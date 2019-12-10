Lamar Hatchett
CALHOUN CITY – Lamar Hatchett, 41, passed away on December 10, 2019, at home in Calhoun City. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Bruce.
Barbara Ruth Rosato
TUPELO – Barbara Ruth Grauer “Bobbie” Rosato 98, died in Tupelo on December 8, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Meridian, MS, she moved to Okolona, MS at the age of 12 and attended school there. After graduation she married the love of her life, Peter Rosato, Jr., a native of Bangor, PA. He was the county engineer in Chickasaw County and in the first graduating class of the civil engineering program at Ole Miss. Bobbie and Pete lived in and traveled all of the United States and, in addition, lived in Canada and South Africa. After Pete’s death 50 years ago, she continued to travel and worked as office manager for Dr. Robert A. Dale, renowned pediatrician and family friend. She moved to Traceway Retirement community after her son insisted she stop lifting her riding mower to change flat tires. There she found a group of welcoming friends that she loved and also became active on the resident’s board. Her church, St. Luke United Methodist Church, was a part of her daily life and she cherished her time with her Sunday school class. Other volunteer activities included working tirelessly to raise support for Sanctuary Hospice House and the Salvation Army.
Preceded by her in death were her parents, Earl Self Grauer and Ruth Williams Grauer; her sister, Dorothy Cooper Kelly, and brother, Earl S. Grauer Jr. She is survived by son Peter Rosato, III (Vera), grandchildren Mary Cullen Lombardi (Peter) and Peter Rosato IV (Curry), and beloved great-grandchildren Nicholas Lombardi and Libby and Shelby Rosato. Her devoted and close knit family includes nieces Karen Cooper Dieckman (Harry), Kim Cooper Long (Jerry), and Anne Cooper Owen (Henry), Lisa Grauer Clark, great niece Barbara Grauer Cady, nephew Earl S. Grauer III (Trey), and their children.
A Service of Death and Resurrection celebrating her life will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church with her pastor, Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday only at St. Luke UMC. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Avenue, Tupelo, MS 38804, and Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Edthye Denna Thornton
AMORY – Edthye Denna Thornton, 69, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019; 11:00 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednedsay night from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Please share your memories and condolences with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Jerry Roberts
COLUMBUS – Jerry Wayne Roberts, 64, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home in Columbus. He was born in Monroe County on December 27, 1954 to Leamond, Sr. and Geneva Vines Roberts. He grew up in Monroe County later making his home in Columbus where he was a dedicated employee of Fairway Ice Co. for over 40 years. He had numerous friends at work and customers that he came to like. Everyone knew him as a generous man and would give the shirt off of his back to anyone in need. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a devoted Ole Miss fan.
Funeral services for Jerry will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will be in the Smithville Cemetery.
Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Ann Roberts of Smithville and Ludy Francis (Buzz) of Amory; nephew, Chris Roberts (Karen) of Aberdeen; niece, Jessica Roberts of Amory; a host of great nieces and nephews, co-workers and friends, and cousins; and special friends, Dwight and Patricia Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Leamond Roberts; and son, Derrick Kitchens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
General Johnson
RIPLEY – General Johnson, 88, passed away on December 10, 2019, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS.
Billy McCall
DUMAS – Billy McCall, 69, passed away on December 10, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
William H. Owens
BALDWYN – William H. Owens, 78, passed away on December 10, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Arteria Johnson
ABERDEEN – Arteria Johnson, 55, passed away on December 10, 2019, at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Ray Beasley
HICKORY FLAT – Ray Beasley, 77, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab in Booneville, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at graveside in McKay Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Kenton Williams
BOONEVILLE – Kenton Williams, 53, passed away on December 10, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Bettie Morris
WOODLAND – Mrs. Bettie Ann Ward Morris, 81, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home in Hohenlinden, Mississippi. Bettie Morris was born in Chickasaw County, Mississippi on September 11,1938 to Julius Eugene Ward and Nora Susanna Huffman Ward. She was a member of Hohenlinden Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Fred Hartley officiating.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston.
Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery.
Bettie Morris is survived by her husband, Rev. Carl Morris of Woodland, two sons, Leon (Pam) Morris Jr. of Woodland, and Randy (Judy) Morris of Woodland; two daughters, Kathy Rankin of Woodland, and Donna (Mark) Chard of Little Rock, AR; her grandchildren, Nikkie Moore, T.J. Bryant, Marty Black, Tony Black, Roger Morris, Rocky McGee, and Kari Gann; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Bettie Morris was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, and one brother.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
J
ames Aubrey Foote, Sr.
