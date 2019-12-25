Rejuanne Polk
TUPELO – Rejuanne D. Polk, 45, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at White Hill M. B. Church, 1987 Eason Blvd., Tupelo, Mississippi. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at White Hill M. B. Church. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Herring
MANTACHIE – Judy Ann Herring, 73, died Monday December 23, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born December 27, 1945, to Rex Lee and Nannie Lou Lummus Barber. She was a member of the Unity Missionary Baptist Church. She was a teacher at the North Mississippi Regional Center and the McDougal Center, where she retired from. She enjoyed cross-stitching, crossword puzzles, cooking, and being around her family and friends.
Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Unity Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Jerry Estes and Bro. Eddie Boutwell officiating. Burial will be at the Unity Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband Carrol Jackson Herring; one son, Doug Burleson Herring; two daughters, Kimela “Kim” Bratton and Telisa “Lisa” Coggins, and all of Mantachie; one sister, Fay Harville (Gerald) of Saltillo; seven grandchildren, Maranda Jones (Nick), Christopher Lewis (Alison), Jennifer Shotts (Corey), Kayla Sheffield (Cody), A.J. Bratton, Anna Coggins, and Spencer Bratton; eight great-grandchildren, Samluke Jones, Raylee Jones, Kylee Lewis, Izzy Lewis, Ella Sheffield, Caroline Shotts, Oliver Sheffield, Avan Collier; two special friends, Carolyn Ray and Carolyn Ratliff; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by two brothers; her mother-in-law, Laura Herring; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Lewis, A.J. Bratton, Spencer Bratton, Samluke Jones, John Barber, Phil Barber, George McMullen, Michael McMullen, David Long and David Martin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wiley Parham, Jackie Herring, Dr. Ken Harvey and Dr. Lyndon Perkins.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Thursday, and from noon until service time Friday, at the Unity Missionary Baptist Church.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Mary Patrick
TUPELO – Mary Patrick, 56, passed away December 24, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Bonnie Shackelford
AMORY – Bonnie Shackelford, 72, passed away December 25, 2019, at her residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Melvin Ellis, Jr.
WEST POINT – Melvin Calloway “M.C.” Ellis, Jr. passed away on December 22, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo at the age of 84. He was born in Clay County to the late Melvin and Betty Ruth Thompson Ellis. He was a teacher, golf professional, golf course superintendent, and co-owner and operator of Mayhew Tomato Farm. Mr. Ellis was a veteran of the US Army having served his country during the Korean War.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday December 27, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in West Point, MS with Rev. Brandon Bates officiating assisted by Mr. George Bryan. Burial will follow in Mayhew Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bill Daugherty, Howard Miles, Craig Shannon, Phil Silva, Donny Dimino, and Wilkes Bryan. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until 11 AM on Friday December 27, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances Drane Ellis; sons, Melvin C. Ellis III (Monica) of Mayhew, and Albert Leslie ‘Les’ Ellis (Teresa) of Tupelo; sisters, Elsie Ray Daugherty of Fulton, and Molie Echols of Starkville; and 3 grandchildren, Callie Ellis, Caiti Ellis, Melvin “Beau” Ellis IV and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 5, West Point, MS 39773 or the Charity of your choice.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
Patsy Morphis
PONTOTOC – Patsy Louise Holloway Morphis, 71, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc. She was born in Pontotoc to Palmer and Luna Holloway. She was a loving mother, grandmother and had a great love of family and friends. She loved gardening and her flowers. She lived a spirited life, always having a smile and love for others. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jerry Caples will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-Son-Chuck McLarty (Carla); daughter-Dawne McDonald (Joe); 3 grandchildren-Coy McLarty, Ali Craft (Justin) and Clay Taylor; sisters-Lottie Jones and Faye Moore (Terry).
Preceded in death by-her parents
Pallbearers-Coy McLarty, Clay Taylor, George Jones, Scott Moore, Grant Jones and Justin Craft.
Visitation-12 pm until service time Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Mark Ward
AMORY – Mark Ward, 60, passed away December 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Naomia Crane Rutherford
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Naomia Crane Rutherford, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday December 28, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday December 27, 2019 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Betty L. Brown
HOLLY SPRINGS – Betty L Brown, 82, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday December 28, 2019 11:00 a.m. Memorial Services at Hernando Road Church of Christ in Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday December 27, 2019 5:00-8:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs . Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Hillside, IL Monday December 30, 2019 Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bob’ Haney
MADISON – Robert ‘Bob’ Haney, 64, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Services will be on December 26, 2019 at 2 PM at Graveside service in Tranquil Cemetery, Wren, MS.
Marshall Daniel Beaty
DUMAS – Marshall Daniel Beaty, 78, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital, in Ripley. Services will be Friday, December 27, 2019, 2 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., and continue Friday, December 27, 2019, 7 a.m., until service time at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dumas Cemetery.
Izora Westmoreland
CALHOUN CITY – Izora Westmoreland, 75, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, Dec. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Daniel Temple Church of God. Visitation will be on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Daniel Temple Church of God. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.
