TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Ygondine Baygents, Jumpertown
Diane Davis, Becker
Douglas Holmes, Fulton
Melvin Lipford, Tupelo
Beatrice Matthews, Columbia, Tennessee
Kathleen (Kathy) Richardson, Falkner
Hal Smith, Columbus
Donna Whitaker, Amory
James W. Wright, Amory
James W. Wright
AMORY - James W. Wright, 87, passed away on December 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center--Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Melvin Lipford
TUPELO - Melvin Lipford, 69, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. A private family service will be held in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors.
Douglas Holmes
FULTON - Douglas Holmes, 74, passed away on December 7, 2021, at home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Beatrice Matthews
COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE - Beatrice Matthews, 92, passed away on December 6, 2021, in Columbia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Donna Whitaker
AMORY - Donna Whitaker, 62, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Ygondine Baygents
JUMPERTOWN - Ygondine Taylor Baygents, 88, of Jumpertown, passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born February 19, 1933, to George Willis and Ruby Taylor. She was a member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church. She was a school teacher for 20+ years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and arts and crafts.
A Celebration of Life will be 12:00 pm Thursday, November 9, 2021 at Spring Hill United Methodist Church with Bro. J.B. Burns officiating. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Service are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
She is survived by two sons, James Robert Baygents and Willis H. "Bill" Baygents both of Jumpertown.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert Baygents and her parents.
Visitation will be 2-5pm Wednesday, November 8, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home and 10 am until service time on Thursday at Spring Hill United Methodist Church.
Memorial may be made to Spring Hill Cemetery Fund, 613 Hubbard Branch Rd, Iuka, MS 38852.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Hal Smith
COLUMBUS - Harold Franklin "Hal" Smith, Jr, passed into Glory on Sunday, December 5, 2021. A worship service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 1:30 PM at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tony Proctor, Rev. Jimmy Criddle, Rev. Anne-Russell Bradley, and Rev. Aislinn Kopp officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Friendship Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM downstairs at First United Methodist Church. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory 903 College Street location is in charge of arrangements.
Hal was born in Columbus, MS, on June 16, 1958, to the late Harold Franklin and Laurice Ferguson Smith. After graduating from Heritage Academy, he attended Mississippi State University where he majored in accounting. In 1982 Hal opened Audio Advantage, a business he owned and operated with his sons until his death. Hal loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Having played football for many years, he continued his sports passion with his wife Leslie. They especially enjoyed following the MSU Bulldogs, particularly the baseball team's "Thunder and Lightening" years.
Hal delighted in his church and the various callings he found there. He taught the Truthseekers Sunday School class for 30 years and served on numerous boards and committees. He was part of the Starkville District Laity of the MS Conference of the United Methodist Church, as well as a MS Annual Conference Delegate. After studying to become an ordained Lay Pastor in the UMC, he preached in various churches as needed. He was also a leader in the Walk to Emmaus ministry in north Mississippi.
Hal is survived by his wife of 39 years, Leslie Stevens Smith, son Harold Franklin "Trey" Smith III of Columbus, son Andrew Horace "Drew" Smith of Columbus, sister Amelia Annelle Smith Perkins (Lyndon) of Tupelo, MS, sister Laurice Claire Smith Swede (Greg) of Olive Branch, MS, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be Trey Smith, Drew Smith, Michael D. Perkins, Anna Perkins Russell, Bradley Swede, Shelby Swede, Jimmy Swede, Steven Honnell, Ryan Weston, and Horace Milton "Steve" Stevens, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Lyndon H. Perkins, Greg Swede, Ben Russell, Nate Perkins, Truthseekers Sunday School Class, and Hal's Walk to Emmaus brothers.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 32, Columbus, MS 39703.
Kathleen (Kathy) Richardson
FALKNER - Kathleen (Kathy) Richardson passed away at the age of 69 at her home in Falkner, MS on December 6, 2021. She was born July 17, 1952 to Jim Robertson and Betty Robertson in Howell, Michigan. She was retired from Benchcraft and attended the Falkner Baptist Church.
Visitation will be December 8, 2021 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM. The service will be December 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM both at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be: Bro. Stanley Huddleston. Interment will be at the Falkner Cemetery.
Kathy is survived by her husband: Parks Richardson of Falkner, MS; one daughter: Tanya Robertson of Florida; one brother: Jim Robertson (Mary) of North Carolina; one grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be: Anthony Mauney, Pete Rutherford, Jackie Rutherford, John Parks, Robert Parks.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS
Diane Davis
BECKER - Muriel Diane Moffett Davis, 70, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 10, 1950 in Amory to Elmo Carlos and Christine Sanders Moffett. She attended Becker and Amory schools and she married Raymond Davis on June 30, 1967. She was a homemaker and totally devoted to her family in raising her children and to Junior. For many years, Diane was caretaker to her mother and mother-in-law and always put others' needs above her own. A talented pianist, she played for Antioch Baptist Church having begun playing at the age of 5. She loved gospel music and attending singings. She and her family would often travel out west and especially going to Yellowstone. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and she was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Kerry Nelson and Bro. Shay Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenbrier Cemetery.
In addition to her husband of nearly 55 years, Junior Davis, she is survived by two daughters, Melissa Smith of Becker and Michelle Johnson (Will) of Mooreville; sisters-in-law, Barbara Moffett, Dorothy Moffett, and Jan Fairly; her grandchildren, Bo Camp (Rebecca), Brandon Camp (Elyse), Mikayla Johnson Pracht (Caleb), Austin Johnson, and Shay Johnson; great grandchildren, Blair Camp, Daltyn Camp, Lilli Camp, EttaClaire Camp, and Hank Camp; a host of nieces and nephews; and close friends, Raymond and Jeannie Layton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Elmo Carlos, Jr. and Donnie Ray Moffett; great grandchild, Elijah Camp; brother-in-law, Danny Davis; and mother-in-law, Ruby Beasley.
Pallbearers will be Bo Camp, Brandon Camp, Austin Johnson, Daltyn Camp, Raymond Layton, Randy Parker, and Hank Camp.
A special thanks from the family is extended to Legacy Hospice for their care.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
