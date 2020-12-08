Dexter Thrasher
FULTON – Dexter Thrasher, 93, passed away on December 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Melody Collette Patterson
CORDOVA, TENNESSEE – Melody Collette Patterson, 52, passed away on December 1, 2020, at home in Cordova. Graveside service has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 10 at 3:30 pm at Porters Memorial Park in Tupelo, MS.
Hattie Mae Smith
RED BANKS – Hattie Mae Smith, 69, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Private graveside services will be on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Mt. Newell Memorial Gardens, 2035 Moore Road, Red Banks, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth ‘Beti’ Dugard
TUPELO – Elizabeth ‘Beti’ Dugard, 81, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at her son’s residence in Tuscaloosa, AL. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. A full obituary will follow.
Travis Hardy
SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE – Travis Hardy, 53, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County Hospital in Jackson, TN. Services will be on December 8, 2020 at 1 pm at Sand Hill Holiness Church at 7705 Hwy 128, Savannah, TN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 11:30-12:45. Burial will follow at will be followed at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Lois Hall
OKOLONA – Lois Hall, 96, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 3 PM at Holland – Okolona Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from Noon – service time at the Okolona Chapel. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. A full obituary will follow.
Eloise Yancey Eaton
TIPPAH COUNTY – Eloise Yancey Eaton, 91, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Tupelo in Sanctuary Hospice House. Graveside service will be at 12 Noon Thursday, December 10 at Fellowship Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Eaton family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Paul Maurice Bailey
TUPELO – Paul Maurice Bailey, 36, passed away on December 6, 2020 in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Sharon Cherita LeSure
HOLLY SPRINGS – Sharon Cherita LeSure, 51, passed away on December 7, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Lucy Jones
HOLLY SPRINGS – Lucy Jones, 80, passed away on December 7, 2020, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
James W. Ricks
NETTLETON – James W. Ricks, 72, passed away on December 8, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
Jerry Lenn Beavers
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jerry Lenn Beavers, 52, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. A private family service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Beavers family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Rosemary Crawford
TUPELO – Rosemary Crawford, 63, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Jolly-Chapel Cemetery in Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on 3-5 P.M. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Wardie Lou Jones
TIPPAH COUNTY – Wardie Lou Jones, 77, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2020, at Diversicare in Ripley. Graveside services will be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Jones family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Alvis DeCanter
NEW ALBANY – Alvis Eugene Decanter, 90, went to his heavenly home on Monday December 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 17, 1929 to Hermie Peel and Charlie DeCanter. Mr. DeCanter was a family man who treasured his wife and family. He was a truck driver, who loved his job, and drove even into his 80’s. Mr. DeCanter was very much loved and will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1:00pm at Flat Rock Cemetery, with Bro. Jason Howell officiating. Pallbearers will include; Michael Eugene DeCanter, James Michael Harper, Kevin Alan Hamblin, Nicholas DeCanter, John Patrick Brown, Tyler Keith Hamblin, Austin Meeks, Dalton Meeks, Trey DeCanter, and one honorary, Jeramy Hamblin. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Mr. DeCanter is survived by; two daughters, Debbie Jean Hamblin (Jerry) and Peggy Michelle Brown; two sons, Allen Wayne DeCanter, and Michael Eugene DeCanter (Tanya); one sister, Wanda Hale (Bobby), eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded by, his parents, his wife, Opal Lollar Decanter, two sons, Terry Lynn DeCanter, and Timothy J. DeCanter, and two brothers Norris and Kenneth DeCanter.
Ever Louise Payne
CORINTH – Ever Louise Payne, 71, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Select Medical Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Mud Creek Cemetery in Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 10 from 1:00pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
William Amos Lawman
LAKE PIOMINGO/AUBURN COMMUNITY – William Amos Lawman, 83, died on December 8, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
John Bernard Sutter
PONTOTOC – John Bernard Sutter, 86, passed away December 7, 2020 at his home. John attended St. Anthony Parochial School for 8 years and graduated Yoe High School in Cameron, TX in 1952. He served in the Air Force for 4 years. He worked in construction for the next 15 years and married Reba Jaggers in 1969. He worked as a crane operator and truck driver for B & B Concrete from 1973-1999. He enjoyed working outside in the garden and mowing the grass. He was a huge supporter of Students for Life, Special Olympics, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Shriners, The American Legion, and MS Trooper Association.
