 38829, and to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
David Smith
NEW ALBANY – David Smith, 55, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was employed at Kevin Charles Furniture Co. He enjoyed fast cars, listening to country music and working out.
Graveside services are 11 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Smith Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Smith officiating. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
David is survived by his daughter, Beverly Pharr of Booneville; his grandson, Kody Hawkes of Booneville and his special childhood friend, Liza Hutchens of Baldwyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah and Neda Smith and his brother, Charles Smith.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
David Farrow
POTTS CAMP – David Farrow, 60, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at his home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at graveside in Lebanon Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Michael Lloyd Nerren
AMORY – Michael Lloyd Nerren, 63, passed away on December 28, 2020 at Oak Tree Manor, Amory, MS. Born on January 17, 1957, in Amory, MS, he was a son of the late Floyd Nerren and Lorene Hall Seymour.
Michael grew up in Amory and graduated with the Amory High school class of 1975. He then went on to further his education at ICC where he played tennis and graduated from ICC in 1977. He was a loyal employee for both the Frisco Railroad and BNSF for over 38 years. He was stationed in Amory, Memphis and in Fort Worth, TX. He enjoyed his job and loved his co-workers as they were like family to him. Michael appreciated how they were there for him at all times, good and bad.
During his lifetime, he was blessed by God with four children. He loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory. Michael truly loved his children, was a proud father and he often bragged on their accomplishments. He liked storytelling and just spending time with them. He looked forward and loved spending time with his daughter when she visited with him. Michael was also real close to his sister, Donna, who brought him lots of his favorite foods and goodies and his brother, Sam, who helped him walk again after experiencing some medical problems. Another close friend of his was Keith Brown who helped raise money for his friend in time of need.
Michael was a diehard MSU fan who was loyal to the bulldogs. He lived and breathed Mississippi State and enjoyed watching any sport played by his team. He frequented the ballgames with family and friends. Michael also liked to shop and look for Mississippi State treasures to buy. A few of his favorite items in life were Bill’s Hamburgers and a glass bottle of Coca Cola. A fine man, Michael brought so much joy to his family and friends. All the memories made through the years will be cherished for many years to come.
Although he will be missed dearly, his family knows that he is at peace and healed with his Lord and Savior.
Left behind to cherish his memories are his daughters, Sara Nerren Brown (Robert), Aberdeen, Crystal Nerren, Frisco, TX; sons, Les Nerren (Jill), Sulligent, Eric Nerren (Caitlin), Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Liliana Nerren; Mary, Grace and Jeremy Nerren; brother, Sam Nerren (Kathy), Amory; sister, Donna Horton (Keith), Amory; special friend, Keith Brown; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Nerren and Lorene Hall Seymour.
His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Jimmy Mc Fatter officiating. Entombment will follow at Lee Memorial with pallbearers being Josh Finney, Justin Harris, Robert Brown, Miles Nerren and Mark Lantrip. Honorary Pallbearers will be Keith Brown, Keith Horton, and the fellow co-workers with BNSF.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Oak Tree Manor.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome. Patsy Lee Rickman Christian
TIPPAH/ALCORN COUNTIES – Patsy Lee Rickman Christian, 66, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 2 at 2 PM at Palestine Community Church located at 3583 CR 961, Paden, MS 38873. Visitation will be on Friday, January 1 beginning at 5 PM at Palestine Community Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery near Counce, TN. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Stacy Plaxico
GUNTOWN – Stacy Plaxico, 49, passed away on December 28, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Annie C. Hodum
TIPPAH COUNTY – Annie C. Hodum, 92, passed away on December 29, 2020, at Methodist Germantown Hospital in Germantown, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Lorene Hamilton
WOODLAND – Lorene Hamilton, 77, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at her residence in Woodland, MS. Graveside services will be on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery in Hopewell, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Hopewell, MS.
Julia Mary Goodwin
JACKSON – Julia Mary Goodwin, 91, passed away on December 28, 2020, at River Oaks Hospital of Flowood Mississippi in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.