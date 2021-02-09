Barbara Ann Carruthers
NEW ALBANY – Barbara Ann Carruthers, 78, passed away on February 9, 2021, at Union County Health & Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Ronnie Wilson
BOONEVILLE – Ronnie Wilson, 71, passed away on February 8, 2021, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Velma Dale Hunter
HICKORY FLAT – Velma Dale Hunter, 79, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Renee Berger
FULTON – Renee Marie Neil Berger, 56, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at her home in Fulton. She was born January 9, 1965 in New Orleans, LA. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, working on her computer, painting, her dream catchers and was known for being a great cook and having a very loving heart.
Services will be private. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband; Joseph Berger of Fulton, 1 sister; Venus Marie (Raymond) Huffman of Fulton, Band 2 brothers; Eddie Liner, Jr. of Westwego, LA, and Lionel J. Neil of Fulton, 2 Godchildren; Daniel D. Keene of Houston, TX, and Haylee Faith Labit of New Orleans, LA.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmore J. Neil.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
David Allen Hurst
PONTOTOC – David Allen Hurst, of Pontotoc, MS, gained his wings on February 4, 2021. He was born October 26, 1980 in Maben, MS.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Louise Gazaway Hurst and his father, George Bernard Hurst; and a brother, George Allen Hurst.
He is survived by two daughters, Chasity Hurst of Delta, LA and Karli Clark of Maben, MS; two sisters, Stephanie A. Hurst and Betty L. Hurst, both of Algoma, MS; two grandchildren, Claira of Delta, LA and Kason of Vicksburg, MS; he had seven nephews and eight nieces.
The family will have visitation at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 13, 2021, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM Saturday, at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Virgie Lee Watson
TUPELO – Virgie Lee Watson, 68, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, February 10 at 1:00 P.M. at Johnson-Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to service Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.
Tiffany Copeland
BOONEVILLE – Tiffany Copeland, 42, passed away on February 8, 2021, in Booneville, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Booneville is in charge of arrangements. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Booneville.
Jackie Johnson
FULTON – Jackie “Jackhammer” Johnson, 66, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 14, 1955 to Earnest Johnson and Quinnie Watts Johnson. He started driving a truck when he was 17 and in 1992 he started his own company, Dixieland Trucking. He loved playing music and he especially enjoyed making music with all of his buddies. He loved to make people laugh and striking up conversations. He dearly loved his parents and family.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Friday February 12, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton speaking. Visitation will be from 10:00 am till 1:30 pm Friday all at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sandy Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include his parents; children: Luke Johnson, Maretha Johnson, Marsha (Brian) Gray, Hannah (Mack) Beane; grandchildren: Brennan Gray, Abby Gray, Annabelle Gray; fiance, Tabatha Stanford of Saltillo, a host of other special family and friends.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
James Dunbar
TUPELO – James Dunbar, 53, passed away on February 9, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Joel Glen Barksdale
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Joel Glen Barksdale, 66, passed away on February 9, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Lera Taylor Dillard
ECRU – Lera Taylor Dillard, 68, passed away February 7, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was a Christian, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved reading her bible every morning, spending as much time as possible with her family and her dog, Gia. She never met a stranger, if you knew her you couldn’t help but love her. She was a factory worker for many years and spent the remaining years as a homemaker. A special thanks to Cedar’s Health Care for taking good care of our mom during her stay, she loved you all. Also, a special thank you to Tupelo ICU for all that you did for her and the family during this heartbreaking time.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Davis(Curtis); her three sons, Jimmy Dillard (Becky), Billy Dillard (Angel), and Melvin Dillard (Sebastian Moreno); eight grandchildren, Marandin Maldonado (Ruben), Adam Dillard (Cathryn), Cody Dillard (Breanna), Carmen Davis, Madison Dillard, Emeri Dillard, Kallie Harrison, and Weston Carwyle; eight great grandchildren, Malandyn Maldonado, Trystan Lopez, Zaidyn Lopez, Maria Maldonado, Kaydence Dillard, Kinsley Dillard, Miles Dillard, and Eli Dillard; two sisters, Bobby Weldon and Jo Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Tex Dillard; father, Troy Hugh Taylor; mother, Minnie Taylor; sister, Margret Helen Taylor; and several aunts and uncles.
Service will be 11 AM, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Cairo Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Adam Dillard, Cody Dillard, Shane Dillard, Jeff Stewart, Chris Stewart, and Sebastian Moreno. Honorary Pallbearers will be Terry Dillard, Ruben Maldonado, Britt Leslie, and Curtis Finney.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 9, 5-8 PM and Wednesday, February 10, 10 AM until service time.
Judy Bridges Posey
MANTACHIE – Judy Bridges Posey 63, passed away on Monday, February 08, 2021 at the NMMC. She was employed at Reed’s Mfg. for over 25 years and she enjoyed watching westerns, fishing and playing with her cats. She loved Elvis Presley and she stayed in touch with her friends and family on her computer. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Guy Posey of the Ratliff Community; sister, Nora Palmer of Ratliff; (4) brothers, William H. Bridges (Sheila) of Lawrenceburg, TN; Michael Dean Bridges (Patty) of Kirkville, Johnny Mack Bridges (Debbie) of Pampa, TX and Billy Joe Bridges (Cathy) of Kirkville; special niece, Marsha Kramer of Ratliff; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruby Pannell Bridges and a sister, Nancy Sheffield.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 – 8:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Virgil Tigrett
NEW ALBANY – Virgil Tigrett, 86, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on February 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Ollie Moore, Jr.
SHANNON – Ollie Moore, Jr., 65, passed away on February 8, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
