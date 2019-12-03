Letha May Beaty
GUNTOWN – Letha May Beaty, 85, passed away on December 2, 2019, at her residence in Guntown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tony Sharp
HICKORY FLAT – Tony Sharp, 32, passed away on December 3, 2019, at his home in Hickory Flat. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Frank Martinez
DORSEY – Frank Martinez, 75, passed away on December 3, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Lizzie Jo-Alice Enis
PONTOTOC – Lizzie Jo-Alice Enis, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at LeBonheur Children’s Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Lizzie was born October 29, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS, to Paige Stanford Enis and Joshua Enis.
Services will be at 3:30 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brad Hodges officiating; burial will follow in Oak Forrest Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her parents, Paige Stanford Enis and Joshua Enis; her brothers, Ledger Enis, Liam Enis and her twin brother, Lyons Enis; maternal grandparents, Mac and Sandra Stanford; paternal grandparents, Tim and Tammy Enis and Kail Funderburk; maternal great-grandmother, Alice Morrison; paternal great-grandparents, James Enis and Linda Funderburk.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jo Ann Patterson Enis, Clinton Morrison and T.J. Funderburk.
Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3:30 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.
David Walker
HOLLY SPRINGS – David Walker, 83, passed away on December 2, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mrs. Margie M. LaGrone
NETTLETON – Mrs. Margie M. LaGrone, 71, passed away on December 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Tom Sanders
BOONEVILLE – John Thomas Sanders “Tom”, 76, of Booneville passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, in Cleveland, OH.
Tom is survived by his children: Becky Sanders McCutchen (Chris), and John Michael Sanders; grandchildren: Candice Gray (Jake), Alex McCutchen, and Fallon Edmond; great grandchildren: Ben, Grace, and Blayke Ivy Gray; and siblings, Roger Sanders (Ophelia), Martha Hopkins, Joe Sanders (Georgia), Shirley Wilcher (George), Mary Ellen White (Tom), James Sanders, and Sue Fortner (Don).
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Martin Sanders in September of this year; a daughter, Nancy Sanders; and his parents, John and Mattie Bell Sanders.
A funeral service with military honors will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Curtis Featherston officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Alex McCutchen, Jake Gray, Terry Russell, Johnny Shields, Jamie Shields, Terry Huguley, and Adam White. Honorary pallbearers will be Mac Lindsey, Tommy Shields, Mark McCoy, Terry Hester, Joel Holley, Tommy Hester, and Doug Johnson.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Zylynn Parrish
AMORY – Zylynn Parrish, 2, passed away on December 1, 2019, in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Peggy Mayfield Scott
MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA/FORMERLY OF TUPELO – Peggy Mayfield Scott, 82, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Rockledge Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness. A native of Tupelo, she was born on May 6, 1937 to Johnny and Stella Roebuck Mayfield. She was a 1955 graduate of Tupelo High School and a 1959 graduate of Mississippi College. On June 3, 1962, she married Leland Patrick Scott and was a loving and devoted wife for 57 and half years. Shortly after they were married, they relocated to Huntsville, Alabama while her husband worked with the Saturn V Space Program which eventually led them to Merritt Island. During his career with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Florida, Peggy was allowed to maintain a vegetable garden outside of Lockheed while her husband worked the space program inside. Though she and her husband relocated several times and have been residents of Merritt Island for 36 years, she remained a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo and early in life had served as church secretary there.
Survivors include her loving husband, Leland Patrick Scott of Merritt Island, Florida; daughter, Laura Bragg and her husband, Billy of Gulfport, Mississippi; four grandchildren, Brandon Payne, Phillip Bragg, Mary Ellen Neil and Katie Bragg; three great-grandchildren, Foster, Jack Henry, and Ella Grace; aunt, Lois Lambert of Jacksonville, Florida; cousin, Linda Holland of Readyville, Tennessee; and a niece and nephew, Scott and Barbara Adcock of Reaford, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Helen Boyd
TIPPAH COUNTY – Helen Boyd, 89, of Memphis, TN, died on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Memphis.
Graveside Services will be at 11 AM Wednesday, December 4 at Ripley Cemetery. Local arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeal Home.