John is survived by his wife, Reba Sutter; his daughter, Laura Whitt (Scott); his grandchildren, Sarah and Jonathan Whitt; and his sister, Catherine Cox.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha Sutter; brother, Wilbert Sutter (Beverly); sister, Magdalen “Mickie” Lang (Orlo); brother, Edward Sutter (Joey) and a brother-in-law, Jack Cox.
Services will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Reverend Timothy Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Pete Fava, Albert, Kotrola, Dale Garner, Tim Roberts, Kippy Kemp, and Steve Knight.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 10th, 12 PM until service time.
Terry Wayne Berryhill
POTTS CAMP – Terry Wayne Berryhill, 67, gained his wings on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was surrounded by his family after a hard-fought battle with Covid 19. He was born on May 30, 1953 to Floyd ‘Bud” and Ima “Jean” Berryhill.
Terry was a member of Cornersville Methodist Church for over forty years and loved his church family. He thoroughly enjoyed praising his Lord through song. He worked in the furniture industry before starting his own business, Berryhill Rack Pads, and helped with the other family business, BBC Packaging. Terry was a hard worker and passed that work ethic on to his children, of whom he was very proud. When he wasn’t at the coffee shop with his buddies, he found a new hobby for his “spare” time – bargain shopping, which almost always included bringing home additional solar lights, flashlights, string lights, and gun holsters to add to his ever growing collection. He will be missed by many for his common knowledge of how to repair and fix anything that so many people depended on. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Bonnie Poe Berryhill; on son, Jonathan Berryhill (Lisa) of Potts Camp; one daughter, Jenna Richardson (Kevin) of Memphis, TN; one sister, Rebecca Pitts (Robert) of DeKalb, MS; three granddaughters to whom he was “Papa” and who brought him more joy than anything else in this world, Emma Berryhill of Potts Camp, Anna Berryhill of Potts Camp, and Emerie Richardson of Memphis; two sisters-in-law, Dot Berryhill of Fountain Inn, SC and Leah Berryhill of Potts Camp; one brother-in-law, Willie Riley of Potts Camp; and of his wife’s family, two brothers-in-law, John Covington of Blue Springs and Larry Poe (Kit) of Piperton, TN; one sister-in-law, Regina Browning of Etta, MS who was his bargaining buddy; and a host of nieces and nephews, along with many friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Martha Riley and Nancy Moncrief (Marvin); and two brothers, James “Buddy” Berryhill and Bobby Berryhill; one sister-in-law, Linda Poe Covington; and one brother-in-law, David Browning.
Traditional services will not be held because of Covid 19. There will be a drive-thru visitation on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Cornersville Methodist Church at 1:00 PM, followed by a graveside service at the Cornersville Community Cemetery at 2:00 PM with Bro. Don Newton officiating. The Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge.
Memorials may be made to the Cornersville Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Tommie Lee Hill, Jr.
VARDAMAN – Tommie Lee Hill, Jr., 69, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at his residence in Vardaman. Tommie L Hill was born to his late parents, Tommie Lee Hill, Sr. and Flora Gunn on December 14, 1950 in Calhoun City.
Mr. Hill is survived by two sons; Lee Jr. Hill of Indianda and Demford Hill of Houston. Two daughters; Shawana Hill and Brenda Hill both of Indiana, Ind. Three sisters; Barbara Townsend, Dorothy Lathan, and Ruby Hill. Two brothers; Jimmy Dale Hill and Donald Jean Hill. There are also four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. Face masks are mandatory and safety policies will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