ABERDEEN – James Aubrey Foote, Sr., 77, died Monday December 9, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS after an extended illness. He was born September 23, 1942 in Aberdeen, MS to Aubrey Russell Foote and Dametra Barnes Foote and was a life long resident of Aberdeen. He taught metal trades for three years at the Aberdeen High School in the early seventies, and retired as a Tool and Die Machinist for True Temper of Amory, MS. He was a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Aberdeen, MS. He was a devoted husband, father, and papaw who loved spending time with friends and family. Services will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Aberdeen First Baptist Church with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife Karen Louise Breaux Foote of Aberdeen, two daughters Elizabeth Gaye Caldwell (Bob) of Columbus, MS and Rachael Leigh Moody (Gerald) of Mantachie, MS; two sons James Aubrey Foote, Jr. (Lori) of Fulton, MS and Charles Russell Foote (Amelia) of Tupelo, MS; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Belle Shurden (Harold) of Mathiston, MS. Pallbearers will be Matt Breaux, David Breaux, Will Breaux, Ronnie Shurden, Richard Shurden, Bobby Peeples, Jonathan Norman and Joe Benton. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Aberdeen First Baptist Church Men’s Sunday School Class. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church from 9:00 A.M. until service time. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Jenny Hewitt
TUPELO – Jenny Hewitt, 77, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Jefferson St. in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4 PM – 6 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Virgil Pate, Jr.
FULTON – Virgil “Doodle” Pate, 95, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 8, 1924 to the late Virgil Homer Pate Sr. and the late Eva Emiline Gober Pate in Fulton. He was a member of First Baptist Church. Virgil married Mary Ann Gilliland on April 6, 1951 and was married for 58 years until her death in 2010. He was involved with the volunteer fire department since 1941 where he served for 40 years and the last 10 years, he served as Fire Chief. He worked for the City of Fulton for 48 years before retiring in 1982. He served as water superintendent, gas superintendent, sanitation superintendent, street superintendent and was elected to the city council twice. During 1974-75-76 and 77, he served as president of the Mississippi Fire Chiefs’ Association and was a member of the state legislative association for the state fire fighters. Virgil also served on the board of directors of the state fire academy and helped turn the first shovel of dirt when the academy was built. He was instrumental in getting a state gas association started where he previously served as president. When he wasn’t working on projects, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working and spending time with his family and friends.
Services will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Bro. David Aultman officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his sons; Terry (Sally) Pate of Lawrenceville, GA, Gary (Betty) Pate of Huntsville, AL, and Mike (Nita) Pate of Mooreville, Grandchildren; Meghan (Will) Zimmermann, Anna Kathryn Pate, Caitlin (Chris) Nichols, Jonathan (Ashlyn) Pate, Emily Pate, Michael H. (Beth) Pate, Jr., and Will Pate, great grandchildren; Ellie Zimmermann, Presley Nichols, Millie Nichols, Hays Nichols, Audrey Pate, Harper Pate, and Asher Michael Pate, and a brother; Charles Edwin Pate.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Mary Ann Pate, his parents, and a brother; James Harve Pate.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.W. Beasley, Jack Chilcoat, Matt Upton, Johnny Graham, Randy Reich, Larry Pate, Steve Pate, Don Garner, and William Parker.
Memorials can be made to Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery, 925 East Main Street, Fulton, MS 38843
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Willie Huggins
RIENZI – Willie Huggins, 80, passed away on December 10, 2019, at Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Dan Hall
TUPELO – Dan Hall, 62, passed away on December 10, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Thomas Stanford
AMORY – Thomas Stanford, 90, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. Graveside services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:30 at Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Larry Glass
MEMO – Larry Glass, 66, passed away on December 10, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Etta Mae Dockery
BYHALIA – Etta Mae Dockery, 72, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at Baptist Hospital Desoto in Southaven. Services will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 12:00 Noon at St Paul M.B. Church Byhalia, Dr. Andrew Cheairs Pastor. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St Paul Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Ketmany Sirasombath
TUPELO – Ketmany Sirasombath, 39, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center due to an extended illness. He was born in Thailand to Bounmy Sirasombath and Souphy Bouaphavong Sirasombath. He is a Shannon High School graduate. Ketmany worked at multiple manufacturing companies over the years. He enjoyed fishing, four wheel riding and spending time with his daughter, Aysa.
He is survived by his parents, Bounmy and Souphy Sirasombath; daughter, Aysa Marie Sirasombath; sister, Boudsady Vicki Jenkins and her husband, Chris of Tupelo; two brothers, Khemp Sirasombath of Jackson and Bonsou “Sonny” Sirasombath of Memphis; one uncle, Somboun “Joe” Sirasombath of Mobile, Alabama and two nieces, Taylor Brooke Jenkins and Addison Layne Sirasombath.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thitsy Sirasombath, Vandy Sirasombath, Khamsy Bouaphavong and Tem Bouaphavong.
A service honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Dwain Ard officiating. Burial will be in Verona City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Pallbearers will be Khemp Sirasombath, Bonsou “Sonny” Sirasombath, Chris Moses, Jeremy Ard, Graham Howard, Chris Jenkins and Khamsouk Praseut.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jack Turner
MANTACHIE – Jack Turner, 66, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at his home in Mantachie. Private services will be held at a later date. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the Turner family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