Ms. Boyd was born on July 17, 1930 in Soso, MS. She graduated from Ripley, MS. High School and Mississippi State College for Women. After working for Masonite Corporation in Laurel, MS. for two years, she moved to Memphis to be closer to her first nephew, Steve. In Memphis she worked and retired from Buckeye Cellulose Corporation. When it was sold, she worked for Proctor and Gamble Cellulose Corporation. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, the Positive Christian Singles Sunday School Class, Women of the Word Bible Study, Emmaus Movement, 1st Generation Singers and Friendship Force Travel Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney N. and Fannie Kate Boyd and a nephew Jeffrey D. Boyd. Ms. Boyd is survived by her two brothers, Sidney N. Boyd, Jr. and his wife Joan of Memphis, TN. and Marden Burton Boyd and his wife June of Madison, MS., a nephew, Sidney Stephen Boyd and his wife Cindy of Memphis, TN., five great-nieces, a great-nephew and their families.
The family requests that any memorials be sent to Christ United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Boyd family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.
Wanda Green
TUPELO – Wanda Mae Green, 87, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was born in Walla Walla, Washington September 9, 1932 to Morrison and Frances McCauley Groom. When Wanda was young, her mother was re-married to Herb Wiest whose Military career moved their family around the United States. In January of 1952, Wanda married William H. “Bill” Green and in 1955 they settled in Tupelo following his employment with Rockwell. Early in life, she worked as a seamstress for Hunter-Sadler and later retired from Action Industries. She enjoyed shopping, reading, working in her flower garden and caring for her cats. She was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Survivors include daughter, Cheri Green Jones of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Greg Jones and his wife Marsha of Tupelo, Brian Jones and his wife, Jessica of Pontotoc and Amanda Johnson and her husband, Branyan of Saltillo; seven grandchildren, Olivia Jones, Preston Jones and his wife, Anna Margaret, Haley Jones, Kennedy Craig, Benjamin Jones, Maddox Jones and Spencer Johnson; and great-great-grandson, Carter Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father; husband of 58 years, William H. “Bill” Green who died June 6, 2010; and brother, Wallace Wiest.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Roger Puhr officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Greg Jones, Brian Jones, Branyan Johnson, Spencer Johnson, Steve Koon and Zack Koon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leonard Stout and Larry Green.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
LaShonda Renee Duncan
BYHALIA – LaShonda Renee Duncan, 37, passed away on December 1, 2019, at Rabbit Ridge Rd car accident in Marshall County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jaimmie Hunt
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Jaimmie Hunt, 69, passed away on December 3, 2019, at his home in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Daniel Edgeston
RIPLEY – Daniel Edgeston, 74, passed away on December 3, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS.
Mrs. Norma Faye Gurley
FURRS COMMUNITY – Mrs. Norma Faye Gurley, 86, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her residence in the Furrs Community in her sleep. Services will be on Thursday at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with private burial to follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1 PM – service time only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. For those who may not be able to attend, the service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming at 2 PM Thursday and for 90 days thereafter.
C.B. Windham
OKOLONA – C.B. Windham, 96, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at Merit Hospital in Natchez. Services will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2 pm at Holland Funeral Directors – Okolona Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 from Noon-service time only at Holland – Okolona Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Jerry Inman
BOONEVILLE – Jerry Leon Inman, 72, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at his home. He was born in Booneville Hospital on February 21, 1947, to Carl and Thelma Inman. He attended Pisgah High School. He married Norma Cole on September 26, 1975. Jerry worked for ITT for 18 years and Quartet until he became disabled. He enjoyed coon hunting, deer hunting, fishing, find-a-word puzzles, colorama for adults and westerns.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Dr. Greg Pollock officiating,
Mr. Tommy Baragona delivering the eulogy and Mr. Justin Hall reading scripture. Burial will be in Carter’s Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived his wife of 44 years, Norma Inman; two children, Randy
(Angie) Inman and Karla (Justin) Hall; two grandchildren, Anna-Lauren (Tyler) Heavener and Ashlyn Inman; one brother, Roy (Martha) Inman; two sisters, Frankie Sartin and Estelle Skelton; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Nicole, Mandy, Meagan, Jay, Lisa S., Lisa T. and Sandra.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Bill Barnes; brothers-in-law, Robert Earl Sartin, Joey Skelton and Glen Skelton; and nephew, Hayden Skelton.
Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Booneville Christian Scholarship Fund at the Booneville Church of Christ, P.O. Box 28, Booneville, MS 38829.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.